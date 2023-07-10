Drake Troutman Takes $10,000 4B4EVER 40 Win at Brushcreek

- Advertisement -

DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Deck this Week



HYNDMAN, Pa. (07/10/23) – Drake Troutman raced to the richest Super Late Model win of his young career on Sunday evening with a $10,000 triumph in the 4B4EVER 40 at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex.



His winning performance came aboard his Wheeler Fleet Solutions No. 7 RFI Resources / Longhorn Race Car / Jay Dickens Super Late Model marked his 16th overall victory of the season.



“Man, I don’t even know what to say. We’ve been, I feel like long overdue,” Troutman said. “Man my crew, they work their tails off here for me and wow, this is the biggest win so far in my career. I couldn’t be more blessed to have the people behind me. I can’t thank (my) guys enough and all you fans, hopefully we put on a good show tonight and hopefully we can just keep this momentum going.”



To kick off a three-race swing in his area, Drake Troutman visited Hilltop Speedway (Millersburg, Ohio) on Friday evening to pilot his RFI Resources No. 7 Super Late Model in the Valvoline Iron-Man Northern Series sanctioned contest.



In a field of 29 Late Models, Troutman claimed the fast time honors in qualifying with a 14.327-second lap before placing second in his heat race. With $5,000 on the line in the opener, Drake inched forward one spot in the 40-lapper to register a third-place finish.



Scoring another podium finish on Saturday, Drake traveled to Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.), where he raced to a third-place finish in the 50-lap Earl Hill Memorial. He chased Tyler Carpenter and Jared Hawkins to the checkers.



For the weekend finale on Sunday at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex (Peebles, Ohio), Troutman locked his spot into the third annual 4B4EVER 40 A-Main with a heat race victory.



Overtaking early leader Adam Stricker following a lap-seven restart, Drake paced the remainder of the 40-lap feature to capture a $10,000 payday, the largest of his young career. He recorded his 16th win of the 2023 campaign ahead of Stricker, James Rice, Dustin Linville, and R.J. Conley.



Full results from the events are available at www.IMDirt.net, www.TylerCountySpeedwayOnline.com, and www.BrushcreekMotorsports.com.



This week – July 12-16 – finds Troutman returning to the DIRTcar Summer Nationals trail with the final week of action for the miniseries. The slate includes the following events:



Wednesday, July 12: Shadyhill Speedway (Medaryville, Ind.)

Thursday, July 13: Butler Speedway (Quincy, Mich.)

Friday, July 14: Hartford (Mich.) Speedway

Saturday, July 15: Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, Ohio)

Sunday, July 16: Wayne County Speedway (Orrville, Ohio)



For more information on the events, please visit www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com.



Drake Troutman Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .



PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)