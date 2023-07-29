Moberly Motorsports Park Results – 7/28/23

POWRI B-MOD
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 0-Dakota Girard[2]; 2. 20D-Dawson David[1]; 3. 11-Chris Spalding[3]; 4. 12L-Tyler Lewis[4]; 5. 30R-Charlie Rindom[6]; 6. 4RC-Michael Bryant[16]; 7. 3K-Kiel Morton[10]; 8. 17-Brandon Lennox[5]; 9. 66-Hunter Gingerich[11]; 10. 163-David Snyder[15]; 11. 28-Preston Dawson[8]; 12. 12-Parker Smith[7]; 13. 33-Tyler Imhoff[13]; 14. 8S-Clayton Smith[14]; 15. 17L-Chris Leathers[9]; 16. 25-Matthew Clark[12]; 17. (DNS) 59-Jamie Aleshire
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 20D-Dawson David[2]; 2. 59-Jamie Aleshire[1]; 3. 12L-Tyler Lewis[3]; 4. 30R-Charlie Rindom[7]; 5. 28-Preston Dawson[5]; 6. 3K-Kiel Morton[6]; 7. 25-Matthew Clark[4]; 8. 8S-Clayton Smith[8]; 9. 4RC-Michael Bryant[9]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 0-Dakota Girard[4]; 2. 11-Chris Spalding[1]; 3. 17-Brandon Lennox[3]; 4. 12-Parker Smith[5]; 5. 17L-Chris Leathers[2]; 6. 66-Hunter Gingerich[7]; 7. 33-Tyler Imhoff[6]; 8. 163-David Snyder[8]
Qualifying: 1. 59-Jamie Aleshire, 00:20.369[8]; 2. 11-Chris Spalding, 00:20.382[3]; 3. 20D-Dawson David, 00:20.588[9]; 4. 17L-Chris Leathers, 00:20.648[7]; 5. 12L-Tyler Lewis, 00:20.680[12]; 6. 17-Brandon Lennox, 00:20.744[6]; 7. 25-Matthew Clark, 00:20.962[14]; 8. 0-Dakota Girard, 00:21.037[11]; 9. 28-Preston Dawson, 00:21.107[15]; 10. 12-Parker Smith, 00:21.181[16]; 11. 3K-Kiel Morton, 00:21.371[5]; 12. 33-Tyler Imhoff, 00:21.543[2]; 13. 30R-Charlie Rindom, 00:21.601[17]; 14. 66-Hunter Gingerich, 00:21.893[4]; 15. 8S-Clayton Smith, 00:21.901[1]; 16. 163-David Snyder, 00:22.003[13]; 17. 4RC-Michael Bryant, 00:22.567[10]
POWRI LATE MODEL
A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 14X-David Melloway[1]; 2. 74-Jon Melloway[2]; 3. 50-Kayden Clatt[5]; 4. 7X-Todd McCoin[7]; 5. 14S-Kyle Graves[6]; 6. 00B-Matt Becker[3]; 7. 12B-Chase Breid[8]; 8. 1T-Tucker Cox[4]; 9. 10-TRACY Melloway[10]; 10. 2K-Richard Kimberling[13]; 11. 40-Josh Newman[12]; 12. 1P-Steve Potter[14]; 13. 00-Dennis Cook[16]; 14. 98-Jarrett Ballard[11]; 15. 11P-Curt Potter[9]; 16. 14-Bill Vaughn[15]; 17. (DNS) 16-Ashlee Lancaster
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 14X-David Melloway[1]; 2. 00B-Matt Becker[2]; 3. 50-Kayden Clatt[3]; 4. 7X-Todd McCoin[4]; 5. 11P-Curt Potter[5]; 6. 98-Jarrett Ballard[7]; 7. 2K-Richard Kimberling[9]; 8. 14-Bill Vaughn[8]; 9. (DNS) 16-Ashlee Lancaster
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 74-Jon Melloway[1]; 2. 1T-Tucker Cox[3]; 3. 14S-Kyle Graves[2]; 4. 12B-Chase Breid[4]; 5. 10-TRACY Melloway[5]; 6. 40-Josh Newman[6]; 7. 1P-Steve Potter[7]; 8. 00-Dennis Cook[8]
Qualifying: 1. 14X-David Melloway, 00:18.268[9]; 2. 74-Jon Melloway, 00:18.569[2]; 3. 00B-Matt Becker, 00:18.660[7]; 4. 14S-Kyle Graves, 00:18.690[12]; 5. 50-Kayden Clatt, 00:18.855[4]; 6. 1T-Tucker Cox, 00:18.860[8]; 7. 7X-Todd McCoin, 00:18.931[15]; 8. 12B-Chase Breid, 00:19.044[13]; 9. 11P-Curt Potter, 00:19.264[5]; 10. 10-TRACY Melloway, 00:20.052[11]; 11. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 00:20.072[16]; 12. 40-Josh Newman, 00:20.286[17]; 13. 98-Jarrett Ballard, 00:20.355[6]; 14. 1P-Steve Potter, 00:20.773[14]; 15. 14-Bill Vaughn, 00:21.298[10]; 16. 00-Dennis Cook, 00:21.851[3]; 17. 2K-Richard Kimberling, 00:22.000[1]