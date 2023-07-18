Dominic Scelzi Delivers Two Top Fives During Howard Kaeding Classic

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – WATSONVILLE, Calif. (July 18, 2023) – Dominic Scelzi posted a pair of top-five results last weekend during the 13 th annual Howard Kaeding Classic.

Scelzi finished in the runner-up position on Friday during a 360ci winged sprint car feature and he was fifth on Saturday with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series.

The weekend began on Friday with Scelzi qualifying 10 th quickest. A heat race win advanced him into the dash and a fourth-place finish in that race lined Scelzi up on the outside of the second row in the main event.

“We were good all night,” he said. “We won our heat race, ran fourth in the dash and I was able to get to third right away in the main event. We followed Bud (Kaeding) around and just couldn’t get by with the track being so narrow. Late in the race a lapped car moved up on me and caused me to lose third, but with two late restarts we fought for a second-place finish.”

Scelzi began Saturday’s show by timing in 11 th quickest. A second-place run in a heat race led to Scelzi narrowly missing the dash. He started the A Main on the inside of the fifth row.

“The track was wide and very top dominant,” he said. “I lost the start in the heat race and ended up running second. We started ninth and ran eighth for the majority of the feature. Late, as the track started to take rubber, we were able to get to fifth. We weren’t great, but we salvaged a decent finish after having to fight and claw for track position.”

The two top-five outings give Scelzi 17 top fives this season.

Scelzi will take this weekend off before tackling a busy week beginning on July 24 at Sunset Speedway in Banks, Ore. The Western Sprint Tour week also includes races on July 25-26 at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore.; and July 28-29 at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 14 – Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. – Qualifying: 10; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 4 (4); Feature: 2 (4)

July 15 – Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. – Qualifying: 11; Heat race: 2 (1); Feature: 5 (9).

SEASON STATS –

26 races, 5 wins, 17 top fives, 19 top 10s, 23 top 15s, 25 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 24 at Sunset Speedway in Banks, Ore.; July 25-26 at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore.; and July 28-29 at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., with the Western Sprint Tour

