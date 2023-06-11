79 F
Billy Mason tops in Hornet Challenge at Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway
By BZ

(Macon, IL) The second leg of the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge saw Billy Mason cross the finish line ahead of former track champions to win the big prize. The first part of the weekend was raced at Lincoln Speedway Friday night where Mason finished sixth in the 17-car field. Mason ran out to the lead and pulled well ahead of second place car Tristin Quinlan to make it an easy 20-lap winner.

Jeremy Nichols started on the bottom but finished at the top in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. The second row inside start positioned Nichols behind pole sitter Alan Crowder. Crowder worked the top of the track while Nichols slided his way through the bottom of the corners and caught up to Crowder by seventh lap. Nichols took over on lap eight and then turned to the top side of the speedway to fend off Crowder, Zach Rhodes and Jacob Steinkoenig.

Dalton Ewing needed the full 15 laps to score his fourth Pro Modified feature win of 2023 at Macon Speedway. Ewing moved ahead of cars early because of an accident that claimed the end of the night for a handful of drivers. Ewing made the move passing Matt Milner and put the race comfortably in his favor.

Bobby Beiler started on the front row and kept away from Terry Reed, Brad Peters, Rudy Zaragoza and Andy Zahnd to win his third 51 Bistro Street Stock feature race of the year. Beiler proved to be one of the fastest cars on the track and benefited from his starting spot as fifth-place starter Reed started to catch up but ran out of laps.

Braden Johnson once again was the winner in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. Johnson got to work early to pass pole sitter Curtis Eller and stay ahead in the action. Eller was the fast qualifier and won the heat race so he was poised for a clean sweep but ran short on the luck as Johnson won the 20-lap feature.

The Non-Wing Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis saw Kameron Romack of Ashmore zing past Aidan Leingang and Kade Ballinger to score first in the small field of cars during the 15-lap race. Romack’s win, his first at Macon Speedway, was impressive as he made adjustments from heat to feature to pass and win.

The crowd was entertained by three kids in the Power Wheels during the annual Demo Derby. The cars had four balloons on each corner of the car when the balloons popped, the car was finished. 5-year-old Helen finished off 3-year-old Maddie to claim the victory.

Macon Speedway returns to action next Saturday night with the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series. The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, Pro Modifieds, Hornets and first-time-ever appearance of the HSRA High School Racing Association cars will be on hand for Father’s Day weekend racing. Gates open at 5pm with hot laps at 6pm and racing by 7pm.

Feature Rundowns (Top Ten’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

  1. 14J-Braden Johnson[2]; 2. 12-Curtis Eller[1]; 3. 11-Ryan Miller[3]; 4. 9B-Brandon Miller[6]; 5. 14-Derek Smith[4]; 6. 11E-Randy Eller[5]

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds 

  1. J24-Jeremy Nichols[3]; 2. 87C-Alan Crowder[1]; 3. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[6]; 4. 11-Zach Rhodes[2]; 5. 87Z-Zeb Moake[5]; 6. 99-Tim Luttrell[10]; 7. 4M-Clint Martin[7]; 8. 21T-Talen Beard[12]; 9. 33-Josh Robb[11]; 10. 22-Tim Hancock Jr[9]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

  1. 27-Dalton Ewing[3]; 2. 24M-Matt Milner[1]; 3. 4T-Guy Taylor[10]; 4. 15C-Kevin Crowder[6]; 5. 8-Brayden Beiler[7]; 6. 11-Jeremy Sebens[2]; 7. 7-Christian Lee[8]; 8. (DNF) 324-Brady Reed[4]; 9. (DNF) 10-Adam Rhoades[5]; 10. (DNS) 33B-Storm Beiler

51 Bistro Street Stocks

  1. 17-Bobby Beiler[2]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[5]; 3. 78B-Brad Peters[3]; 4. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[7]; 5. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[6]; 6. 21E-Eric Boomer[1]; 7. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[4]; 8. 187-Korey Bailey[9]; 9. (DNF) 21-Jaret Duff[8]; 10. (DNF) 24-Aiden Ballinger[10]

DIRTcar Hornets

  1. 357-Billy Mason[2]; 2. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[4]; 3. 7-John Bright Jr[6]; 4. 10-Robie Poston[7]; 5. 37-Lukas Robison[3]; 6. G3-Mike Gossett[1]; 7. (DNF) 98-Ken Reed[8]; 8. (DNF) 10C-Colin Reed[5]; 9. (DNS) 95-Adam Webb


Micros By Bailey Chassis 

  1. 4R-Kameron Romack[3]; 2. 18-Aidan Leingang[1]; 3. K24-Kade Ballinger[2]; 4. 6-Cliff Powell[4]
