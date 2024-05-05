Fennewald Captures Late Model Win While Schultz, Carter, Roark, and Reiff also Visit Victory Lane at Central Missouri Speedway!

- Advertisement -

May 4, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

Saturday marked the return to action for drivers and fans at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS), with 76 race teams signed in for the night. Racers included 14 Pure Stocks, 16 Midwest Mods, 10 POWRi Late Models, 15 Super Stocks, and 21 B-Mods.

Drivers began the night qualifying for their main events through the 11 preliminary heat races and capped off the night with five main events. Feature race victories went to Terry Schultz in the B-Mods, Marc Carter in Super Stocks, Johnny Fennewald in POWRi Late Models, Logan Roark in Midwest Mods, and Spencer Reiff in Pure Stocks.

POWRi B-Mod – 21 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:10.837

1. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 73B-Shad Badder[1]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[3]; 4. C3-Chad Staus[5]; 5. 447-Kenny Prince[7]; 6. R33-Austen Raybourn[6]; 7. 3B-Richard Brainard[4]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:25.440

1. 15-Colin Pierce[1]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 3. 1K-Tim Karrick[3]; 4. 30-Rex Harris[5]; 5. 94-Jacob Ebert[2]; 6. 12C-Stephen Clancy[7]; 7. 7-Anthony Tanner[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:03:27.328

1. 57-Aaron Marrant[1]; 2. 00-Kyler Girard[2]; 3. 51-Mike Ryun[3]; 4. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[4]; 5. 29-Tyler Cochran[5]; 6. 88-Derek Nevels[7]; 7. 01B-Brett Holman[6]

Last week’s feature winner, Terry Schultz, of nearby Sedalia, Missouri, picked up front-row starting honors along with Kearney, Missouri’s Colin Pierce to pace the B-Mod 20-lap featured event. Schultz grabbed the lead early, looking for his second-consecutive win this season as Pierce settled into second with former CMS modified champion Aaron Marrant third and Jeremy Lile fourth. Schultz and Marrant pulled away from the rest of the field, leaving Pierce, Lile, Shad Badder, and Tim Karrick to sort out spots behind them. At the halfway marker, Marrant was close to the leader as the top cars threaded their way masterfully through the lapped cars. For 20 straight laps the action was clean and green, and of the 21 cars who started the event, by the time the checkered flag fell, there were 20 cars running at the finish, a testament to the stellar work by the track crew to get the race surface raceable after extensive amounts of moisture over the last two weeks. Schultz went unchallenged up front as Marrant faded to capture his 86th career CMS victory. Marrant was second, followed by Cody Brill who put on a charge late in the race to finish third. Tim Karrick advanced from eighth on the grid to claim fourth, while Lile secured the fifth spot by race end.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:07:01.227

1. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 57-Aaron Marrant[3]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[7]; 4. 1K-Tim Karrick[8]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 6. 15-Colin Pierce[2]; 7. 73B-Shad Badder[5]; 8. 00-Kyler Girard[6]; 9. 30-Rex Harris[11]; 10. 447-Kenny Prince[13]; 11. 94-Jacob Ebert[14]; 12. 12C-Stephen Clancy[16]; 13. 51-Mike Ryun[9]; 14. C3-Chad Staus[10]; 15. 29-Tyler Cochran[15]; 16. 88-Derek Nevels[17]; 17. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[12]; 18. 01B-Brett Holman[21]; 19. R33-Austen Raybourn[18]; 20. 3B-Richard Brainard[19]; 21. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[20]

POWRi Super Stocks – 15 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:58.625

1. 05-Dale Berry[1]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[7]; 3. 88-Jay Prevete[4]; 4. 04-Blaine Ewing[5]; 5. 07D-Mike Daugherty[6]; 6. G1-Nick Gibson[2]; 7. 77-Danny McKenzie[8]; 8. 30K-Cameron Kelly[3]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:38.833

1. 14-Larry Ferris[2]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 3. 44-James Nighswonger[1]; 4. 164-Michael Muskrat[3]; 5. 28K-Chris Kircher[4]; 6. 67-Devin Irvin[6]; 7. 25X-Rodger Detherage[7]

Marc Carter and Larry Ferris took top starting honors for the Super Stock 20-lap main event with Ferris darting out to the early race lead and establishing a blistering pace. Ferris led Carter and last week’s winner, Aaron Poe, inside the top three as the trio pulled away from all challengers in a fantastic side-by-side battle for the lead. At lap eight, Carter and Poe were locked in a close battle for second as Blaine Ewing joined in on the action. On lap 14, the intense battle with Ewing and Poe came to a head as the pair collided in turn three, forcing a yellow flag. Both drivers re-started the event from the tail of the field with Ferris still leading. One lap after the restart, Carter found his way to the top spot with Ferris dropping to second. Michael Muskrat advanced from his eight-starting position to move into the top three in the late stages of the race and challenged Ferris for second. At the checkers, it was Marc Carter who prevailed for his 52nd career victory, good for fourth on the all-time CMS win’s list since 1994. Ferris recorded one of his strongest-ever CMS runs in second with Muskrat doing the same in third. Jay Prevete was quiet and consistent and locked down the fourth spot with Chris Kircher having a strong run from tenth to fifth. Poe rebounded to sixth at the finish.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:11:08.794

1. 10-Marc Carter[1]; 2. 14-Larry Ferris[2]; 3. 164-Michael Muskrat[8]; 4. 88-Jay Prevete[5]; 5. 28K-Chris Kircher[10]; 6. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 7. 67-Devin Irvin[12]; 8. 44-James Nighswonger[6]; 9. G1-Nick Gibson[11]; 10. 04-Blaine Ewing[7]; 11. 25X-Rodger Detherage[14]; 12. 77-Danny McKenzie[13]; 13. 07D-Mike Daugherty[9]; 14. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[15]; 15. (DNF) 05-Dale Berry[4]

POWRi Late Model – 10 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:13.683

1. 145-Kyle Graves[2]; 2. 88-Jimmy Dowell[1]; 3. 21-Johnny Fennewald[4]; 4. 33-Paul Glendenning[3]; 5. 1T-Tucker Cox[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:48.823

1. 90-Joe Walkenhorst[1]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[3]; 3. 20-Alan Westling[4]; 4. 21P-Darren Phillips[5]; 5. 17K-Michael King[2]

The POWRi Late Models made their first of several appearances this season a successful one with several close battles during the 20-lap main event. Kyle Graves and former CMS regular Joe Walkenhorst paced the field to start the race. Walkenhorst took control early ahead of Graves and Jimmy Dowell until Dowell lost several spots in turn two. Tyler Kuykendall was quick all through the night but spun while running in the top five to force a caution flag. For the restart, Walkenhorst was challenged by fifth-starting Johnny Fennewald. By lap eight, Fennewald found himself leading the way. At the halfway marker, Fennewald led Walkenhorst, Graves, and Alan Westling, another former CMS regular. Caution flew again at lap 11 with Fennewald still holding the lead over Walkenhorst and Graves. A final debris caution flew at lap 12, but after that, it was a blistering pace to the finish with Fennewald ultimately capturing the victory over Kyle Graves in strong runner-up performance. Walkenhorst settled for third with ninth-starting Tucker Cox moving forward to capture fourth while Kuykendall rallied late for the fifth spot.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:11:12.732

1. 21-Johnny Fennewald[5]; 2. 145-Kyle Graves[1]; 3. 90-Joe Walkenhorst[2]; 4. 1T-Tucker Cox[9]; 5. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[3]; 6. 33-Paul Glendenning[8]; 7. 20-Alan Westling[6]; 8. 88-Jimmy Dowell[4]; 9. 17K-Michael King[10]; 10. (DNF) 21P-Darren Phillips[7]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 16 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:16:14.157

1. 17-Logan Roark[4]; 2. 9-Brian Meyer[1]; 3. 82-David Wood[3]; 4. 5D-Dustin Dennison[7]; 5. 10C-Cody Bray[5]; 6. 41-Alex Schultz[8]; 7. 87D-Jeff Duncan[2]; 8. 2A-Scott Lunceford[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:05:18.514

1. 059-Jamie Aleshire[5]; 2. 22-Dustin Bray[6]; 3. 29-Justin Oliver[1]; 4. 10-Johnny McGinnis[3]; 5. 12D-Dayne Rogers[4]; 6. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[2]; 7. 104-Logan Rash[7]; 8. (DNS) 08P-Peyton Baker

Jamie Aleshire of Moberly, Missouri and last week’s feature winner, Logan Roark of Henley, Missouri captured front row honors to begin the night’s 20-lap Midwest Mods feature. Roark established a quick pace to start the race while Aleshire, new to CMS raced closely behind him. Dustin Bray, Brian Meyer, and Dustin Dennison fought hard for the third spot while David Wood joined in on the battle by lap six. Yellow-flag conditions flew at lap six with Roark leading Aleshire and a hard-charging Dennison for the restart. Wood later moved up to challenge Dennison in the race’s late stages behind the lead duo. Roark ultimately went on to capture his second-consecutive victory this season at CMS and third overall. Aleshire’s CMS debut was strong in second with Wood moving from sixth to third. Dennison and Brian Meyer completed the top five finishers.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:11:03.496

1. 17-Logan Roark[2]; 2. 059-Jamie Aleshire[1]; 3. 82-David Wood[6]; 4. 5D-Dustin Dennison[5]; 5. 9-Brian Meyer[4]; 6. 22-Dustin Bray[3]; 7. 10-Johnny McGinnis[8]; 8. 41-Alex Schultz[16]; 9. 29-Justin Oliver[7]; 10. 10C-Cody Bray[9]; 11. (DNF) 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[11]; 12. (DNF) 2A-Scott Lunceford[14]; 13. (DNF) 12D-Dayne Rogers[10]; 14. (DNF) 104-Logan Rash[13]; 15. (DNS) 87D-Jeff Duncan; 16. (DNS) 08P-Peyton Baker

Pure Stocks – 14 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:27.374

1. 4D-David Doelz[1]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[6]; 3. 17X-Clint Baker[2]; 4. 08-Scott Pullen[5]; 5. 31A-Gary Akers[3]; 6. 81-Donnie Devers[4]; 7. 26-Zachary McDowell[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:49.212

1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 20-Robbie Jones[4]; 3. 21M-Payton McDowell[5]; 4. 21-Darin Porter[6]; 5. 403-Darrin Christy[1]; 6. 24-Bobby Russell[7]; 7. M87-Mallory Stiffler[3]

Jonathan Evans and Spencer Reiff began the 20-lap Pure Stock main event from row one with Reiff quickly setting the pace and pulling away from the rest of the field with Robbie Jones in second. Yellow slowed the pace early on two occasions, but after that, drivers settled into a good pace. As Reiff pulled away, the battle for second was intense with Jonathan Evans, David Doelz, Darin Porter, and Robbie Jones with Payton McDowell also moving forward. Yellow flew for the final time on lap 15, setting up a dash to the finish between Reiff and Darin Porter. Reiff fended off heavy pressure from Porter in the closing stages to capture 20th career CMS victory with Porter second. Bobby Russell, last week’s winner advanced from eleventh to claim third, with Payton McDowell and Jonathan Evans completing the top five.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:12:24.458

1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 21-Darin Porter[7]; 3. 24-Bobby Russell[11]; 4. 21M-Payton McDowell[5]; 5. 89-Jonathan Evans[1]; 6. 17X-Clint Baker[6]; 7. 26-Zachary McDowell[13]; 8. 403-Darrin Christy[10]; 9. 81-Donnie Devers[12]; 10. M87-Mallory Stiffler[14]; 11. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 12. 31A-Gary Akers[9]; 13. (DNF) 08-Scott Pullen[8]; 14. (DNF) 20-Robbie Jones[4]

UPCOMING CMS EVENTS

Race #4, Saturday, May 11 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #5, Saturday, May 18 Cliff Harris Ford Presents the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series (SLMR), Plus, Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. $5,000 added to the weekly racers’ purse on this night! Race #6, Saturday, May 25 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. Race #7, Sunday, May 26 Memorial Day Weekend Special Events featuring $2,000-to-Win B-Mods and $1,000-to-Win Midwest Mods. Also running Super Stocks and Pure Stocks. Plus, Guest Class MoKan IMCA 305 Sprints

