Peoria Speedway Results – 6/24/23

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Colby Sheppard (27C)
Williamsville, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Jake Little (38J)
Springfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
|36
|5
|
13
|Brandon Sweitzer (5B)
Lincoln, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|34
|7
|
3
|Dustin Schram (92)
East Moline, Il.
|33
|8
|
18
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Ryan Miller (11)
|30
|11
|
16
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
17
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
7
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|27
|14
|
11
|Raymond Eliis (93)
|26
|15
|
9
|John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.
|25
|16
|
4
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.
|24
|17
|
14
|Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.
|23
|DQ
|
15
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
12
|Derick Tassart(r) (1776)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
8
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|DNS
|
13
|Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Guy Taylor (4T)
Springfield, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Kevin Schrodt (6)
Trivoli, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|33
|8
|
16
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
15
|Zach Taylor (24)
|31
|10
|
17
|Chad Ziegler (42)
Maroa, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
11
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
14
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|27
|14
|
18
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|26
|15
|
12
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|25
|16
|
20
|Lucas Boulton (X)
Metamora, Il.
|24
|17
|
6
|Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.
|23
|18
|
19
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|22
|19
|
9
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|21
|20
|
10
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|20
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.
|34
|7
|
1
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
15
|Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Brandon Justice (111)
Niantic, Il.
|30
|11
|
16
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Ethin Brown (14B)
|27
|14
|
7
|Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
8
|Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.
|25
|16
|
12
|Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.
|24
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.
|34
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|40
|2
|
5
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|38
|3
|
3
|Keaton Lyons (3)
|37
|4
|
4
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|36
|5
|
8
|Paislie McKenrick (50)
|35
|6
|
9
|Isaac Flora (84)
|34
|7
|
6
|Mason Bruley (10-4)
|33
|8
|
7
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|32
|9
|
2
|Liam Gray (99G)
|31
