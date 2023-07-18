Tyler Millwood Goes Flag-To-Flag in CRUSA Senoia Raceway Victory

78.3 F
Three-Race Week on the DocketKINGSTON, Ga. (07/17/23) – Tyler Millwood picked up his first win of the 2023 season on Saturday evening at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway.He wired the Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series in the main event to claim the $3,000 top prize aboard his Millwood Plumbing No. 31 XR1 Rocket Chassis Late Model.“Man, it feels great to get back to Victory Lane. We were close but came up short last year of getting a win, so it’s nice to get that monkey off our back. These Crate Racin’ USA fields are really tough these days, so a win with this series means a lot to us,” Millwood said. “We’ve got a busy week in front of us, and hopefully now that we’ve broken the winless streak, we can grab another couple more ‘W’s’.”Tyler Millwood returned to the driver’s seat of his Millwood Motorsports No. 31 Crate Late Model to compete with the Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Saturday evening.With a stout 48-car field in the pit area, Millwood earned a front-row starting position for the A-Main after topping the charts in his stacked qualifying group.With a $3,000 payday on the line, Tyler set the pace early in the feature event and led flag-to-flag to score his first victory of the 2023 season.Millwood outran Dylan Knowles, Mark Whitener, Austin Horton, and Cody Haskins to the checkered flag in the 40-lap main event.Full results from the weekend are available at www.CrateRacinUSA.com.Shifting gears to this week, the team has three events in their crosshairs. Action resumes with a pair of Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals events. The first one is set for Tuesday night with a $7,553-to-win program at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) before sliding south to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Thursday with a $7,554-to-win slate.The team then takes a break on Friday before entering the $4,000-to-win King of the Hill at Thunderhill Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) on Saturday with the Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series.Tyler Millwood would like to thank all of his sponsors including Millwood Plumbing, Derek Gahring Enterprises, Machine Construction, On Time Hauling, Competition Race Equipment, Penske Racing Shocks, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Glenncast, Inc., Valvoline, Fram Filtration, Autolite Spark Plugs, Allstar Graphix, and MyRacePass Website & Services.For the latest news, schedule updates, and other information regarding Tyler Millwood, please visit www.TylerMillwood.com.

