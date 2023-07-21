HomeRace Track NewsIndianaJim DenHamer's photos from Winchester Speedway's USAC Silver Crown - 7/20/23 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Winchester Speedway’s USAC Silver Crown – 7/20/23 IndianaSprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News Published on July 21, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 17 photos - Advertisement - Tagsusausacwinchester speedway Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Sam Seawright Launches New Online Home Four-Race Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Week on the Schedule FORT PAYNE, Ala.... Open Wheel Modified News Chisholm cashes in on Thornton’s heartbreak at Mason City The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt kicked off the... Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for Silver Dollar Nationals Following Sixth Place Ponderosa Effort (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) With last Saturday's 40th Annual 'Hoosier Dirt Classic' rained... Sprint Car & Midget News David Gravel Tops Thrilling Duel in World of Outlaws BAPS Return WORTH THE WAIT: David Gravel Tops Thrilling Duel in World of... Dirt Late Model News Ashton Winger Defends Home Turf to Win Roscoe Smith Classic at Senoia Raceway (SENOIA, GEORGIA) Fresh off capturing a DIRTcar Summer Nationals Championship in the... Illinois Lincoln Speedway Results – 7/14/23 MOWA 410 Sprints - Winged 25 Entries A Feature 1 25 Laps 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser;... Doe Run Raceway Doe Run Raceway Results – 7/14/23 18 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 33M-Ryan... Dirt Late Model News Ashton Winger Collects $10,000 for Oakshade Victory Crowned Week No. 5 and Overall DIRTcar Summer Nationals Champion HAMPTON, Ga.... RELATED ARTICLES Indiana Back-To-Back On the Banks: Swanson Storms to Winchester Victory By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Winchester, Indiana (July 20, 2023)………For Kody Swanson, on Thursday... Sprint Car & Midget News David Gravel Tops Thrilling Duel in World of Outlaws BAPS Return WORTH THE WAIT: David Gravel Tops Thrilling Duel in World of Outlaws BAPS Return The... Doe Run Raceway Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Collide with POWRi at Doe Run, Southern Illinois WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Xtreme Outlaws Collide with POWRi at Doe Run, Southern Illinois DOE... Sprint Car & Midget News 45th AGCO Jackson Nationals Continues World of Outlaws Marquee Marathon in August 1 MONTH ALERT: 45th AGCO Jackson Nationals Continues World of Outlaws Marquee Marathon in... Sprint Car & Midget News Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Garner Top Fives During Brad Doty Classic, Eldora Million and Kings Royal Inside Line Promotions - ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 18, 2023) - David Gravel led Big...