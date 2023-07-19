Moberly Motorsports Park Results – 7/18/23

B MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 20D-Dawson David[4]; 3. 59-Jamie Aleshire[6]; 4. 11-Chris Spalding[2]; 5. 30R-Charlie Rindom[7]; 6. 0-Dakota Girard[9]; 7. N2-Mike Null[12]; 8. 66-Hunter Gingerich[10]; 9. 17K-Kelly Smith[3]; 10. 8S-Clayton Smith[5]; 11. 4RC-Michael Bryant[8]; 12. 07S-Shaun Davis[13]; 13. 5R-Don Randall[11]; 14. 66T-Cale Turner[14]
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 17K-Kelly Smith[2]; 3. 8S-Clayton Smith[3]; 4. 30R-Charlie Rindom[5]; 5. 0-Dakota Girard[4]; 6. 5R-Don Randall[7]; 7. 07S-Shaun Davis[6]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 11-Chris Spalding[1]; 2. 20D-Dawson David[2]; 3. 59-Jamie Aleshire[3]; 4. 4RC-Michael Bryant[6]; 5. 66-Hunter Gingerich[4]; 6. N2-Mike Null[7]; 7. 66T-Cale Turner[5]
Qualifying 1: 1. J2-Kris Jackson, 00:20.360[13]; 2. 11-Chris Spalding, 00:20.877[1]; 3. 17K-Kelly Smith, 00:20.978[10]; 4. 20D-Dawson David, 00:21.013[8]; 5. 8S-Clayton Smith, 00:21.310[3]; 6. 59-Jamie Aleshire, 00:21.399[5]; 7. 0-Dakota Girard, 00:21.603[11]; 8. 66-Hunter Gingerich, 00:21.639[2]; 9. 30R-Charlie Rindom, 00:21.766[9]; 10. 66T-Cale Turner, 00:21.771[6]; 11. 07S-Shaun Davis, 00:21.988[12]; 12. 4RC-Michael Bryant, 00:22.017[4]; 13. 5R-Don Randall, 00:22.180[7]
4 CYLINDERS
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20-Kyle Burton[1]; 2. 69-Alvin Cooney[4]; 3. 31-Matt Barnett[7]; 4. 15M-Cody Melloway[11]; 5. 74-Adam Melloway[12]; 6. 15-Chris Berry[10]; 7. 47-Brad Aleshire[9]; 8. 57X-Doug White[8]; 9. 21-Jeremy Bell[5]; 10. 12B-Chaz Bell[3]; 11. 55-Joe Evans[13]; 12. 15R-Cody Reno[6]; 13. 57-Josh Clark[2]
Qualifying 1: 1. 20-Kyle Burton, 00:24.407[9]; 2. 57-Josh Clark, 00:24.728[1]; 3. 12B-Chaz Bell, 00:24.967[8]; 4. 69-Alvin Cooney, 00:25.105[4]; 5. 21-Jeremy Bell, 00:25.153[12]; 6. 15R-Cody Reno, 00:25.505[2]; 7. 31-Matt Barnett, 00:25.524[13]; 8. 57X-Doug White, 00:25.662[10]; 9. 47-Brad Aleshire, 00:25.666[7]; 10. 15-Chris Berry, 00:25.772[6]; 11. 15M-Cody Melloway, 00:25.807[11]; 12. 74-Adam Melloway, 00:25.833[5]; 13. 55-Joe Evans, 00:26.999[3]
LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 50C-Kayden Clatt[1]; 2. 14-Kyle Graves[2]; 3. 00-Matt Becker[3]; 4. 14X-David Melloway[4]; 5. 74-Jon Melloway[5]; 6. 12B-Chase Breid[7]; 7. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[6]; 8. 1P-Steve Potter[9]; 9. 10-TRACY Melloway[10]; 10. 14V-Bill Vaughn[11]; 11. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[13]; 12. (DNS) 98-Jarrett Ballard; 13. (DNS) 20-Alan Westling
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 50C-Kayden Clatt[1]; 2. 00-Matt Becker[2]; 3. 74-Jon Melloway[3]; 4. 12B-Chase Breid[4]; 5. 1P-Steve Potter[5]; 6. 14V-Bill Vaughn[6]; 7. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[7]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 14-Kyle Graves[1]; 2. 14X-David Melloway[2]; 3. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[3]; 4. 98-Jarrett Ballard[5]; 5. 10-TRACY Melloway[6]; 6. 20-Alan Westling[4]
Qualifying 1: 1. 50C-Kayden Clatt, 00:17.873[4]; 2. 14-Kyle Graves, 00:18.184[5]; 3. 00-Matt Becker, 00:18.348[2]; 4. 14X-David Melloway, 00:18.452[10]; 5. 74-Jon Melloway, 00:18.753[3]; 6. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 00:18.931[8]; 7. 12B-Chase Breid, 00:19.025[13]; 8. 20-Alan Westling, 00:19.142[7]; 9. 1P-Steve Potter, 00:20.291[12]; 10. 98-Jarrett Ballard, 00:20.373[1]; 11. 14V-Bill Vaughn, 00:21.772[9]; 12. 10-TRACY Melloway, 00:21.916[11]; 13. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht, 00:22.341[6]
A MODIFIED
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 89-Tyler Hibner[1]; 2. 99-Dylan Hoover[2]; 3. 002-Darek Wiss[5]; 4. 9-Charles Baker[4]; 5. 26K-Gary Blackburn[3]
Qualifying 1: 1. 89-Tyler Hibner, 00:19.643[3]; 2. 99-Dylan Hoover, 00:19.887[4]; 3. 26K-Gary Blackburn, 00:20.155[5]; 4. 9-Charles Baker, 00:20.689[2]; 5. 002-Darek Wiss, 00:21.074[1]