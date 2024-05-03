Dennis Erb, Jr. Back on Outlaws Tour at Mississippi Thunder Speedway this Weekend

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing has ventured to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin for this weekend’s annual ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ Because of inclement weather, the weekend has been condensed into two programs on Friday and Saturday, May 3-4. Each event will be headlined by 50-lap features that shell out a whopping $25,000 top prize.

Dennis Erb, Jr. comes into the doubleheader weekend in the Badger State sixth in the latest version of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series point standings. Each night of the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of DIRTVision. Additional information can be found online by logging onto www.woolms.com.

Last weekend, the #28 team competed in one lone event on Saturday evening, April 27 at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois. The MARS Late Model Championship tour presided over the ‘Garry Swibold Memorial’ and 36 competitors showed up to vie for the $5,098 first place prize money. Dennis knocked down the second quickest time in Group B during qualifying prior to securing a heat race triumph. After starting third on the grid in the 40-lap main event, Dennis was running in the third position late in the distance when a flat tire relegated him to a disappointing sixteenth place effort. Full results from Peoria Speedway can be found online by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com