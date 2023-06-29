HomeIllinoisAdams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)Mike Ruefer's photos from Adams County Speedway's DIRTcar Summer Nationals - 6/28/23 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Adams County Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/28/23 Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsIllinoisAdams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway) Published on June 29, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Mark Burgtorf - Shannon Babb -- Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 27 photos - Advertisement - Tagsadams county speedwaydirtcarlate modelssummer nationals Search Recent articles Brownstown Bullring Mike Harrison grabs Brownstown Bullring Summit Modified Nationals win! CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! Harrison Wins Brownstown for... Dirt Late Model News Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce Kickoff Wichita Late Model Showdown with Prelim Wins HEARTLAND MOMENTUM: Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce Kickoff Wichita Late Model Showdown... Lucas Oil Speedway Middaugh shows the way in Lucas Oil Speedway headliner as Beck, Ferris, Kirk also pick up feature wins WHEATLAND, MO. (June 24, 2023) - Ryan Middaugh's hot month of... Sprint Car & Midget News Logan Schuchart Tops Final Huset’s High Bank Nationals Prelim, Leads Points Entering Finale SURGING SHARK: Logan Schuchart Tops Final Huset’s High Bank Nationals Prelim,... Charleston Speedway Cannon McIntosh Claims Charleston SPEEDWeek Win with POWRi National Midgets Belleville, IL. (6/22/23) Cannon McIntosh would prove his racing might at... Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Joel Ortberg, Lee Stuppy & EJ Kraus take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55! 23 entries DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 71-Joel Ortberg;... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from Mason City Motor Speedway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/27/23 Benton County Raceway Return to Jacksonville and Benton County Bullrings Highlight Sprint Invaders Weekend! (Bill W) June 28, 2023 – A pair of bullrings mean... RELATED ARTICLES Benton County Raceway Return to Jacksonville and Benton County Bullrings Highlight Sprint Invaders Weekend! (Bill W) June 28, 2023 – A pair of bullrings mean twice the fun... Illinois Macon Speedway Saturday July 1st Race Preview $10 Ticket Special for Macon Speedway Fan Appreciation Night Saturday Event Leads Up To Huge... Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway) Ashton Winger grabs DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Adams County Speedway! Winger Uses Bottom Lane, Avoids Late Collision to Win Adams County QUINCY, IL (June 28,... Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway) Austen Becerra takes Adams County Speedway DIRTcar Summit Modified win! Becerra Holds off Stiff Competition at Adams County, Wins Second Career Summit Modified Feature... Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway) Damian Kiefer takes Adams County Speedway Limited Modified win! 15 entries LIMITED MODIFIED A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 0K-Damian Kiefer; 2. 74-James Hileman; 3....