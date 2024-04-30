Spencer Hughes and JCM Motorsports Best MSCCS Action at The Mag

61.7 F
Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Four-Race Illinois Speedweek Next on the Agenda

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (04/29/24) – For the third time early into the 2024 campaign, Spencer Hughes visited Victory Lane with the JCM Motorsports / Yellow Hammer Design & Construction No. 19m Dread River Distilling Co. / Cliburn Tank Lines / Neon Bubbles Car Wash / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model in Victory Lane.

His latest trip to the Winner’s Circle was worth $3,000 and came on Saturday evening at Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway.

“Magnolia (Motor Speedway) is a place that’ll always be special to me. I’ve won races there in multiple divisions, but it’s the place I got my first big Super Late Model win back in 2017 (with the Southern All-Stars),” Hughes said. “We were fast off the trailer and carried speed the whole night. I can’t say enough about JCM Motorsports and this awesome car they give me every night. I’m grateful to be the guy, who gets to sit in the driver’s seat.”

Getting some notes for the track’s Clash at the Mag event in June, Spencer Hughes and the JCM Motorsports team joined the Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) on Saturday afternoon.

With 29 Late Models register for battle, Hughes was the overall fast qualifier and dominated the dash to earn the pole position for the 40-lap main event. With $3,000 on the line, Spencer dominated the feature and led all 40-laps en route to his third victory of the season.

Hughes topped Chad Thrash and Oakley Johns who joined him on the podium.

Full results from Saturday can be found at www.MagnoliaDirt.com.

The team plans to be idle this weekend before venturing north on May 8 – 11 for the third annual Illinois Speedweek. The week kicks off on Wednesday and Thursday with $20,000-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota events at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) and Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway. On Friday and Saturday the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) will sanction programs at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway and Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway with $25,000 and $30,000 winner’s checks on the line on the respective nights.

For more information on the events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com and www.FloSeries.com .

JCM Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Yellow Hammer Design & Construction, Cliburn Tank Lines, Dread River Distilling Co., Professional Concrete Cutting & Drilling, The Mercantile by Miller, Neon Bubbles Car Wash, Link Construction inc., Torco Lubricants, KB Motorsports, XS Power Batteries, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Durham Racing Engines, PEM Racing, FastShafts, Steering Buddy, FOX Racing Shox, DirtCarLift.com, Rocket Chassis, Boswell Oil, Hoosier Tire by Brian, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Midwest Sheet Metal, True Speed Fast Wear, FreeStyle Graphix, Advanced Laser & Machine, USSSA, JJ Motorsports, Xtreme Design & Graphics, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.

