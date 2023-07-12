HomeIndianaBrownstown SpeedwayWHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ponderosa-Brownstown Weekend Kicks off 'Summer of Money'

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ponderosa-Brownstown Weekend Kicks off ‘Summer of Money’

Drivers will contend for $15,000 paydays at Ponderosa Speedway and Brownstown Speedway

JUNCTION CITY, KY – JULY 12, 2023 – A Midwest doubleheader kicks off the Summer of Money in style for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series. 

Boasting back-to-back $15,000 payday events, the weekend will bring the Series back to Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on Friday, July 14 for the 50-lap Johnny Mulligan Classic and then to Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN on Saturday, July 15, for the 40th annual Hoosier Dirt Classic 50-lap affair.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.  

Here’s a look at the storylines entering this weekend: 

Operating at the Top: After winning three Features during World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek, Bobby Pierce finds himself at the top of the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models standings—52 points ahead of Chris Madden. 

 The Oakwood, IL driver has won more World of Outlaws Features than any other driver in 2023 (5), so far, and returns to Brownstown on Saturday, where he’s already won this season. 

 Pierce won the Northern All-Stars event at the track in April and has a Hoosier Dirt Classic win with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals in 2021. He also won the Jackson 100 in 2018. 

 The “Smooth Operator” has only finished outside the top 10 once in his last 14 World of Outlaws races and has four wins and 11 top fives in that stretch. 

 Smokey and The Reaper: While Pierce is out front in the battle for the 2023 championship, two points separate Madden and Ryan Gustin in the standings. 

 Gustin closed in on the Gray Court, SC driver with three top 10s in the final three races of World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek, including a win at River Cities Speedway. 

 Meanwhile, Madden bounced back with a fifth and sixth at River Cities and I-94 emr Speedway after a tough start to the Heartland swing. 

 If Gustin wins this weekend, it’ll be his fourth Series win of 2023, while Madden is searching for his third. 

 Looking to Strike: Reigning World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Rookie of the Year Tanner English has been close to scoring his first win of 2023, and this could be the weekend he gets over the hump. 

 The Benton, KY driver has found success at both tracks throughout his career, including two wins at Ponderosa. He earned an Iron-Man Series win at the track last September and scored a MARS Series win in 2017. 

 Meanwhile, at Brownstown, he finished fifth in the Northern All-Stars race won by Pierce earlier this year and won the track’s Hall of Fame Classic in 2020. He also scored a pair of wins there in 2017. 

 A win this weekend would be English’s fourth World of Outlaws victory. 

 Beware of the Champions: The last time the World of Outlaws raced at Ponderosa and Brownstown, a former Series champion found Victory Lane. 

 Shane Clanton, the 2015 Series champion, won at Ponderosa in 2016, and defending champion Dennis Erb Jr. won at Brownstown in 2007. 

 Erb returned to form during World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek, earning a $30,000 victory at 81 Speedway. Clanton also found momentum in the Heartland, scoring back-to-back podiums at Off Road Speedway and Mason City Motor Speedway. 

 However, those two aren’t the only champions who’ve won at Brownstown. Four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard won the Indiana Ice Breaker in 2019 and 2021.  

 While Erb is searching for win number two of the season, Clanton and Sheppard are both searching for their first World of Outlaws win of 2023.  

WHEN AND WHERE 

Ponderosa Speedway (3/8-mile) in Junction City, KY on July 14Brownstown Speedway (1/4-mile) in Brownstown, IN on July 15

ONLINE   

Ponderosa Speedway: www.ponderosaspeedway.net  Brownstown Speedway: www.brownstownspeedway.com

TRACK RECORDS

 Ponderosa Speedway: 12.186 by Tim McCreadie on 4/30/21Brownstown Speedway: 12.509 by Josh Richards on 3/20/21   

FEATURE WINNERS: (12 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3
  3. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2
  4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (32 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-9Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-9
  2. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-5Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5
  3. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4
  4. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3
  5. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2Tanner English, Benton, KY-2Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2
  6. Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (26 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3
  2. Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2
  3. Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

PODIUM FINISHES (19 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-9
  2. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7
  3. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-5Tanner English, Benton, KY-5
  4. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4Tanner English, Benton, KY-4Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4
  5. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-3Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3
  6. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2
  7. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (12 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

  1. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3
  2. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2
  3. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

  1. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3
  2. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3
  3. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2
  4. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (22 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

  1. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-130
  2. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-102
  3. Tanner English, Benton, KY-82
  4. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77
  5. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72
  6. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60
  7. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-54Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-54
  8. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29
  9. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-28
  10. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-23
  11. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-18
  12. Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15
  13. Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14
  14. Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-6Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6
  15. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

  1. Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)
  2. Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)
  3. Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1)
  4. Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1)
  5. Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1)
  6. Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton*
  7. Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)
  8. Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard*
  9. Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1)
  10. Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)
  11. Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1)
  12. Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2)
  13. Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)
  14. Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)
  15. Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1)
  16. Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)
  17. Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce*
  18. Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1)
  19. Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)
  20. Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4)
  21. Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1)
  22. Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3)
  23. Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature

©