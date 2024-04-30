HomeDirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car SeriesCOMP Cams Super Dirt Series Invades Riverside Intl. Speedway this Saturday

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Invades Riverside Intl. Speedway this Saturday

Dirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Published on

By jdearing
$5,000-To-Win Program at Arkansas Oval Set for May 4

CONWAY, Ark. (04/29/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series continues the 2024 season this Saturday, May 4 with a trip to Clayton Allen’s Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.) for a $5,000-to-win event.

With five events in the books so far in 2024 for the season there’s been five different winners with the series. Bobby Pierce, Logan Martin, Clay Stuckey, Tyler Stevens, and Morgan Bagley have all visited Edelbrock Performance Victory Lane.

Two-time CCSDS Champion, Logan Martin leads the way in the latest standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man with a 16-point advantage over Morgan Bagley. Kyle Beard, B.J. Robinson, Jon Mitchell, Clay Stuckey, Jon Kirby, Scott Crigler, Hunter Rasdon, Brandon Ball, Austin Vincent, Chance Mann, Charlie Cole, Styler Stevens, and Tristan Chamberlain round out the Top 15 in the latest points.

Early into the 2024 Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle, Brandon Ball sits atop the standings with a 20-point lead over Austin Vincent.

For the first time since 2021, when Neil Baggett won a thriller at the legendary ¼-mile oval, the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series returns to Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.) this Saturday, May 4. The night’s program will see a $5,000 top prize on the line for the CCSDS contingent.

The Total Offroad & More Memphis 305 Winged Sprint Cars and Deal Brothers Stock Cars will also be on the card.

Gates open at 5 p.m. CT with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action at 7

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:
Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)
Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)
Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For information on the facility, please visit www.RiversideInternationalSpeedway.com

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COMRemember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive  a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

