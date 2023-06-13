7 “Stormy” Lines for USAC’s Eastern Storm

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (June 12, 2023)………USAC Eastern Storm has been a premiere event on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship calendar for several years now.

Since 2007, the anticipation has never subsided, and the excitement for six races in a six-night span is a frenzied affair with it being the lone occasion all year in which Pennsylvania and New Jersey hosts the series.

Historic racetracks are in abundance on the east coast, and this year’s list is tradition-rich with Grandview Speedway on June 13, Bridgeport Motorsports Park on June 14, Big Diamond Speedway on June 15, Williams Grove Speedway on June 16, Port Royal Speedway on June 17 and Action Track USA on June 18.

It’s a gift sent from the racing gods – a six-race USAC invasion of the east coast. Seven if you include the USAC Silver Crown round as part of the doubleheader at Port Royal.

Come take a look at seven storylines to affix your eyes to throughout the 2023 edition of USAC Eastern Storm.

STORM CHASERS

This year’s top headline is the arrival of perhaps the largest contingent of drivers prepared to tackle the full Eastern Storm tour. Twenty-four drivers have indicated their intentions to compete in all six events.

Nineteen come from the national and western camp, including four past Eastern Storm champions: Robert Ballou (2015 & 2021), Logan Seavey (2022), C.J. Leary (2019) and Brady Bacon (2014).

Past Eastern Storm feature winners Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) and Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) will be in the mix along with USAC National Sprint Car feature winners Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.), Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) and Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio).

Tom Harris (Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK) returns to the Eastern Storm lineup for the first time since 2016. Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Ariz.) has made the cross country visit to tackle Eastern Storm once more.

In addition to Moles, also making first-time Eastern Storm appearances from the national side are Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.), Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, Calif.), Max Adams (Loomis, Calif.) and Anton Hernandez (Arlington, Texas), who has recently taken the reins of the Baldwin-Fox Racing No. 5.

From the east coast, the full-time pursuers of the Eastern Storm crown include USAC Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Car champs Steven Drevicki (Reading, Pa.), Alex Bright (Collegeville, Pa.), Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.), Joey Amantea (Mount Pocono, Pa.) and Jason Cherry (Blandon, Pa.).

EASTERN HOPES & DREAMS

Robert Ballou (2021) and Logan Seavey (2022) enter the week as the two most recent Eastern Storm champions. Both pilots would love to get off the schneid and add a first “W” in the win column this year.

Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.), also an Eastern Storm champ in 2015, has led two of the past three features he’s competed in with the series, garnering a season best finish of fifth at Indiana’s Circle City Raceway. He’s second all-time in terms of career Eastern Storm wins with five.

Seavey comes into Eastern Storm having won USAC Indiana Midget Week’s six-race series to kick off the month of June. Seavey won twice during Eastern Storm a year ago en route to the title and will attempt to become the fifth driver to repeat as Eastern Storm champion, following Cole Whitt (2008-09), Levi Jones (2010-11), Bryan Clauson (2012-13) and Chris Windom (2017-18).

Furthermore, Seavey will try to become the second driver to capture the Indiana Midget Week and Eastern Storm titles in the same season (Bryan Clauson in 2016).

HELLO PA

Briggs Danner, Alex Bright and Steven Drevicki have practically owned the USAC East Coast Sprint Car series since its inception. In fact, all three drivers own series titles and are an annual staple when Eastern Storm rolls into town.

Both Danner (Allentown, Pa.) and Bright (Collegeville, Pa.) were knocking on the door for a first Eastern Storm victory in 2022. Danner finished as the runner-up during the Grandview opener. That same week, Bright scored back-to-back runner-up finishes with the USAC National series at Williams Grove and Port Royal.

Drevicki (Reading, Pa.), a three-time USAC East Coast titlist, was a fast qualifier during Eastern Storm back in 2021 and ran inside the top-10 a year ago at Port Royal.

Danner, Bright and Drevicki have already tasted victory with USAC East Coast this year. Danner notched a win last weekend at Bedford Speedway, Bright twice at Williams Grove and Drevicki once each at Grandview Speedway and Clinton County Speedway.

CUMMINS & GOINS

The last time Kyle Cummins and the Rock Steady Racing No. 3R ventured out to Eastern Storm, the world was a much younger place. It’s actually only been eight seasons, but it seems like it’s been an eternity since he’s partook with the series.

In 2015, he competed in three Eastern Storm events at New Egypt, Port Royal and Susquehanna, finishing 19th, 15th and 20th, respectively.

The Princeton, Ind. driver has been on a tear this year, finishing eight of his 10 USAC starts inside the top-five to go along with a pair of feature wins, and currently resides second in the series points.

JAKE IS AWAKENED

Jake Swanson won the most recent USAC National Sprint Car round at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway in last lap fashion and has now finished third or better in his five most recent series starts, including two victories in his last three appearances.

No other driver has been on as much of tear of late as the Anaheim, Calif. native who’s climbed all the way to third in series points, just 16 out of the top spot.

Swanson has yet to win an Eastern Storm race but is more than primed and prepared to change that fact, finishing a best of fifth during the series finale in 2022.

THE ROYAL DOUBLE

A true test of skill is on tap for competitors on Saturday, June 17, at Port Royal Speedway. In addition to a 30-lap USAC National Sprint Car feature is a 50-lap USAC Silver Crown race.

Logan Seavey pulled off a rare feat by winning both ends of last year’s Port Royal meet. This year’s list of double-duty racers will consist of no less than 12 drivers attempting both: Matt Mitchell, C.J. Leary, Brady Bacon, Jake Swanson, Seavey, Emerson Axsom, Chase Stockon, Shane Cottle, Matt Westfall, Justin Grant, Mario Clouser and Mitchel Moles.

BACON BIDDING FOR THE TOP

In the annals of USAC Eastern Storm’s 16 years of history, four drivers share top billing as the winningest driver in the miniseries: Brady Bacon, Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones and Chris Windom.

Each driver is a USAC National Sprint Car champion, and each possesses six career Eastern Storm victories. With one more, Bacon would stand alone at the top of the chart. Odds are in his favor as he’s won at least one Eastern Storm race in four of the past five seasons and added two a year ago.

Just behind is Robert Ballou, a five-time Eastern Storm feature winner who also aims to join Bryan Clauson as the second driver to win a third series title.

RACE DETAILS

For more information on each event, visit the “Schedule/Results” tab on www.usacracing.com, then click on “Sprint Cars” and “AMSOIL National.” From there, click on “Event Info” next to the corresponding event on the schedule.

The entire week of events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3Kdc2na.

=================

2023 USAC EASTERN STORM SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, June 13: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, June 14: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

Thursday, June 15: Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, Pennsylvania

Friday, June 16: Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 17: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania (Plus USAC Silver Crown)

Sunday, June 18: Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania (50 Appearance Points Only)

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC EASTERN STORM STATS

USAC EASTERN STORM CHAMPIONS (2007-2022)

2007: Levi Jones

2008: Cole Whitt

2009: Cole Whitt

2010: Levi Jones

2011: Levi Jones

2012: Bryan Clauson

2013: Bryan Clauson

2014: Brady Bacon

2015: Robert Ballou

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Chris Windom

2018: Chris Windom

2019: C.J. Leary

2020: Not Held

2021: Robert Ballou

2022: Logan Seavey

USAC EASTERN STORM FEATURE WINS (2007-2022)

6-Brady Bacon, Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones & Chris Windom

5-Robert Ballou

3-Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Cole Whitt

2-Tyler Courtney, Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey

1-Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Shane Cottle, Dave Darland, Bobby East, Damion Gardner, Jesse Hockett, Jason McDougal, Hunter Schuerenberg, Jon Stanbrough, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Chase Stockon

**Landon Simon won a non-points, special event Eastern Storm feature at Grandview Speedway in 2016.

CLOSEST USAC EASTERN STORM POINTS RACES: (2007-2022)

2021: Robert Ballou by 1 over Brady Bacon

2013: Bryan Clauson by 1 over Dave Darland

2017: Chris Windom by 4 over Kevin Thomas Jr.

2022: Logan Seavey by 5 over Brady Bacon

2014: Brady Bacon by 12 over Chase Stockon

2019: C.J. Leary by 13 over Tyler Courtney

2016: Bryan Clauson by 14 over Chris Windom

2018: Chris Windom by 19 over Kevin Thomas Jr.

2015: Robert Ballou by 21 over Jon Stanbrough

2011: Levi Jones by 26 over Robert Ballou

2010: Levi Jones by 26 over Chris Windom

2012: Bryan Clauson by 28 over Levi Jones

2009: Unknown

2008: Unknown

2007: Unknown

PAST USAC EASTERN STORM FEATURE WINNERS:

2007 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/6: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 30 L

6/7: Pottsville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Tony Stewart Racing #21 | 30 L

6/9: Hagerstown, MD | Hagerstown Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 30 L

2008 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

6/7: Hagerstown, MD | Hagerstown Speedway | Chad Boat | Billy Boat Motorsports #30 | 30 L

2009 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/2: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Jesse Hockett | Tom Buch/VKCC #13 | 50 L

6/4: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

6/6: Mercer, PA | Mercer Raceway Park | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

2010 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/1: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/2: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/3: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/4: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Chris Windom | Jeff Walker Racing #11 | 40 L

2011 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

5/30: Sarver, PA | Lernerville Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Foxco Racing #53 | 30 L

5/31: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bobby East | Terry Klatt #5 | 40 L

6/1: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #20 | 40 L

6/2: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Rock Steady Racing #35 | 40 L

2012 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | 40 L

6/7: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | 40 L

6/8: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 40 L

6/9: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG Racing #71 | 30 L

2013 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Daron Clayton | Daron Clayton #92 | 40 L

6/8: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips Motorsports #71p | 30 L

6/9: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway Park | Shane Cottle | Gene Franckowiak #65 | 30 L

2014 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/3: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI Racing #32 | 40 L

6/5: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian #20 | 30 L

6/7: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

2015 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/4: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/6: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/7: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway Park | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

2016 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/7: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 40 L

6/8: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 30 L

6/9: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Chad Boespflug | NineEight-EZR #98E | 30 L

6/11: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Racing #63 | 30 L

6/12: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

2017 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/13: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 40 L

6/14: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Heffner Racing #27 | 30 L

6/15: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Pace Brothers Racing #44 | 30 L

6/17: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

6/18: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP Motorsports #23c | 30 L

2018 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/14: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Brady Bacon Racing #99 | 40 L

6/15: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers

Racing #5 | 30 L

6/16: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

6/17: York Haven, PA | BAPS Motor Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/18: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

6/19: Weedsport, NY | Weedsport Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Chris Dyson Racing #20 | 30 L

2019 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/11: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 40 L

6/12: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Speedway | Jason McDougal | Daigh-Phillips Motorsports #71p | 30 L

6/15: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #7BC | 30 L

2020 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

Not Held

2021 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/15: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 40 L

6/16: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/17: Selinsgrove, PA | Selinsgrove Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 30 L

6/20: Bloomsburg, PA | Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT Motorsports #9K | 30 L

2022 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/14: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 40 L

6/15: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | 30 L

6/17: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 30 L

6/18: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | 30 L

6/19: Bloomsburg, PA | Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L