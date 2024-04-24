HomeDirt Late Model NewsGregg Satterlee Visits Victory Lane for the First Time in ‘24

Gregg Satterlee Visits Victory Lane for the First Time in ‘24

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Gregg Satterlee
- Advertisement -

Three-Race LOLMDS Northeastern Swing Awaits

INDIANA, Pa. (09/05/23) – In only his second start of the season, Gregg Satterlee displayed unmatched speed over the weekend with a dominating performance at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway.

He pocketed $4,000 for his victory behind the wheel of his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing / Classic Ink / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“As I got more laps on my tires, I don’t know if I got my left rear and right front tire a little too hot. With the dirty racetrack in front of me there at the end, I was slowing down a lot and struggling to get enough speed to pass the lapped cars,” said Satterlee in Victory Lane. “Thankfully, the race ended when it did. I thought Eckert had to be getting pretty close because some of my corners weren’t too pretty there at the end, but we held on for it.”

Prepping for an upcoming tripleheader weekend with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS), Gregg Satterlee returned to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on Saturday afternoon for the weekly racing series event.

Pulling off a clean sweep of the program, Satterlee backed up the fastest overall qualifying lap with a flag-to-flag victory in his heat race and the feature. He turned back a late challenge from Rick Eckert to capture his first win of the 2024 season and the $4,000 winner’s payday.

Trever Feathers, Matt Cosner, and Kyle Lee rounded out the Top-5 in the 25-lap affair.

Full results from the event are available at www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com.

Satterlee returns to his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 entry this week with three LOLMDS events on tap. Action kicks off with Friday’s Melvin L. Joseph Memorial ($19,049-to-win) at Georgetown (DE) Speedway before moving to Hagerstown (MD) Speedway ($15,000-to-win) on Friday and wrapping up with Sunday night’s $10,000-to-win finale at Port Royal Speedway.

For more information on the events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Open Wheel Modified News

Chisholm checkers ARMI Contractors USMTS Spring Salute

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt traveled to the...
Dirt Late Model News

Alabama Gang 100 Feature Postponed, Takes Rome’s Sept. 15 Date 

TALLADEGA, AL (April 20, 2024) – With an evening thunderstorm bringing...
Benton Racepark

2nd Annual Jeff Beeson Memorial set for May 11th at Benton Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News

Paducah Int’l Raceway Results – 4/19/24

10 entries SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 25-Jason Feger;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Ashton Torgerson Evolving into Championship Contender with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

CONCORD, NC (April 19, 2024) – First wins are memorable. Especially...
Double X Speedway

Double X Speedway readies for 2024 Season Opener

Sunday Night Thunder 2024 Race fans, get ready! The 2024 season of "Sunday Night Thunder"...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Racing Series opens Saturday with USRA B-Mods featured

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 16, 2024) - The marathon road to hard-earned Lucas...
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 4/20/24

20 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1...

RELATED ARTICLES

Crate Late Model Series News

Ricky Weiss Collects $4,000 Crate Racin’ USA Triumph at I-75

Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series at Smoky Mountain Speedway Up Next HEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada...
Callaway Raceway

Ozarks Weekend: MLRA Rolls Into Callaway Raceway & Lake Ozark Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri (April 23, 2024) – The Lucas Oil MLRA will aim to get...
Dirt Late Model News

Camaron Marlar Masterful in Johnny Wheeler Memorial Victory at Lake Cumberland

(BURNSIDE, KENTUCKY) Camaron Marlar, of Winfield, Tennessee, was dominant on Saturday evening in front of...
Dirt Late Model News

Alabama Gang 100 Feature Postponed, Takes Rome’s Sept. 15 Date 

TALLADEGA, AL (April 20, 2024) – With an evening thunderstorm bringing heavy continuous rain,...
Dirt Late Model News

Knowles, McLaughlin Win Alabama Gang 100 Prelim Feature Races

FRIDAY WINNERS: Knowles, McLaughlin Win Alabama Gang 100 Prelim Feature Races Knowles, Overton, Mills, McLaughlin,...
©