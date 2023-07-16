Dalton Lane Wins First Career Summit Modified Feature at Oakshade

HomeOhioOakshade RacewayDalton Lane Wins First Career Summit Modified Feature at Oakshade

There’s nothing like the first time in Victory Lane, and Dalton Lane won’t soon forget his first trip Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway.

The 20-year-old from Botkins, OH, started on the outside pole and led all 20 laps around the 3/8-mile oval, staying smooth and focused on the top side as he cruised to his first career DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature win.

“It’s amazing,” Lane said. “We’ve struggled a little bit this year – only my second year out. Running with these guys has really taught me a lot. I think we finally put a whole night together and look where it got us.”

UP NEXT

The Summit Modifieds continue on to the tour’s final stop in the State of Ohio – Sunday, July 16, at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, OH – the final tune-up event before the season finale at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, IL, July 28-29, as part of the track’s annual Prairie Dirt Classic.

FEATURE RESULTS

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 82-Dalton Lane[2]; 2. 117-Kevin Reeve[6]; 3. 9R-Garrett Rons[1]; 4. 92-Zach Stotz[5]; 5. 622-Jacob Gamber[8]; 6. 22T-Tony Anderson[7]; 7. 54-Zachary Hawk[9]; 8. 1-Brian Przeporia[10]; 9. 74M-Manix Furqueron[4]; 10. 74D-Craig Dippman[3]; 11. 12M-John McClure[12]; 12. (DNS) 60-Shannon Fisk; 13. (DNS) 25M-Brian Mcfeeters; 14. (DNS) 31J-Ray Jackson

