HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisMOWA Sprint Cars Set To Run Lincoln IL Speedway This Friday Night

MOWA Sprint Cars Set To Run Lincoln IL Speedway This Friday Night

IllinoisLincoln SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsMOWA Sprint Series

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Jacksonville, IL | July 11, 2023 – The Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Car Series rolls into Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, Illinois this Friday for their first of two appearances of 2023 at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

Returning to racing action for the first time since a joint event at Fairbury Speedway with the IRA Sprint Car Series won by Joe B. Miller, Preston Perlmutter sits at the top of the series points standings over Jeremy Standridge by a mere 12 points. Trevin Littleton, Gage Montgomery and Logan Faucon complete the top five.

Prior to Fairbury’s Bill Waite Memorial, the series was in action at Macon Speedway, where Zach Daum continued his “daum-inance” of the fifth-mile oval.

Friday night will be the 17th appearance by the series at the ¼-mile fairgrounds oval. Twelve drivers have won events at Lincoln, with Rico Abreu and Paul Nienhiser, each earning three victories. AJ Bruns, Carson Macedo, Christopher Bell, Ian Madsen, Jake Neuman, Jerrod Hull, Jimmy Hurley, Korey Weyant, Scotty Thiel and Willie Croft each have single victories. Thiel won the 2022 event at Lincoln, which was shortened due to rain.

Lincoln native, Cory Bruns is looking to improve on his 6th place finish from last year’s event, hoping he can add his name to the list of winners.

In addition to the MOWA Sprint cars, the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, Midwest Big Ten Series Modifieds, MARA Midgets by Agventure/Wehmeyer Seed, and Hornets will also race.

Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

Full event details can be found online by visiting the Lincoln Speedway Facebook Page, or the track website, www.lincolnspeedwayil.com

Lincoln Speedway MOWA Sprints Feature Winners (in order by number of wins):

Rico Abreu – 3 (10/10/2014, 7/12/2019, 7/17/2020)

Paul Nienhiser – 3 (7/10/2015, 6/1/2018, 7/13/2018)

Christopher Bell – 1 (10/11/2013)

AJ Bruns – 1 (9/2/2011)

Willie Croft – 1 (7/15/2016)

Jerrod Hull – 1 (7/6/2012)

Jimmy Hurley – 1 (6/15/2012)

Carson Macedo – 1 (7/14/2017)

Ian Madsen – 1 (5/2/2014)

Korey Weyant – 1 (7/8/2011)

Jake Neuman – 1 (8/20/2021)

Scotty Thiel – 1 (8/15/2022)

For more information about Lincoln Speedway, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com

For more information about the MOWA Sprint Car Series, visit www.midwestopenwheel.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Illinois

Mike McKinney Leads Summit Modifieds Flag-to-Flag for First Career Win at Macon

For only having raced the Mighty Macon Speedway twice before in his career,...
Illinois

Macon Bacon! The Macho Man Turns it Around with Top Gun 50 Triumph

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Macon, Illinois (July 8, 2023)………A mere...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Revitalized Carson Macedo Earns Second Straight Wilmot Win

BADGER 40 BACK-TO-BACK: Revitalized Carson Macedo Earns Second Straight Wilmot Win The...
Eldora Speedway

Brad Doty Classic, Kings Royal Create Massive Ohio Week for World of Outlaws

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Brad Doty Classic, Kings Royal Create Massive...
Open Wheel Modified News

Drake Troutman Takes $10,000 4B4EVER 40 Win at Brushcreek

DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Deck this WeekHYNDMAN, Pa. (07/10/23) – Drake Troutman...
Davenport Speedway

Davenport Cashes in at Davenport on Tuesday Night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (July 11, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport raced to victory in...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Farmer City Raceway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/7/23

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Matt Covington Wins The Steve King Memorial At Dodge City Raceway Park!

Bryan Hulbert – DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 8, 2023) Adding his...

RELATED ARTICLES

Attica Raceway Park

Perfect Performance Leads Kyle Larson to Second Straight Brad Doty Classic Victory

BDC HISTORY: Perfect Performance Leads Kyle Larson to Second Straight Brad Doty Classic Victory The...
Illinois

Knox County Fairgrounds Speedway Results – 7/11/23

8 entries A MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 77-Ray Bollinger; 2. 22-Austen Becerra; 3....
Eldora Speedway

Brad Doty Classic, Kings Royal Create Massive Ohio Week for World of Outlaws

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Brad Doty Classic, Kings Royal Create Massive Ohio Week for...
Dirt Late Model News

Brian Shirley Bests Farmer City Hell Tour Foes for $10k Payday

Team Ready for Four-Race Week CHILTON, Wis. (07/10/23) – Brian Shirley collected his sixth win...
Dirt Late Model News

Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/8/23

©