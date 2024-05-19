Central Missouri Speedway Harris Memorial Wins to Pospisil, Schultz, Ewing, Girard, and Russell!

- Advertisement -

May 18, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) hosted the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series with 24 cars on hand Saturday along with 27 B-Mods, 17 Super Stocks, 14, and 9 Pure Stocks. All total, there were 91 cars on hand for the first annual Cliff Harris Memorial.

After a full night of action featuring 199 race laps and 18 total races, Tad Pospisil claimed the SLMR Late Model Victory while Terry Schultz kept his early season stronghold going in the B-Mods. Blaine Ewing rang the victory circle bell for the first time this year in the Super Stock main. Dakota Girard added his name to the CMS winner’s list in the Midwest Mods while Bobby Russell captured his second Pure Stock win of the season.

SLMR Late Models – 24 Entries

Qualifying: 1. 32C-Chad Holladay, 00:13.455[22]; 2. 99-Jesse Sobbing, 00:13.621[6]; 3. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 00:13.649[17]; 4. 4-JC Wyman, 00:13.649[7]; 5. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:13.658[18]; 6. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:13.675[21]; 7. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:13.680[2]; 8. 35D-Dylan Sillman, 00:13.690[4]; 9. 52-Brian Kosiski, 00:13.717[16]; 10. 43-Derrick Stewart, 00:13.781[1]; 11. 99D-Darrel DeFrance, 00:13.845[23]; 12. 15C-Curt Schroeder, 00:13.863[12]; 13. 1-Jake Bridge, 00:13.887[10]; 14. 49-Andy Bryant, 00:14.025[15]; 15. 42-Fred Remley, 00:14.051[19]; 16. 56S-Chris Spieker, 00:14.077[3]; 17. 20-Zach Less, 00:14.098[24]; 18. 88-Jimmy Dowell, 00:14.122[13]; 19. 1J-Jay Burdic, 00:14.217[11]; 20. 33-Paul Glendenning, 00:14.365[9]; 21. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 00:14.399[8]; 22. 65-Jon Binning, 00:14.405[5]; 23. 3C-Mike Collins, 00:14.858[14]; 24. 14-Kyle Berck[20]

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:02:22.560

1. 1-Jake Bridge[2]; 2. 4-JC Wyman[5]; 3. 56S-Chris Spieker[1]; 4. 32C-Chad Holladay[6]; 5. 22-Charlie McKenna[4]; 6. 43-Derrick Stewart[3]; 7. 1J-Jay Burdic[7]; 8. 65-Jon Binning[8]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:10.176

1. 04-Tad Pospisil[5]; 2. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[3]; 3. 35D-Dylan Sillman[4]; 4. 20-Zach Less[1]; 5. 49-Andy Bryant[2]; 6. 99-Jesse Sobbing[6]; 7. 3C-Mike Collins[8]; 8. 33-Paul Glendenning[7]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:01:54.000

1. 52-Brian Kosiski[4]; 2. 42-Fred Remley[2]; 3. 24-Bill Leighton[5]; 4. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[7]; 5. 15C-Curt Schroeder[3]; 6. 88-Jimmy Dowell[1]; 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski[6]; 8. (DNS) 14-Kyle Berck

J.C. Wyman and Brian Kosiski took the top two starting spots to begin the SLMR main event, with Wyman leading Tad Pospisil, Dylan Sillman, Chad Holladay, and Brian Kosiski by lap five. A yellow flag slowed the field at lap six and again on lap eight. After this point, an intense battle inside the top five ensued between Wyman, Pospisil, Holladay and Andrew Kosiski with Pospisil eventually claiming the top spot. The leaders safely made their way through lapped cars until a lap 22 caution slowed the field one final time. When racing resumed, just three laps were left as drivers raced hard for the victory. On this night, Pospisil proved the man to beat as he held off a late-race charge by Holladay to claim the win. Holladay was second at the line followed by Wyman, Andrew Kosiski, and Jesse Sobbing.

A Feature – 25 Laps | 00:18:02.472 | Presented by Malvern Bank

1. 04-Tad Pospisil[4]; 2. 32C-Chad Holladay[5]; 3. 4-JC Wyman[1]; 4. 53-Andrew Kosiski[11]; 5. 99-Jesse Sobbing[9]; 6. 24-Bill Leighton[6]; 7. 35D-Dylan Sillman[3]; 8. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[7]; 9. 22-Charlie McKenna[12]; 10. 42-Fred Remley[10]; 11. 1-Jake Bridge[8]; 12. 49-Andy Bryant[17]; 13. 20-Zach Less[18]; 14. 56S-Chris Spieker[14]; 15. 52-Brian Kosiski[2]; 16. 3C-Mike Collins[21]; 17. 1J-Jay Burdic[20]; 18. 15C-Curt Schroeder[13]; 19. 88-Jimmy Dowell[19]; 20. 33-Paul Glendenning[22]; 21. 65-Jon Binning[23]; 22. 43-Derrick Stewart[16]; 23. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[15]; 24. (DNS) 14-Kyle Berck

POWRi B-Mod – 27 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:06:19.891

1. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 15-Colin Pierce[4]; 3. 15J-Jake Fetterman[2]; 4. 7B-Shad Badder[5]; 5. 20D-Dawson David[7]; 6. 29-Tyler Cochran[6]; 7. (DNF) 55-Devin Payne[3]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:24.759

1. 12C-Stephen Clancy[1]; 2. 12-Parker Smith[2]; 3. 57-Chad Clancy[7]; 4. 447-Kenny Prince[4]; 5. 47W-Terry Wilburn[3]; 6. 87-Jason Billups[6]; 7. (DNS) 20-Blake Wimmer

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:03:26.678

1. 96-Cody Brill[1]; 2. 6T-Michael Taylor III[2]; 3. 1K-Tim Karrick[6]; 4. 17-Brandon Lennox[5]; 5. 30-Rex Harris[3]; 6. 7-Anthony Tanner[4]; 7. 12H-Michael Hoover[7]

Heat 4 – 8 Laps | 00:07:06.196

1. 17X-Mike Striegel[2]; 2. 56-Hoyt Miller[1]; 3. 19-Tanner Kade[3]; 4. 28-Andy Bryant[5]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 6. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[6]

Mike Striegel and Terry Schultz captured front-row starting spots for the 20-lap B-Mod main with Schultz narrowly holding a lead over Striegel through the early stages of the race. A lap-five restart saw Schultz holding the top spot followed by Cody Brill, Striegel, and the Clancy Brothers, Steve, and Chad. Striegel made things interesting at the front challenging Schultz for several laps and through a series of yellow flags by lap 12 with Schultz still clinging on to the lead over Striegel and Brill. The last fourth of the race was slowed by several cautions as Schultz eventually fought off all challengers for the win. Striegel was strong until a handful of laps to go as he encountered problems in turn four, relegating himself to the pit. In the end, Schultz once again proved too he’s the man to beat at CMS in the B-Mods this year. Veteran Tim Karrick advanced from seventh on the field to cash in on a strong second-place finish with Brill in third. The Brothers Clancy completed the top five with Chad fourth and Stephen, even with a broken left front, finishing in fifth.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:23:17.570

1. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[7]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[4]; 4. 57-Chad Clancy[6]; 5. 12C-Stephen Clancy[3]; 6. 17-Brandon Lennox[14]; 7. 12-Parker Smith[8]; 8. 20D-Dawson David[17]; 9. 15-Colin Pierce[5]; 10. 447-Kenny Prince[16]; 11. 28-Andy Bryant[15]; 12. 19-Tanner Kade[12]; 13. 7-Anthony Tanner[23]; 14. 29-Tyler Cochran[21]; 15. 6T-Michael Taylor III[9]; 16. 12H-Michael Hoover[27]; 17. 55-Devin Payne[25]; 18. (DNF) 17X-Mike Striegel[1]; 19. (DNF) 30-Rex Harris[19]; 20. (DNF) 7B-Shad Badder[13]; 21. (DNF) 15J-Jake Fetterman[11]; 22. (DNF) 47W-Terry Wilburn[18]; 23. (DNF) 56-Hoyt Miller[10]; 24. (DNF) 87-Jason Billups[22]; 25. (DNF) 1R-Rylan Gibbs[24]; 26. (DNS) 05-Jeremy Lile; 27. (DNS) 20-Blake Wimmer

POWRi Super Stocks – 17 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:33.408

1. 10-Chad Lyle[3]; 2. 00-Cory Flamm[2]; 3. 77-Donnie Dannar[4]; 4. 25X-Rodger Detherage[1]; 5. 164-Michael Muskrat[5]; 6. G1-Nick Gibson[7]; 7. 07D-Mike Daugherty[6]; 8. 28K-Chris Kircher[9]; 9. C1-Darrin Crisler[8]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:40.914

1. 67-Devin Irvin[1]; 2. 9-Dave Meyer[2]; 3. 25-Jay Prevete[3]; 4. 44-James Nighswonger[6]; 5. 04-Blaine Ewing[8]; 6. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 7. 05-Dale Berry[7]; 8. 30K-Cameron Kelly[4]

Chad Lyle returned to action substitute driving for Marc Carter and captured the pole position for the $1,000=-to-win, 25-lap Super Stock feature. Devin Irvin showed strength early in the race by taking command by lap two over Lyle and Blaine Ewing. At lap eight, Ewing pressured for the lead and found a way to the front using the high side to take command of the race leading Lyle, Dave Meyer, and Irvin. A late race caution slowed the field on lap 16 with Ewing, leading Meyer, Lyle, Aaron Poe, and Irvin. From here on out to the 25-lap marker, it was all Ewing as he secured his first win of the season. Meyer was second followed by Poe, Nighswonger, and Irvin to complete the top five.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:17:13.038

1. 04-Blaine Ewing[8]; 2. 9-Dave Meyer[4]; 3. 45-Aaron Poe[12]; 4. 44-James Nighswonger[7]; 5. 67-Devin Irvin[2]; 6. 77-Donnie Dannar[5]; 7. 164-Michael Muskrat[10]; 8. C1-Darrin Crisler[17]; 9. 05-Dale Berry[14]; 10. 28K-Chris Kircher[15]; 11. 30K-Cameron Kelly[16]; 12. 07D-Mike Daugherty[13]; 13. (DNF) 10-Chad Lyle[1]; 14. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[3]; 15. (DNF) 25-Jay Prevete[6]; 16. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[11]; 17. (DNF) 25X-Rodger Detherage[9]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 14 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:04:06.960

1. 82-David Wood[2]; 2. 059-Jamie Aleshire[3]; 3. 5D-Dustin Dennison[5]; 4. 64-Pete Richardson[6]; 5. 41-Alex Schultz[1]; 6. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[4]; 7. 13-Joe Marrant[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:37.305

1. 0-Dakota Girard[1]; 2. 29-Justin Oliver[2]; 3. 33-Stephen Muilenburg[5]; 4. 17-Logan Roark[7]; 5. 9-Brian Meyer[6]; 6. 75-Rayce Martin[4]; 7. 22-Dustin Bray[3]

David Wood and Kakota Girard captured front row positions to start the 15-lap main event for Midwest Mods. Girard was strong out front, but not without challenges from a variety of drivers, including Wood, Dustin Dennison, and Logan Roark. Dennison moved to second on lap 11 with the field also slowing for one final caution. Girard went on to capture his first CMS victory. Seventh-starting Logan Roark was second followed by Dennison, Pete Richardson, and Justin Oliver.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:09:30.841

1. 0-Dakota Girard[2]; 2. 17-Logan Roark[7]; 3. 5D-Dustin Dennison[5]; 4. 64-Pete Richardson[8]; 5. 29-Justin Oliver[4]; 6. 22-Dustin Bray[14]; 7. 82-David Wood[1]; 8. 41-Alex Schultz[10]; 9. 13-Joe Marrant[13]; 10. (DNF) 059-Jamie Aleshire[3]; 11. (DNF) 75-Rayce Martin[12]; 12. (DNF) 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[11]; 13. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[9]; 14. (DNF) 33-Stephen Mulilenburg[6]

Pure Stocks – 9 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:00:27.694

1. 24-Bobby Russell[2]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[1]; 3. M87-Mallory Stiffler[4]; 4. 89-Jonathan Evans[5]; 5. 26-Zachary McDowell[3]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:52.823

1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 21M-Payton McDowell[3]; 3. 21-Darin Porter[4]; 4. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[2]

Previous race winners Bobby Russell and Spencer Reiff earned front-row honors for the 15-lap Pure Stock main event. Russell grabbed the early lead with Reiff in tow with Payton McDowell and David Doelz inside the top four. Caution flew just past the lap 10 marker with Russell leading Reiff, Doelz and Darin Porter. On more caution late in the race led to a green, white, and checkered flag finish as Russell was able to hold on capture his second win of the season.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:08:16.981

1. 24-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 4. 21-Darin Porter[6]; 5. 21M-Payton McDowell[3]; 6. 89-Jonathan Evans[7]; 7. (DNF) M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 8. (DNF) 26-Zachary McDowell[9]; 9. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[8]

The generous contributors list for the Cliff Harris Memorial includes Cliff Harris Auto Group, Elite Auto Repair LLC, Get ‘ER Done HVAC, Air Design Heating and Cooling, and Richter Excavating & Plumbing LLC. On behalf of all weekly racers, CMS wishes to thank these wonderful event sponsors for their generous contributions.

Next week marks the Memorial Day weekend and two straight nights of action with a regular race program and championship points night on Saturday, followed by Special Events for the B-Mods and Midwest Mods on Sunday. There will be no track points awarded on Sunday, but all sanction points will be awarded by POWRi. Saturday will be normal prices while Sunday will be Special Event prices.

UPCOMING CMS EVENTS

Race #6, Saturday, May 25 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. Race #7, Sunday, May 26 Memorial Day Weekend Special Events featuring $2,000-to-Win B-Mods and $1,000-to-Win Midwest Mods. Also running Super Stocks and Pure Stocks.

Plus, Guest Class MoKan IMCA 305 Sprints Race #8, Saturday, June 1 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks, Plus, Guest Class Show-Me Vintage Racers (SMVR) Race #9, Saturday, June 8 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Plus, Guest Class MoKan IMCA 305 Sprints

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg on Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.

Thank you to our 2024 Primary Sponsors: Cliff Harris Auto Group, Midwest Coatings Inc., Super 8 Higginsville, Seeburg Muffler, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, KMMO FM 102.9, Alternative Wire & Cable, Better Country KIX 105.7 FM. Thank you to our 2024 sponsors! Hammons Roofing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Moose’s Market, Get ‘Er Done HVAC, and Foley Equipment. Thank you to our 2024 Marketing Partners! O.K. Tire, Eickleberry Concrete and Construction, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM, O.K. Wheel & Tire, D & D Excavating and Property Restoration, Elite Auto and Repair, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, Blue Springs Truck Line, DQ Grill & Chill Warrensburg, United Rentals Warrensburg, Big O Tires, RacinDirt TV, Brooks Automotive, and Phantom Distilling.