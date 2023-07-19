Seventh-Annual Super Stock Showdown and Weekly Racing this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

July 18, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release



(Warrensburg, Missouri) Each year at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS), all weekly race divisions have at least one “track” special event. One of the most anticipated of those events takes place this Saturday with the Seventh-Annual Super Stock Showdown, featuring a $2,500-to-win, 35-lap main event for competitors.



This event is not only a fan-favorite, but also an event that typically draws very well from the deeply talented pool of Super Stock drivers within the region. The event boasts an over $13,000 purse for participating drivers.



Past winners include Peyton Taylor (2017), Burl Woods (2018), Dean Wille (2019), Cody Frazon (2020), Aaron Poe (2021), and Johnny Coats (2022). Poe leads all drivers in the win column this year at CMS with four victories, Blaine Ewing has two, while Jay Prevete and Chad Lyle both have one victory each. Note, mention of driver name does not guarantee race appearance!



There is a $75 entry fee for Super Stock drivers, which includes their pit pass and entry fee. The payout is as follows for Super Stocks: 1) $2500, 2) $2000, 3) $1500, 4) $1000, 5) $900, 6) $800, 7) $700, 8) $600, 9) $500, 10) $400, 11) $350, 12) $300, 13) $250, 14) $200, 15) $175, 16-24) $150. Fail to transfer to A-main $50. Fail to transfer to B-Main $35. Drivers must take the green flag in the main event for main event payout.



Visiting drivers and fans are VERY STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to visit the track’s website and familiarizing themselves with the track’s “Good to Know Information” and “Track General Rules.” Both documents are located at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once on the landing page, click on RULES/FORMS near the top right corner of the page, and then scroll down to each document as needed.



There are no “entry” fees for other drivers other than pit pass. POWRi B-Mods, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks will compete for both track and national POWRi points. Super Stocks will compete for POWRi points only and will not earn track points. All lineups will be determined by pill draw, heats, and B-Mains if needed.



There are no “track registration” fees for any class (for the remainder of the year), but drivers will still be required to complete applicable yearly paperwork. ALL drivers in all divisions must possess a current and active POWRi membership license, which is available on-site or prior to the event visiting www.powri.com, no exceptions. POWRi membership is $100 and due on the night of racing.



Admissions information is as follows: Adult General Admission $20, Active-Duty Military, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74, and Students with Student I.D. $15. Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Children ages 5 and under and Senior Citizens aged 75 years and older are free in the grandstands. Those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. ALL pit passes regardless of age or status are $40.



The timeline for Saturday is as follows: The Pit Gate opens at 4:30, Admission Gates at 5. The cutoff for drivers to check-in for racing is 6:15 (late check-ins will not earn passing points). The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, followed by practice “hot” laps at 7, with racing to follow at approximately 7:30.



Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.