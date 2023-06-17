Michael Long takes Tri-City Speedway Summer Modified Nationals win!

MODIFIEDS
Feature (25 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long[5]; 2. 36-Kenny Wallace[3]; 3. 14C-Rick Conoyer[1]; 4. 8-Kyle Steffens[7]; 5. 51-Timmy Hill[11]; 6. 25-Tyler Nicely[23]; 7. 13-Charlie Mefford[10]; 8. 66-Cole Falloway[8]; 9. 25W-Allen Weisser[9]; 10. 10Y-Trent Young[15]; 11. 8K-Levi Kissinger[16]; 12. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[24]; 13. 77-Ray Bollinger[14]; 14. 39-Don Grimm[19]; 15. 51M-Joe Mercurio[17]; 16. 15-Chris Smith[20]; 17. 121-Caleb Slaughter[18]; 18. T9-Ryan Thomas[2]; 19. 19-Trey Harris[4]; 20. J82-Treb Jacoby[6]; 21. 12L-Lucas Lee[12]; 22. 1-Michael Barrett[22]; 23. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[13]; 24. 71S-Dakota Smith[21]
Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 8K-Levi Kissinger[1]; 2. 51M-Joe Mercurio[2]; 3. 121-Caleb Slaughter[7]; 4. 39-Don Grimm[10]; 5. 15-Chris Smith[9]; 6. 71S-Dakota Smith[3]; 7. 1-Michael Barrett[6]; 8. (DNS) 128-Zach Schantz; 9. (DNS) 24H-Mike Harrison; 10. (DNS) 25-Tyler Nicely; 11. (DNS) 1A-Steve Meyer Jr; 12. (DNS) 21M-Willy Myers; 13. (DNS) 1D-Dean Hoffman; 14. (DNS) 2C-Ronnie Chance
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. T9-Ryan Thomas[1]; 2. 19-Trey Harris[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Steffens[4]; 4. 13-Charlie Mefford[5]; 5. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[6]; 6. 8K-Levi Kissinger[3]; 7. 128-Zach Schantz[9]; 8. 121-Caleb Slaughter[8]; 9. 39-Don Grimm[10]; 10. 1D-Dean Hoffman[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Kenny Wallace[1]; 2. 18L-Michael Long[6]; 3. 66-Cole Falloway[5]; 4. 51-Timmy Hill[2]; 5. 77-Ray Bollinger[9]; 6. 51M-Joe Mercurio[7]; 7. 24H-Mike Harrison[4]; 8. 25-Tyler Nicely[3]; 9. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[8]; 10. (DNS) 2C-Ronnie Chance
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14C-Rick Conoyer[1]; 2. J82-Treb Jacoby[2]; 3. 25W-Allen Weisser[3]; 4. 12L-Lucas Lee[5]; 5. 10Y-Trent Young[6]; 6. 71S-Dakota Smith[8]; 7. 1-Michael Barrett[9]; 8. 15-Chris Smith[7]; 9. (DNS) 21M-Willy Myers
Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. T9-Ryan Thomas, 00:16.171[5]; 2. 19-Trey Harris, 00:16.302[7]; 3. 8K-Levi Kissinger, 00:16.349[3]; 4. 8-Kyle Steffens, 00:16.355[10]; 5. 13-Charlie Mefford, 00:16.370[4]; 6. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie, 00:16.414[9]; 7. 1D-Dean Hoffman, 00:16.517[6]; 8. 121-Caleb Slaughter, 00:16.698[1]; 9. 128-Zach Schantz, 00:16.706[8]; 10. 39-Don Grimm, 00:17.092[2]
Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Kenny Wallace, 00:16.042[10]; 2. 51-Timmy Hill, 00:16.052[6]; 3. 25-Tyler Nicely, 00:16.070[9]; 4. 24H-Mike Harrison, 00:16.132[2]; 5. 66-Cole Falloway, 00:16.160[1]; 6. 18L-Michael Long, 00:16.191[4]; 7. 51M-Joe Mercurio, 00:16.232[8]; 8. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr, 00:16.325[5]; 9. 77-Ray Bollinger, 00:16.370[3]; 10. 2C-Ronnie Chance, 00:17.223[7]
Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 14C-Rick Conoyer, 00:16.248[3]; 2. J82-Treb Jacoby, 00:16.336[5]; 3. 25W-Allen Weisser, 00:16.345[2]; 4. 21M-Willy Myers, 00:16.377[9]; 5. 12L-Lucas Lee, 00:16.400[8]; 6. 10Y-Trent Young, 00:16.457[1]; 7. 15-Chris Smith, 00:16.665[6]; 8. 71S-Dakota Smith, 00:17.341[7]; 9. 1-Michael Barrett, 00:18.542[4]