HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Results - 6/24/23

Peoria Speedway Results – 6/24/23

IllinoisPeoria Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 40
2
6
 Colby Sheppard (27C)
Williamsville, Il.		 38
3
5
 Jake Little (38J)
Springfield, Il.		 37
4
2
 Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.		 36
5
13
 Brandon Sweitzer (5B)
Lincoln, Il.		 35
6
10
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 34
7
3
 Dustin Schram (92)
East Moline, Il.		 33
8
18
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 32
9
12
 Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.		 31
10
8
 Ryan Miller (11) 30
11
16
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 29
12
17
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 28
13
7
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 27
14
11
 Raymond Eliis (93) 26
15
9
 John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.		 25
16
4
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.		 24
17
14
 Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.		 23
DQ
15
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
2
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 38
3
3
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
5
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
4
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
6
 Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.		 34
7
7
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
9
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
11
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 31
10
10
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
12
 Derick Tassart(r) (1776)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
8
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
DNS
13
 Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Guy Taylor (4T)
Springfield, Il.		 38
3
2
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
5
 Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 36
5
3
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 35
6
7
 Kevin Schrodt (6)
Trivoli, Il.		 34
7
8
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 33
8
16
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
15
 Zach Taylor (24) 31
10
17
 Chad Ziegler (42)
Maroa, Il.		 30
11
13
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
11
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
14
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 27
14
18
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 26
15
12
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 25
16
20
 Lucas Boulton (X)
Metamora, Il.		 24
17
6
 Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.		 23
18
19
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 22
19
9
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 21
20
10
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
5
 Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
6
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 36
5
2
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 35
6
9
 Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.		 34
7
1
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 33
8
11
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
15
 Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
10
 Brandon Justice (111)
Niantic, Il.		 30
11
16
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
14
 Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.		 28
13
13
 Ethin Brown (14B) 27
14
7
 Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 26
15
8
 Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.		 25
16
12
 Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.		 24

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
2
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 38
3
3
 Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.		 37
4
5
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 36
5
4
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 35
6
6
 Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.		 34

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 40
2
5
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 38
3
3
 Keaton Lyons (3) 37
4
4
 Kendyl Faw (89) 36
5
8
 Paislie McKenrick (50) 35
6
9
 Isaac Flora (84) 34
7
6
 Mason Bruley (10-4) 33
8
7
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 32
9
2
 Liam Gray (99G) 31
©