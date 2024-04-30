13th annual Open Wheel Showdown comes to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 29, 2024) – The first big special of the season for Sprint and Midget car action is coming to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday when Impact Signs, Awnings & Wraps Presents the 13th annual Open Wheel Showdown.

Three divisions will be in action with POWRi sanctioning each: The POWRi Midgets including POWRi National Midgets with POWRi West Midgets; POWRi Non-Wing Sprint with POWRi WAR Sprints and the Midwest Wingless Racing Association, and the POWRi Ozark 360 Sprints.

“The Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown always is a night that our open-wheel fans look forward to,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “This is some of the best winged sprint and non-winged sprint and midget car action that you’ll see and we thank Impact Signs Awnings Wraps for making this event possible once again in 2024.”

In the early season POWRi points standings, the National Midgets are led by Ashton Torgerson of Glendale, Ariz., who has two feature wins and has a 30-point lead on Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, Okla. The POWRi WAR Sprints finds Wesley Smith of Nixa with one feature win and a 10-point lead over Xavier Domey of Odessa and a 20-point margin over Samuel Wagner of Lock Jack.

For more information on the POWRi weekend, which includes a stop on Friday at Callaway Raceway, check out POWRi.com.

National & West Midget League Payout: 1. $4,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1000, 4. $750, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $315, 13. $305, 14-22: $300.

WAR Sprint League Payout: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200.

Ozark Region 360 Sprint Payout: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400. 7. $380, 8. $360, 9. $340, 10. $320, 11-20: $300.

Impact Signs Awnings Wraps, Inc., headquartered in Sedalia, offers a wide array of products and services ranging from custom in-house design, fabrication and installation of custom signs and electronic displays, to a full line of printed products and custom wraps. Visit Impact4800.com for more info.

Pit gates open 4 p.m., spectators gates at 5, hot laps at 6 and racing is set for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday admission:

Adults (13 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $60

Pit pass – $45

For ticket information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule, fans can contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway scheduled.

The Big Adventure RV Weekly Championship Series is set to resume Saturday, May 11th as Vietti Marketing Group offers FREE admission to all mothers courtesy of NMI/VMG Marketing Group. The Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds will run a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event.