Decatur Area CVB To Present 1st Responders Night At Macon Speedway Saturday

Macon Speedway
(Macon, IL) First responders throughout Central Illinois are in for a treat at Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, July 15. A full night of racing entertainment is on tap with free general admission tickets for first responders who can present valid ID proof. It’s open to EMT’s, paramedics, firefighters, and law enforcement officers. The night is presented by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

In addition to great racing action in six divisions, CEFCU Kids Club will be held between 5:30-7:00 in the pavilion next to the main scoring tower and kids will get the opportunity to ride in race cars at intermission.

Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, leads the standings in the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Model division, winning two of the six features so far this season. Ryan Miller is having a great season and is second in points, while Brandon Miller, Colby Eller, and Jose Parga complete the top five. Parga has claimed four feature wins but has missed two events.

In the Red’s Place DIRTcar Modified class, Elwin, IL’s Alan Crowder leads the points by 18 over Jeremy Nichols. Nichols has missed an event but has been strong in the other six to stay close. Each have claimed one feature win, while Tim Luttrell (2), Austin Lynn (1), and Jeff Graham complete the top five.

Dalton Ewing, of Decatur, IL, has a healthy point lead in the DIRTcar Pro Mod class, winning four of the seven features coming into Saturday’s event. Adam Rhoades, Maxx Emerson, Zach Taylor, and Guy Taylor complete the top five. The two Taylors and Kyle Helmick have won the other feature events.

The elder statesman of the Sportsman class, Phil Moreland, currently leads the points in the division by six over Ed Cleeton. The two drivers are followed by Jeff Ray, Randy Huffman, and Tim Riech. None of the top five have claimed a feature win this season as Wes O’Dell has three, and Ethan Schnapp and Tommy Duncan have claimed one each.

In the DIRTcar Street Stock division, Bobby Beiler has won four out of the six features and has just an 18 point lead on Terry Reed. Jaret Duff is third, with Brad Peters and Brian Dasenbrock fourth and fifth. Rudy Zaragoza and Zane Reitz have also taken main event wins.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the POWRi 600cc Non-Wing Outlaw division. Kale Drake, of Collinsville, OK leads the points over Alex Midkiff, Tyler Kuykendall, Corbin Rueschenberg, and Tobias Midkiff. The feature event will pay $700 to win.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, with racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many specials including Lucas Oil Late Models, Summernationals, Corn Field Combat, and Top Gun.

Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

14J

Braden

Johnson

Taylorville

IL

6

2

6

6

346

0

2

11

Ryan

Miller

Lincoln

IL

6

0

5

6

318

28

3

9B

Brandon

Miller

Lincoln

IL

6

0

1

5

276

70

4

10C

Colby

Eller

Taylorville

IL

5

0

4

5

266

80

5

6P

Jose

Parga

New Berlin

IL

4

4

4

4

240

106

6

11E

Randy

Eller

Taylorville

IL

5

0

0

5

238

108

7

12

Curtis

Eller

Taylorville

IL

4

0

3

4

220

126

8

64

Donny

Koehler

Macon

IL

4

0

1

4

190

156

9

25

Dakota

Ewing

Warrensburg

IL

3

0

2

2

154

192

10

77

Blaise

Baker

Clinton

IL

2

0

2

2

112

234

Red’s Place Modifieds

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

87C

Alan

Crowder

Elwin

IL

7

1

4

6

350

0

2

J24

Jeremy

Nichols

Findlay

IL

6

1

5

6

332

18

3

99

Tim

Luttrell

Riverton

IL

6

2

4

5

316

34

4

72A

Austin

Lynn

Mason City

IL

6

1

3

5

292

58

5

71

Jeff

Graham

Stonington

IL

5

0

1

4

248

102

6

4G

John

Goveia

Riverton

IL

5

0

0

0

188

162

7

11

Zach

Rhodes

Taylorville

IL

3

0

2

3

162

188

8

4M

Clint

Martin

Ramsey

IL

3

0

1

3

160

190

9

36

Nick

Justice

Decatur

IL

3

0

2

3

154

196

10

28S

Joe

Strawkas

Buffalo

IL

4

0

0

2

146

204

 

DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

27

Dalton

Ewing

Decatur

IL

7

4

5

7

384

0

2

10

Adam

Rhoades

Clinton

IL

7

0

3

5

328

56

3

78

Maxx

Emerson

Taylorville

IL

5

0

3

5

248

136

4

Z24

Zach

Taylor

Springfield

IL

4

1

4

4

230

154

5

4T

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

4

1

4

4

230

154

6

15C

Kevin

Crowder

Argenta

IL

5

0

2

3

228

156

7

8

Brayden

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

5

0

1

1

210

174

8

42

Chad

Ziegler

Oakwood

IL

4

0

3

3

206

178

9

360

John

Seets

Brighton

IL

4

0

2

3

190

194

10

7B

Brian

Burns

Bethany

IL

4

0

0

4

188

196

DIRTcar Sportsman

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

07

Phil

Moreland

Assumption

IL

5

0

2

4

252

0

2

21

Ed

Cleeton

Tovey

IL

5

0

3

4

246

6

3

18

Jeff

Ray

Springfield

IL

5

0

3

4

242

10

4

46

Randy

Huffman

Maroa

IL

4

0

4

4

224

28

5

55

Tim

Riech

Petersburg

IL

5

0

1

4

224

28

6

17

Barry

Bell

Windsor

IL

5

0

1

2

210

42

7

87

Wes

O’Dell

Springfield

IL

4

3

3

3

206

46

8

75

Jeff

Gill

Bethany

IL

5

0

0

1

200

52

9

11

Roy

Magee

Springfield

IL

4

0

1

4

192

60

10

5S

Ronald

Bacon

Decatur

IL

5

0

0

2

188

64

 

DIRTcar Street Stocks

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

17

Bobby

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

6

4

5

5

336

0

2

11

Terry

Reed

Cerro Gordo

IL

6

0

4

5

318

18

3

21

Jaret

Duff

Maroa

IL

6

0

4

6

304

32

4

78B

Brad

Peters

Stonington

IL

6

0

3

5

296

40

5

08

Brian R.

Dasenbrock

Decatur

IL

6

0

1

6

288

48

6

187

Korey

Bailey

Stonington

IL

5

0

0

5

236

100

7

2Z

Andy

Zahnd

White Heath

IL

4

0

4

4

224

112

8

67

Rudy

Zaragoza

Jacksonville

IL

4

1

3

3

206

130

9

4

Zach

Clark

Illiopolis

IL

3

0

0

3

148

188

10

21E

Eric

Boomer

Bethany

IL

3

0

0

2

142

194

POWRi Non-Wing Micros

Pos

Car

Driver

Hometown

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Features

Points

Gap

1

26

Kale Drake

Collinsville, OK

4

4

4

1130

2

11

Alex Midkiff

Belleville, IL

1

1

3

3

790

340

3

8K

Tyler Kuykendall

Warsaw, MO

1

2

2

3

780

350

4

26

Corbin Rueschenberg

Mesa, AZ

1

2

3

640

490

5

101

Tobias Midkiff

Belleville, IL

3

540

590

6

96

Parker Leek

Warsaw, IN

1

2

2

530

600

7

94

Jordan Clary

Edwardsville, IL

1

2

2

490

640

8

20

Logan Null

Marion, IL

1

1

1

2

450

680

9

21H

Dylan Kadous

Topeka, KS

1

1

1

290

840

10

17S

Baron Silva

Bartlesville, OK

1

1

1

270

860
©