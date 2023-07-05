HomeMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayUSRA B-Mods featured Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway on Veterans and Military...

USRA B-Mods featured Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway on Veterans and Military Appreciation Night

The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be the featured class on Saturday during Lucas Oil Speedway's Military and Veterans Appreciation Night. (GS Stanek Racing Photography)
WHEATLAND, MO. (July 5, 2023) – Armed Forces personnel will be honored on Saturday night as Lucas Oil Speedway returns to action in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with Veterans and Military Appreciation Night.
The program Presented by Townsquare Media and KIX 105.7 FM will find the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods as the featured division with a special 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. Meanwhile, all Military members, active or retired, will be admitted free with ID.
Also in action as the season points championships resume will be the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds.
Bobby Williams of Hermitage continues to lead the way in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod championship chase. Williams has posted seven top-five finishes and nine top-10s in 10 events for a 75-point lead over Springfield’s JC Morton entering Saturday’s action. JC Newell of Buffalo is two points behind Morton in the battle for second.
Urbana’s Mason Beck has opened an 80-point lead atop the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars standings over William Gardner of Lebanon. Six-time feature winner Justin Wells of Aurora has an 81-point lead over Joe Walkenhorst of Elkton in the Hermitage Lumber Late Models. In the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ryan Middaugh of Fulton has a commanding 153-point leader over Jason Pursley of Hermitage.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5 with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
Saturday Dirt Track Admission
Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $12
Adults (16 and up) – $15
Seniors (62 and up)/Military -$12
Youth (6-15) – $5
Kids (5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass (Includes admission for two adults and up to three kids ages 6-15) – $35
Pit Pass – $35
UTV Short Course during the day: The day of racing at Lucas Oil Speedway begins early Saturday with UTV Short Course action on the off-road course.
Race classes include Pro Turbo, Pro N/A, Expert Turbo, Expert N/A, Amateur Turbo, Amateur N/A, Vet 40-plus Turbo, Vet 40-plus N/A, Women’s Turbo, Women’s N/A, Youth 800 N/A, Youth 1000 N/A, Youth Production Stock (ages 6-12), Youth Limited (ages 6-8), Youth Limited (Ages 9-12) and Youth 250 Modified.
Pit gates are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. with grandstands at 7:30, hot laps at 8 and racing at 9:40 a.m. Feature races will conclude the action prior to awards at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Spectator admission includes a pit pass and grandstand admission to Saturday night’s dirt-track program.
Saturday Off Road Admission
Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $22
Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25
Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22
Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10
Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 (Includes admission for two adults and up to three kids ages 6-15)
Racers Pit Pass – $35 plus entry fee based on class
(Tickets include entry to the dirt track on Saturday night)
Camping World SRX Series tickets on sale: Some of racing’s legends are coming to Lucas Oil Speedway for the Camping World SRX Series. The Aug. 17th SRX “Thursday Night Thunder” will be the finale of the six-race series and determine the 2023 champion. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.
Former NASCAR driver and dirt modified standout Ken Schrader was announced late last week as the 12th final competitor for the Camping World SRX Series. Other drivers announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, plus reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and Indy-car drivers Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.
The series will pit the drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events. The championship chase will culminate at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire. Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.
For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.
CONTACT:
Danny Lorton
Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager
Office: (417) 282-5984
