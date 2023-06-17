HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisMichael Long takes Tri-City Speedway Summer Modified Nationals win!

Michael Long takes Tri-City Speedway Summer Modified Nationals win!

Michael Long
29 entries

MODIFIEDS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long[5]; 2. 36-Kenny Wallace[3]; 3. 14C-Rick Conoyer[1]; 4. 8-Kyle Steffens[7]; 5. 51-Timmy Hill[11]; 6. 25-Tyler Nicely[23]; 7. 13-Charlie Mefford[10]; 8. 66-Cole Falloway[8]; 9. 25W-Allen Weisser[9]; 10. 10Y-Trent Young[15]; 11. 8K-Levi Kissinger[16]; 12. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[24]; 13. 77-Ray Bollinger[14]; 14. 39-Don Grimm[19]; 15. 51M-Joe Mercurio[17]; 16. 15-Chris Smith[20]; 17. 121-Caleb Slaughter[18]; 18. T9-Ryan Thomas[2]; 19. 19-Trey Harris[4]; 20. J82-Treb Jacoby[6]; 21. 12L-Lucas Lee[12]; 22. 1-Michael Barrett[22]; 23. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[13]; 24. 71S-Dakota Smith[21]

Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 8K-Levi Kissinger[1]; 2. 51M-Joe Mercurio[2]; 3. 121-Caleb Slaughter[7]; 4. 39-Don Grimm[10]; 5. 15-Chris Smith[9]; 6. 71S-Dakota Smith[3]; 7. 1-Michael Barrett[6]; 8. (DNS) 128-Zach Schantz; 9. (DNS) 24H-Mike Harrison; 10. (DNS) 25-Tyler Nicely; 11. (DNS) 1A-Steve Meyer Jr; 12. (DNS) 21M-Willy Myers; 13. (DNS) 1D-Dean Hoffman; 14. (DNS) 2C-Ronnie Chance

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. T9-Ryan Thomas[1]; 2. 19-Trey Harris[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Steffens[4]; 4. 13-Charlie Mefford[5]; 5. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[6]; 6. 8K-Levi Kissinger[3]; 7. 128-Zach Schantz[9]; 8. 121-Caleb Slaughter[8]; 9. 39-Don Grimm[10]; 10. 1D-Dean Hoffman[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Kenny Wallace[1]; 2. 18L-Michael Long[6]; 3. 66-Cole Falloway[5]; 4. 51-Timmy Hill[2]; 5. 77-Ray Bollinger[9]; 6. 51M-Joe Mercurio[7]; 7. 24H-Mike Harrison[4]; 8. 25-Tyler Nicely[3]; 9. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[8]; 10. (DNS) 2C-Ronnie Chance

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14C-Rick Conoyer[1]; 2. J82-Treb Jacoby[2]; 3. 25W-Allen Weisser[3]; 4. 12L-Lucas Lee[5]; 5. 10Y-Trent Young[6]; 6. 71S-Dakota Smith[8]; 7. 1-Michael Barrett[9]; 8. 15-Chris Smith[7]; 9. (DNS) 21M-Willy Myers

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. T9-Ryan Thomas, 00:16.171[5]; 2. 19-Trey Harris, 00:16.302[7]; 3. 8K-Levi Kissinger, 00:16.349[3]; 4. 8-Kyle Steffens, 00:16.355[10]; 5. 13-Charlie Mefford, 00:16.370[4]; 6. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie, 00:16.414[9]; 7. 1D-Dean Hoffman, 00:16.517[6]; 8. 121-Caleb Slaughter, 00:16.698[1]; 9. 128-Zach Schantz, 00:16.706[8]; 10. 39-Don Grimm, 00:17.092[2]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Kenny Wallace, 00:16.042[10]; 2. 51-Timmy Hill, 00:16.052[6]; 3. 25-Tyler Nicely, 00:16.070[9]; 4. 24H-Mike Harrison, 00:16.132[2]; 5. 66-Cole Falloway, 00:16.160[1]; 6. 18L-Michael Long, 00:16.191[4]; 7. 51M-Joe Mercurio, 00:16.232[8]; 8. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr, 00:16.325[5]; 9. 77-Ray Bollinger, 00:16.370[3]; 10. 2C-Ronnie Chance, 00:17.223[7]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 14C-Rick Conoyer, 00:16.248[3]; 2. J82-Treb Jacoby, 00:16.336[5]; 3. 25W-Allen Weisser, 00:16.345[2]; 4. 21M-Willy Myers, 00:16.377[9]; 5. 12L-Lucas Lee, 00:16.400[8]; 6. 10Y-Trent Young, 00:16.457[1]; 7. 15-Chris Smith, 00:16.665[6]; 8. 71S-Dakota Smith, 00:17.341[7]; 9. 1-Michael Barrett, 00:18.542[4]

Bloomington Speedway

Miller’s Time: Rookie Gavin Miller Grabs First USAC Midget Win at Bloomington

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Bloomington, Indiana (June 9, 2023)………If you...
Illinois

Billy Mason tops in Hornet Challenge at Macon Speedway

By BZ (Macon, IL) The second leg of the annual Ed Cain...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Claims $12,000 Victory in DLM Dream XXIX Prelim

LOLMDS Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain Up Next MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (06/13/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

Brian Shirley on top at Peoria Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

Shirley Wins 38th Summer Nationals Late Model Season Opener at Peoria Babb...
Dirt Late Model News

Jonathan Davenport wins the Dream!

Davenport Fends Off Madden for $129,000 Dream Payday at Eldora DIRTcar’s richest...
Dirt Late Model News

Racers Quickly Turn Focus from Dirt Late Model Dream to Summer Nationals

Former champions detail how Eldora Speedway’s crown jewel prepares drivers to...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gio Scelzi Survives Last Lap Slider for Beaver Dam Victory

HOT SUACE HANGS ON: Gio Scelzi Survives Last Lap Slider for...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Late Models Return to Smoky Mountain for Mountain Moonshine Classic

BATAVIA, Ohio (June 13, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas...

Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce grabs Tri-City Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

41 entries NAPA LATE MODELS Feature (40 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr; 3....
Farmer City Raceway

Farmer City Raceway Results – 6/16/23

11 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. K67JR-Braiden Keller; 2. 16-Nick Macklin; 3....
Illinois

Southern Illinois Raceway High Bank Hustle Night 1 Results – 6/16/23

94 entries HIGHBANKS HUSTLE WINGED OUTLAWS A Feature 1: 1. 15S-TJ Smith; 2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs; 3....
Open Wheel Modified News

Carter wins USMTS thriller at Cedar Lake

Fans watching from the grandstands of the Cedar Lake Speedway and those watching from...
Illinois

Russell scores first-career MOWA win at Jacksonville Speedway 

Jacksonville, IL (June 16, 2023) – Steven Russell made his first start with the...
