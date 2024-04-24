HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) NewsNew Arrowhead Doubleheader Expands Lucrative National Tour Stretch; June Speedweek Taking Shape

New Arrowhead Doubleheader Expands Lucrative National Tour Stretch; June Speedweek Taking Shape

Sprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Published on

By jdearing
CONCORD, NC (April 23, 2024) – The American Sprint Car Series’ 2024 National Tour continues to expand with Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) adding a two-day event, Sept. 13-14, paying $10,000-to-win for its finale.The new doubleheader at the state-of-the-art facility expands a lucrative stretch of racing for 360 Sprint Cars, featuring four events that pay $10,000 or more between August and September.

The first is the 34th annual Xtreme powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway (Aug. 1-3). The three-day event pays $3,000 to win on Thursday and Friday and then $20,000 on Saturday – plus lap money.

Later that month, the Series will venture to the recently added Harvey Ostermiller Memorial at Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont.), Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24, which pays $12,012 to Saturday’s winner.

When the Series turns the calendar to September, drivers will find themselves battling for a potential $14,000 grab at Arrowhead with Friday’s race paying $4,000 to win and Saturday’s paying $10,000 to win. That leads to the World Short Track Challenge at Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.), which pits ASCS against the United Sprint Car Series, Sept. 27-28, featuring a $10,000-to-win finale.

In addition to the “Months of Money,” the ASCS National Tour 2024 Speedweek continues to take shape.

Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Ark.) kicks the week off on Tuesday, June 11. A race on Wednesday is still in the works. But Thursday, June 13, will see the Series return to Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.). Then, before the September doubleheader, the ASCS National Tour will visit Arrowhead Speedway on Friday, June 14. Speedweek culminates with the Series’ return to Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.) for the first time since 2006 on Saturday, June 15.

All events for the American Sprint Car Series National Tour can be found at https://www.ascsracing.com/schedules/2024?id=24993.

The 2024 season marks the 33rd season of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours encompassing Wing and Non-Wing competition.

Live coverage of the National Tour can be found exclusively at http://www.DIRTVision.com.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

