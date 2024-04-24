Gregg Satterlee Visits Victory Lane for the First Time in ‘24

- Advertisement -

Three-Race LOLMDS Northeastern Swing Awaits



INDIANA, Pa. (09/05/23) – In only his second start of the season, Gregg Satterlee displayed unmatched speed over the weekend with a dominating performance at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway.

He pocketed $4,000 for his victory behind the wheel of his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing / Classic Ink / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“As I got more laps on my tires, I don’t know if I got my left rear and right front tire a little too hot. With the dirty racetrack in front of me there at the end, I was slowing down a lot and struggling to get enough speed to pass the lapped cars,” said Satterlee in Victory Lane. “Thankfully, the race ended when it did. I thought Eckert had to be getting pretty close because some of my corners weren’t too pretty there at the end, but we held on for it.”

Prepping for an upcoming tripleheader weekend with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS), Gregg Satterlee returned to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on Saturday afternoon for the weekly racing series event.

Pulling off a clean sweep of the program, Satterlee backed up the fastest overall qualifying lap with a flag-to-flag victory in his heat race and the feature. He turned back a late challenge from Rick Eckert to capture his first win of the 2024 season and the $4,000 winner’s payday.

Trever Feathers, Matt Cosner, and Kyle Lee rounded out the Top-5 in the 25-lap affair.

Full results from the event are available at www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com.

Satterlee returns to his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 entry this week with three LOLMDS events on tap. Action kicks off with Friday’s Melvin L. Joseph Memorial ($19,049-to-win) at Georgetown (DE) Speedway before moving to Hagerstown (MD) Speedway ($15,000-to-win) on Friday and wrapping up with Sunday night’s $10,000-to-win finale at Port Royal Speedway.

For more information on the events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .