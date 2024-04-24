Ricky Weiss Collects $4,000 Crate Racin’ USA Triumph at I-75

- Advertisement -



HEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada (04/23/24) – For the second-straight Saturday Ricky Weiss parked his Drydene Performance Products No. 7 G-Style Transport / LG Transport / Derrick’s Sandblasting / Sniper Chassis Late Model in the Winner’s Circle.

His latest triumph was worth $4,000 and was achieved in Roger Dabbs Performance Parts Crate Racin’ USA Late Model Series action at Tennessee’s I-75 Raceway.

“Another week and another win. You know that anytime you come into these east Tennessee ovals you are going to have to fend off (Cory) Hedgecock, and he definitely gave me a strong charge early in the race there, but as the race went on we got better and better and got the win,” Weiss said. “The win was especially cool because my brother, Ryan and my dad had made the trip down from Manitoba to visit last week, so they were able to join me in Victory Lane.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to Super Late Model racing this Saturday at Smoky Mountain Speedway, and hopefully this momentum from the crate car will carry over to the open engine car.”

Fresh off a victory at Tazewell (Tenn.) Speedway last weekend, Ricky Weiss stayed in the Volunteer State for Saturday’s $4,000-to-win Roger Dabbs Performance Crate Racin’ USA event at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.).

Locking in the Top-5 from each qualifying group, Weiss logged the fastest lap in his 15-car group which positioned him on the outside pole for the evening’s main event. Taking the lead on the initial start, Ricky battled with Cory Hedgecock before taking firm hold of the top spot on lap 14.

Weiss led the final 36 laps to secure the victory over Bradley Lewelling, Greg Martin, Matt Dooley, and Hayden Cardwell.

Full results from the event are available at www.CrateRacinUSA.com.

This Saturday, April 27 has Weiss set to venture to Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tenn.) for the $15,000-to-win King of the Mountain, which is sanctioned by the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series.

More info on the race can be found at www.HTFseries.com.

Ricky Weiss would like to thank his marketing partners and sponsors including Drydene Performance Products, G-Style Transport, Turk Enterprises, Derrick’s Sandblasting, Keewatin Truck Service, Collins Brothers Towing, Wiesner Trucking, SRI Performance, RDW Recycling, Sweet Manufacturing, Penske Racing Shocks, Total Works Truck & Equipment, Straight Ahead Ventures, JCJ Tools, Inc., Borderland Hay & Straw, VP Racing Fuels, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Forks Mobile Wash, LG Transport, Aldon Auto, Hoosier Racing Tire, KRC Power Steering, Kenny’s Components, Go Lithium, DirtCarLift.com, Arizona Sport Shirts, FK Rod Ends, Swift Springs, Allstar Performance, Hooker Harness, Barnes Systems, Winters Performance Products, C&R Radiators, QA1, Strange Oval, Quarter Master, PFC Brakes, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wrisco Industries, Performance Bodies & Parts, QuickCar Racing Products, Butlerbuilt, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Braswell, Bell, Earnhardt Technologies Group, K1 RaceGear, ­and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For more information on Ricky Weiss please visit his website at www.WeissRacing7.com.