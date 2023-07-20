USRA Modified portion of Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder to be a non-points invitational

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 20, 2023) – Due to the unique nature of the Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder coming to Lucas Oil Speedway on Aug. 17, the supporting class for the event will have an invitational format.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton has announced that the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will be a Speedway Invitational. Track officials will select 20 drivers from the Modified class and those drivers will receive an invitation to participate in the $1,000-to-win Modified feature.

“Because the Modifieds run early, there is a chance some drivers in the points standings might not be able to make it and I don’t want them to lose points, so it will be an invitational with no track or USRA national points,” Lorton said.

The tentative schedule calls for USRA Modifieds hot laps at 2:10 p.m., heat races at 5 p.m. with the feature at 6:15. Track prep for the SRX portion of the show is set for 6:45 p.m. with the ESPN live telecast beginning promptly at 8.

General admission tickets are on sale for the Camping World SRX “Thursday Night Thunder,” the finale of the six-race series which will determine the 2023 champion. All SRX races air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, plus reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and fellow Indy-car driver Paul Tracy and Trans-Am champion Ernie Franics Jr.

The series will pit the drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire . Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway Camping World SRX schedule:

(Thursday, August 17th)

Noon – Pit gate will open for Drivers and crews only

1 p.m. – Main grandstand gates open

2:10 p.m. – Modified hot laps

2:30-4:30 p.m. – SRX practice sessions

4:30-5 p.m. – Track prep

5 p.m. – Modified heat races

5:30-6:15 p.m. – SRX drivers Q&A sessions (4 group sessions)

6:15 p.m. – Modified Feature

6:45-7:15 p.m. – Track prep and intermission break

7:15 p.m – SRX cars to grid

7:35 p.m. – SRX driver introductions

7:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and National Anthem

7:50 p.m. – SRX drivers to cars

8 p.m. – ESPN live

8:02 p.m. – Drivers start engines

8:12pm – SRX green flag

10 p.m. – Victory Lane set up and top 3 driver interviews for ESPN

2023 Camping World SRX Series schedule:

(All races on Thursday nights, live at 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN)

July 13 – Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn. (winner Denny Hamlin)

July 20 – Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.

July 27 – Motor Mile Speedway, Fairlawn, Virginia

Aug. 3 – Berlin Speedway, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Aug. 10 – Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio

Aug. 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Missouri

For information on Camping World SRX Series tickets or about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984