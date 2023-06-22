POWRi Illinois Midget SpeedWeek to Headline Macon Speedway Saturday

- Advertisement -

(Macon, IL) The open wheel stars of the POWRi National Midget League will be in the midst of their 4-day Illinois SpeedWeek when they visit Macon Speedway on Saturday night. For POWRi, it’s their first visit of the season at the track which arguably puts on the best Midget racing. Three other divisions will also race.

Entering the illustrious Illinois SPEEDWeek in the POWRi National Midget League points picture, Corbin Rueschenberg of Mesa, Arizona continues to impress while establishing a solid one-hundred-fifty-point lead. Corbin will look to continue the consistency needed to claim checkers in the championship chase.

Home-state talent and recent feature winner at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Karter Sarff is currently sitting second in the season standings aiming to improve one spot in the point chase over the week-long venture. Rookie of the year contender Cooper Williams remains steady in the championship by rounding out the current podium placement.

Joining into the competitional competence, Kale Drake, of Collinsville Oklahoma, continues the seasonal quest of championship glories in the Mounce/Stout, JPU Racing, Southwest Overhead Doors, EnergIce #26 by leading the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool into the annual Land of Lincoln showcases June 23 at Jacksonville Speedway and June 24 at Macon Speedway.

Elwin, IL driver Alan Crowder, a longtime veteran at the track, leads the point standings in the Red’s Place DIRTcar Modified division, taking four top fives in five starts. Jeremy Nichols is second in points, while Tim Luttrell, Austin Lynn, and Jeff Graham complete the top five. The division has been renamed Red’s Place is the gaming room located at the newly constructed Billingsley 66 Travel Center in Harristown, IL.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the DIRTcar Street Stock class. At Macon Speedway, Bobby Beiler has been the man to beat, winning three out of four features this season. Terry Reed is right behind him in the standings, however, despite a stretch of bad racing luck. Jaret Duff, Brad Peters, and Brian Dasenbrock complete the top five in the current standings.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes and tickets will be available at the gate upon arrival.

Macon Speedway has some other can’t miss events coming up on the horizon as the Fan Appreciation $10 night is next Saturday, July 1 followed by three huge nights of racing July 6-8. Those events feature the Herald & Review 100 for the Summer National Super Late Models on Thursday, July 6 and “Top Gun” for USAC National Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8. Full info and discounted advance sale tickets can be found at maconracing.com.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many specials including Lucas Oil Late Models, Summernationals, Corn Field Combat, and Top Gun.

Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.