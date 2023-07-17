Dowell, Hall and Wagner claim “Sonic Night at the Races” checkers at Double X!

- Advertisement -

It was Sonic Night at the Races and the on track action was competitive for sure. Leading off the evening were the drivers of the Super Stock division. The first heat saw Jody Romig pick up the victory over James Nishwonger, Ryan Shikles and Adam Halley. Heat two found Tyler Crocker taking the win over Harlan Dowell, Steve Beach and Joe Miller. With the two heats complete the lineup was set for the feature event in the class. Harlan Dowell moved to an early lead after a few attempts on the initial start were negated. Dowell would set sail and protect his lead in the point standings in winning the feature event. James Nishwonger took second, with Steve Beach a strong third, Jody Romig finished fourth and Ryan Shikles rounded out the top five.

A bonus handful of B Mods were on hand Sunday night with six drivers coming over after a long weekend of racing for some. Adam Hall made his presence known by wiring the field in both the heat race and the feature. Hall led green to checkers in the feature event in picking up the win. Jacob Potter would finish second after a late race battle with third place finisher Tyler Potter. Jake Fetterman would finish fourth in his first trip to Double X with Richard Brainard finishing fifth and Jason Brotherton completing the field at the finish in sixth.

In the Winged Sprint Car division a long time fan offered a “Take it to the tail” challenge to pole sitter Ben Brown. If Brown was to relinquish his pole position and start at the rear of the field and win the 25 lap feature he would receive a $100 bonus. As the field took the green though, it was Samuel Wagner setting the early pace keeping brother Jack at bay. Watching the brothers counter each other’s moves was entertaining for the fans. As the WBR cars dueled at the front, Brown was making his way through the field. Approaching the midpoint of the event Jack Wagner was able to mount a pass for the lead with Samuel tucking into the second spot. That is the way they would complete the event with Jack Wagner claiming his second win on the weekend, Sameal Wagner finishes an strong second, Tyler Blank recorded a third place after competing Saturday night in Knoxville, IA and having to tend to business duties on Sunday, Ben Brown, who also competed at Knoxville, would make it to fourth in the event, the lack of caution flags slowing his drive, and Taylor Walton overcame mechanical issues earlier in the evening to take fifth.

Only three weeks remain on the schedule at Double X for 2023. Next Sunday, July 23 is the “Racing Back to School” night at Double X. School age race fans will have the opportunity to take home backpacks and school supplies. If you are interested in making a donation to help with this event please reach out to Tyler Utz, Carol Wirts or Terry Ford and they will be glad to accommodate. Sunday July 30 will be the Jason Russell Memorial featuring the POWRi Late Models in competition honoring the late Jason Russell who raced for many years at Double X. Season. Championship night is Sunday August 30, 2023,

Double X Speedway Results

Sunday July 16, 2023

Winged Sprint Cars

Feature- 1. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 3. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 4. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 5. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 6. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 7. 52D-Skylar Daly, Columbia; 8. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; 9. 99D-Tucker Daly, Columbia

Heat 1- 1. Brown; 2. J. Wagner; 3. S.Daly; 4. T. Daly; 5. Walton

Heat 2- 1. S. Wagner; 2. Blank; 3. Rimel; 4. Potter

B Modifieds-

Feature- 1. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 2. 21-Jacob Potter, Fulton; 3. 94-Tyler Potter, Fulton; 4. 15J-Jake Fetterman, Sedalia; 5. 3B-Richard Brainard, Sedalia; 6. 23-Jason Brotherton, Versailles

Heat- 1. Hall; 2. J. Potter; 3. Fetterman; 4. T.Potter; 5. Brainard; 6. Brotherton

Super Stocks

Feature- 1. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 2. 44-James Nishwonger, Osawotamie,KS; 3. 10-Steve Beach,Eldon; 4. 12- Jody Romig, Syracuse; 5. 40-Ryan Shikles, Russellville; 6. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 7. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 8. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven

Heat 1- 1. Romig; 2. Nishwonger; 3. Shikles; 4. Halley

Heat 2- 1. Crocker; 2. Dowell; 3. Beach; 4. Miller