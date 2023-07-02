Jake Bubak Leads All With The American Sprint Car Series At WaKeeney Speedway

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – WAKEENEY, Kan. (July 1, 2023) A lifetime of laps growing up racing at WaKeeney Speedway continues to pay off for Jake Bubak, who, for the second year in a row, rolled into Victory Lane with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com.

“We definitely made up for last night,” stated Bubak, who suffered a DNF Friday. “I have to thank Patrick so much. He and I are gelling right now, and these engines run unbelievably. Very thankful to him and his family for bringing me out here.”

A $5,000 payday for the Colorado shoe, Bubak raced wheel-to-wheel with Blake Hahn through the opening lap. Able to jump ahead of the DriveWFX.com No. 52, the pair were quick into traffic numerous times. Allowing Hahn to close and look for room to advance on the 360 Civil No. 27b, the cautions would keep bringing the leaders back into clean air, but not without a few close calls.

Able to avoid disaster through the back markers, the final restart on Lap 19 saw Bubak dart away by 0.906-seconds. Blake Hahn in second, was followed by Jason Martin, Oklahoma’s Whit Gastineau fourth was followed by Brandon Anderson.

Going after the No. 55b numerous times, Matt Covington would have to settle for sixth, with Zach Blurton seventh. Jordon Mallett, Jeremy Huish, and Howard Moore completed the top ten.

The 25-car field was topped in Driver’s Project Qualifying by Blake Hahn, who topped his track record of 14.700-seconds with a 14.673-second lap. Three AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races were won by Chris Morgan, Brandon Anderson, and Whit Gastineau.

The next event for the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com is the Steve King Memorial at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan. on Friday, July 7 ($3,000 to win, $400 to start), and Saturday, July 8 ($5,088 to win, $500 to start).

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS National

WaKeeney Speedway (WaKenney, Kan.)

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Car Count: 25

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak, 14.864[6]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, 15.028[7]; 3. 88-Jordan Knight, 15.044[8]; 4. 7C-Chris Morgan, 15.198[1]; 5. 3-Howard Moore, 15.222[5]; 6. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 15.386[9]; 7. 0J-Jeremy McCune, 15.558[3]; 8. 3J-Joel Mellon, 15.800[4]; 9. (DNS) 74-Zack Merritt, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 14.805[7]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett, 14.832[4]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 15.123[1]; 4. 6T-Kaden Taylor, 15.132[2]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 15.163[8]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 15.201[5]; 7. 91-Michael Day, 15.351[6]; 8. 44-Ryan Rader, 17.450[3]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 14.673[1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 14.801[3]; 3. 2-Whit Gastineau, 14.856[7]; 4. 99-Tony Rost, 15.014[2]; 5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 15.020[6]; 6. 91X-Jeff Stasa, 15.341[4]; 7. 10-Tyler Knight, 15.496[5]; 8. 6-Christopher Townsend, 15.758[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Chris Morgan[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 3. 27B-Jake Bubak[4]; 4. 88-Jordan Knight[2]; 5. 3-Howard Moore[5]; 6. 88J-Jeremy Huish[6]; 7. 3J-Joel Mellon[8]; 8. 74-Zack Merritt[9]; 9. 0J-Jeremy McCune[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 2. 6T-Kaden Taylor[1]; 3. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 6. 1M-Don Droud Jr[4]; 7. 44-Ryan Rader[7]; 8. (DNS) 91-Michael Day

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Whit Gastineau[2]; 2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 5. 99-Tony Rost[5]; 6. 6-Christopher Townsend[8]; 7. 91X-Jeff Stasa[6]; 8. 10-Tyler Knight[7]

A-Feature

RacinDirt A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 4. 2-Whit Gastineau[3]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 6. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 7. 2J-Zach Blurton[7]; 8. 14-Jordon Mallett[9]; 9. 88J-Jeremy Huish[17]; 10. 45X-Kyler Johnson[14]; 11. 3-Howard Moore[15]; 12. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[11]; 13. 7C-Chris Morgan[6]; 14. 99-Tony Rost[13]; 15. 88-Jordan Knight[12]; 16. 0J-Jeremy McCune[22]; 17. 91X-Jeff Stasa[19]; 18. 74-Zack Merritt[24]; 19. 10-Tyler Knight[21]; 20. 1M-Don Droud Jr[25]; 21. 3J-Joel Mellon[18]; 22. 44-Ryan Rader[20]; 23. 6T-Kaden Taylor[10]; 24. 6-Christopher Townsend[16]; 25. 91-Michael Day[23]

Lap Leader(s): Jake Bubak

KSE Hard Charger: Jeremy Huish +8

Driver’s Project Quick Time: Blake Hahn 14.

High Point Driver: Blake Hahn 14.673 (NTR)

Provisional(s): N/A

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 5 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81-Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 1,940; 2. Matt Covington 1,894; 3. Jordon Mallett 1,773; 4. Howard Moore 1,769; 5. Brandon Anderson 1,753; 6. Kyler Johnson 1,629; 7. Christopher Townsend 1,488; 8. Michael Day 1,460; 9. Landon Britt 1,443; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;