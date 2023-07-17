Timm tops USMTS Mod Wars finale at Ogilvie

- Advertisement -

More than 50 competitors took part in the three-night 3rd Annual Mod Wars at the Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn., but it was just one driver who outshined the rest from the first green flag Thursday to the checkered flag Saturday night.



With the best of the best from the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt and Wissota Modifieds clashing, Jake Timm of nearby Winona, Minn., won Thursday, almost won Friday and then got the job done again in Saturday’s $11,000-to-win 50-lap finale.



The 26-year-old son of Bob Timm—the Wissota hall-of-famer and owner of the Mississippi Thunder Speedway—took the lead late in the race to garner his second win here but admittedly “gave it away” Friday night when Jim Chisholm snaked past him with four laps to go.



Timm was a quick learner and patiently bided his time Saturday night as he had to climb from 10th—his worst starting spot of the weekend—before taking the lead from Wyler Wolff with eight laps left to run around the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval.



“I think that’s the smartest race I’ve ever drove,” Timm revealed in victory lane. “I learned from last night I used my tire up too early and tonight I remembered that. When I got into second I just hung on the bottom and saved my stuff and when the time felt right I knew the top was still there because Alex (Williamson) was with me.



Timm edged Wolff at the stripe on lap 43, and moments later the yellow flag waved for the fifth and final time. Timm took off when the green flag returned and paced the field to a solid victory.



“I just kind of waited until I had the right opportunity and moved up and that caution came out at the perfect time. I don’t know if it might have been a different outcome if it was a lap earlier or later but yeah that was a blast.”



Timm’s maneuvers were fairly stealth as everybody was watching the battle for the lead between Wolff and Williamson up front. Wolff led every lap except for one when Williamson reached the flagstand ahead of him on lap 11, and then the final eight laps as Timm showed the way to the 50th and final lap.



By lap 8, Timm was in the top five and then snagged third from USMTS points leader Rodney Sanders with 10 laps complete. Timm took second from Williamson on lap 36 following a restart, and then set his sights on the streaking Wolff.



For Timm, his three-night take home pay reached $17,000 with two wins and a runner-up result in the finale—his second Mod Wars crown.



Sanders was able to sneak by Wolff in the closing laps to finish second and bolster his points before the series gets back at it in five days for another tripleheader at the Pritchard Family auto Stores Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa.



Sabraski—a former USMTS winner at Ogilvie—held on for furth while Ryan Gierke wound up fifth. The rest of the top 10 were Jason Hughes, Williamson, Dereck Ramirez, Cayden Carter and J.T. Johnson.



Johnson clawed his way forward from the 23rd starting spot and took home bonuses from FK Rod Ends and KSE Racing Products as the heard charger of the race.



= = = = = = = = = = = =



OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

3rd Annual USMTS Mod Wars – Night 3 of 3

Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Saturday, July 15, 2023



Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 14 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.



SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

2. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (5) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

4. (7) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Princeton, Minn.

5. (4) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

6. (9) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

8. (10) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

9. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

10. (8) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.



FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

2. (4) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (5) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

5. (1) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

6. (8) 11 Jody Bellefeuille, Carlton, Minn.

7. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

8. (7) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

9. (10) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

10. (9) 18M Mason McEvers, Grantsburg, Wis.



EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (1) 88 Eric Lamm, Milaca, Minn.

4. (2) 27P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

5. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

6. (9) WIN1 Karl Leavenworth, Ramsey, Minn.

7. (8) 88T Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Can.

8. (10) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

9. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

10. (6) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.



WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (2) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

4. (6) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (8) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

6. (3) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (9) 88XXX Randy Klein, Buffalo, N.D.

8. (7) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

9. (1) 9B Brendan Blascyk, Hoffman, Minn.

10. (10) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.



VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

2. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (3) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

5. (4) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

6. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

7. (7) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (8) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

9. (9) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

10. (10) 74 Shaun Kreyer, Hayward, Wis.



REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Princeton, Minn.

2. (8) 11 Jody Bellefeuille, Carlton, Minn.

3. (4) 27P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

4. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (13) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

6. (11) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

7. (9) 88XXX Randy Klein, Buffalo, N.D.

8. (12) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

9. (16) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

10. (3) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

11. (6) WIN1 Karl Leavenworth, Ramsey, Minn.

12. (14) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

13. (15) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

14. (10) 88T Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Can.

15. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

16. (18) 18M Mason McEvers, Grantsburg, Wis.

17. (7) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

18. (17) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.



REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

3. (4) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

4. (10) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (13) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

6. (14) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

7. (3) 88 Eric Lamm, Milaca, Minn.

8. (7) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

9. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

10. (12) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

11. (5) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

12. (15) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

13. (18) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

14. (9) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

15. (11) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

16. (17) 74 Shaun Kreyer, Hayward, Wis.

17. (8) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

18. (16) 9B Brendan Blascyk, Hoffman, Minn.



SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (10) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (1) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

5. (4) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

6. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (2) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (13) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

9. (7) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

10. (23) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

11. (20) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

12. (27) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

13. (17) 11 Jody Bellefeuille, Carlton, Minn.

14. (14) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

15. (16) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

16. (26) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

17. (5) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

18. (25) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

19. (11) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

20. (19) 27P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

21. (29) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

22. (21) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

23. (31) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

24. (30) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

25. (28) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

26. (18) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

27. (24) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

28. (15) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Princeton, Minn.

29. (9) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

30. (22) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

31. (12) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.



Lap Leaders: Wolff 1-10, A. Williamson 11, Wolff 12-42, Timm 43-50.

Total Laps Led: Wolff 41, Timm 8, A. Williamson 1.

Margin of Victory: 1.526 seconds.

Time of Race: 31 minutes, 39.382 seconds (5 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ebert, Phillips.

Emergency Provisionals: Berry, Krup, Gave (track), Ahumada, Lavasseur.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Johnson (started 23rd, finished 10th).

Entries: 50.

Next Race: Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22, Pritchard Family Auto Stores Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 1917, Hughes 1816, O’Neil 1777, Chisholm 1764, Ebert 1744, Mullens 1725, Ramirez 1711, Berry 1693, Wolff 1661, Carter 1644.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Berry 1638, Krup 1527, Nelson 1357, Christian 1150, Lavasseur 1120.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Chisholm 109, O’Neil 97, Sanders 93, Hughes 76, Brandon Givens 64.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 167, Mullens 158, Hughes 145, VanderBuilt 121, Harris 112.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 180, Cornett 162, Stoen 158, Hatfield 150, KSE 132.



