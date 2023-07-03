HomeRace Track NewsKentuckyBlake Brown wins Lake Cumberland Speedway's DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals!

Blake Brown wins Lake Cumberland Speedway’s DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals!

27 entries

DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 99B-Blake Brown[4]; 2. 66-Cole Falloway[2]; 3. 10-Bryan Barber[6]; 4. 1H-Ben Harmon[1]; 5. 49-Billy Green[9]; 6. 26-Joseph Husband[8]; 7. 8-Jeremy Elliotte[12]; 8. 27R-Steve Rex[15]; 9. 99-Shannon Elrod[7]; 10. 16-Jamie Mosley[5]; 11. 6M-Brennan Meadows[14]; 12. G3-Marcus Griffith[16]; 13. 69-Tim Patrick[13]; 14. 6G-Ashton Gaffner[18]; 15. 4-Adrian Smith[17]; 16. 65-Aaron Covington[20]; 17. 13P-Sarah Patrick[21]; 18. 21J-Clay Harris[10]; 19. 66M-Jordan Meadows[19]; 20. 99P-Jerry Pyles[11]; 21. 97-Mitch Thomas[22]; 22. 1C-Dustin Cordier[3]

Last Chance Showdown (8 Laps): 1. G3-Marcus Griffith[1]; 2. 4-Adrian Smith[4]; 3. 6G-Ashton Gaffner[3]; 4. 66M-Jordan Meadows[7]; 5. 65-Aaron Covington[9]; 6. 22H-Gary Hebrock Jr[6]; 7. 69P-Steven Powell[12]; 8. 60B-Jeremy Bowens[8]; 9. 4F-Carson Freeman[2]; 10. 13P-Sarah Patrick[5]; 11. (DNS) 97-Mitch Thomas; 12. (DNS) 44-Jr Kelsay

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1H-Ben Harmon[1]; 2. 99B-Blake Brown[3]; 3. 99-Shannon Elrod[5]; 4. 21J-Clay Harris[4]; 5. 69-Tim Patrick[7]; 6. G3-Marcus Griffith[8]; 7. 4-Adrian Smith[6]; 8. 66M-Jordan Meadows[9]; 9. 97-Mitch Thomas[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1C-Dustin Cordier[1]; 2. 16-Jamie Mosley[2]; 3. 26-Joseph Husband[3]; 4. 99P-Jerry Pyles[4]; 5. 6M-Brennan Meadows[5]; 6. 4F-Carson Freeman[6]; 7. 13P-Sarah Patrick[7]; 8. 60B-Jeremy Bowens[9]; 9. 44-Jr Kelsay[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Cole Falloway[1]; 2. 10-Bryan Barber[2]; 3. 49-Billy Green[3]; 4. 8-Jeremy Elliotte[4]; 5. 27R-Steve Rex[5]; 6. 6G-Ashton Gaffner[7]; 7. 22H-Gary Hebrock Jr[6]; 8. 65-Aaron Covington[8]; 9. 69P-Steven Powell[9]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 1H-Ben Harmon, 00:14.424[8]; 2. 97-Mitch Thomas, 00:14.662[9]; 3. 99B-Blake Brown, 00:14.741[7]; 4. 21J-Clay Harris, 00:14.751[3]; 5. 99-Shannon Elrod, 00:15.182[1]; 6. 4-Adrian Smith, 00:15.564[4]; 7. 69-Tim Patrick, 00:15.703[2]; 8. G3-Marcus Griffith, 00:15.976[5]; 9. 66M-Jordan Meadows, 00:16.129[6]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 1C-Dustin Cordier, 00:14.757[4]; 2. 16-Jamie Mosley, 00:14.862[5]; 3. 26-Joseph Husband, 00:15.087[9]; 4. 99P-Jerry Pyles, 00:15.089[2]; 5. 6M-Brennan Meadows, 00:15.192[7]; 6. 4F-Carson Freeman, 00:15.449[1]; 7. 13P-Sarah Patrick, 00:15.921[3]; 8. 44-Jr Kelsay, 00:16.152[6]; 9. 60B-Jeremy Bowens, 00:16.158[8]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 66-Cole Falloway, 00:14.116[2]; 2. 10-Bryan Barber, 00:14.339[6]; 3. 49-Billy Green, 00:14.347[7]; 4. 8-Jeremy Elliotte, 00:14.763[5]; 5. 27R-Steve Rex, 00:14.920[9]; 6. 22H-Gary Hebrock Jr, 00:15.652[4]; 7. 6G-Ashton Gaffner, 00:15.823[8]; 8. 65-Aaron Covington, 00:16.015[3]; 9. 69P-Steven Powell, 00:16.015[1]

