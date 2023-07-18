Legends, Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks set for Thursday Night Madness at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 17, 2023) – Weeknight racing returns to Lucas Oil Speedway with a special Thursday Night Madness program with three unique divisions of cars scheduled to tackle the dirt oval.

The INEX Legends Cars, POWRi Midwest Mods and POWRi Pure Stocks will be in action. The Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks will run for $300-to-win and the Legends’ winner will earn $500. Pit Gates open at 4 p.m. with spectator gates at 5. Hot laps begin at 6:30 with racing at 7:05.

“We’re pleased to have the special guests classes coming in to race on Thursday night in what should be a fun program for the fans and the drivers,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “The Legend cars came in a year ago and put on a great show and it’s always competitive racing when we have the Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks.”

The Legend cars are particularly unique as they make their lone appearance of the season. The Legends are scaled-down versions of 1934 or ’37 Fords or ’37 Chevrolets, coupes or sedans. The cars may look similar to some of the Vintage cars that have competed at Lucas Oil Speedway, but they are different.

“These cars are made to be equal,” said Dave Comer of Joplin, who races and is parts dealer for the cars in addition to promoting the Legend cars. “It comes down to set-up or driver. Nobody is gonna out-money you. Every part you put on is the same as the other guy’s got.”

Carson Brown of New London, N.C., won the Legends feature at Lucas Oil Speedway last July, holding off Dawson Sutton of Lebanon, Tenn., with Keelan Harvick of Charlotte, N.C., in third. A field of 34 cars was on hand and Comer expects a similar count this time, though young Harvick, son of NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, is spending much of this summer racing in Europe.

“I know we have a couple coming from Montana and possibly North Dakota,” Comer said, noting this weekend marks the Missouri Iron Man weekend with action at Electric City Speedway in Butler on Friday and Saturday at Springfield Raceway also on the Legends schedule.

Comer said some drivers to watch include Justin Comer, the winner of the Legend Dirt Nationals the last two years, Tyler Garretson from Centerville, Arkansas who was fourth in nationals last year and Jay Reynolds out of Springfield, a multiple-feature winner this season at Springfield Raceway.

An added attraction on Thursday will be “Racing for a Cause” organized by Warren Ropp, a Legends racer out of Kalona, Iowa. Ropp will be organizing a “Back the Blue” donations drive on race night to benefit families of fallen law enforcement officers. Comer said the names of fallen officers will be on each Legend car as a tribute.

Ropp also is adding money to the prize fund for the Legends, boosting the feature winner to $500 from the original $300.

Formed in 1995, INEX was developed to promote, organize and sanction Legend Cars and Bandoleros for the United States, Canada, Australia, Asia and Europe.

Since then INEX has expanded tremendously, running sanction races in Africa, Australia, Morocco and many other countries.

INEX is the third-largest racing sanctioning body behind NASCAR and International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) with more than 3,500 members. INEX annually sanctions more than 2,500 races at more than 300 different tracks throughout the world.

Thursday Night Madness admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors/Military (62 and up) – $12

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $35

Pit Pass – $35

Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night on Saturday: Racing continues on Saturday when it’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing for Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night Presented by KY3. Fans who bring four non-perishable food items will get FREE Admission to the races. The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will be featured with a 25-lap, $750-to-win feature.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Camping World SRX advance tickets on sale: It’s just five week until some of the world’s legendary drivers visit Lucas Oil Speedway to crown a champion in the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience Series.

General admission tickets remain on sale for the Camping World SRX “Thursday Night Thunder” on Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway, the finale of the six-race series and determine the 2023 champion. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, plus reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and fellow Indy-car driver Paul Tracy and Trans-Am champion Ernie Franics Jr.

The series will pit the drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire . Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

USRA Modifieds will be the support class with details being finalized on eligible drivers for that portion of the show.

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway Camping World SRX schedule:

(Thursday, August 17th)

Noon – Pit gate will open for Drivers and crews only

1 p.m. – Main grandstand gates open

2:10 p.m. – Modified hot laps

2:30-4:30 p.m. – SRX practice sessions

4:30-5 p.m. – Track prep

5 p.m. – Modified heat races

5:30-6:15 p.m. – SRX drivers Q&A sessions (4 group sessions)

6:15 p.m. – Modified Feature

6:45-7:15 p.m. – Track prep and intermission break

7:15 p.m – SRX cars to grid

7:35 p.m. – SRX driver introductions

7:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and National Anthem

7:50 p.m. – SRX drivers to cars

8 p.m. – ESPN live

8:02 p.m. – Drivers start engines

8:12pm – SRX green flag

10 p.m. – Victory Lane set up and top 3 driver interviews for ESPN

2023 Camping World SRX Series schedule:

(All races on Thursday nights, live at 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN)

July 13 – Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Connecticut

July 20 – Thunder Road Speedbowl, Barre, Vermont

July 27 – Motor Mile Speedway, Fairlawn, Virginia

Aug. 3 – Berlin Speedway, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Aug. 10 – Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio

Aug. 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Missouri

For information on Camping World SRX Series tickets or about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984