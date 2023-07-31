Randall, Dover and Yeigh Triumphant During Nordstrom’s Automotive Night at Huset’s Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (July 30, 2023) – Chase Randall, Jack Dover and Cory Yeigh powered to wins at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Nordstrom’s Automotive Night.

Randall made a late-race pass to score his third Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars victory of the season – tied for the most triumphs in any division at the track this season.

“Luckily I could kind of move around and find something that could work better,” he said. “Every time I’d get close I’d make a mistake or a yellow would come out.”

Brooke Tatnell held the point for the first 23 laps as he lapped into the top 15. However, a late caution allowed Randall to restart on the bumper of Tatnell. He stayed close and was able to pounce coming to the white flag as he drove around Tatnell in turns three and four.

“A few times in lapped traffic I ran the middle in (turns) three and four and got a good run,” he said after winning by 0.815 seconds. “I was finding clean air to get the car to stick.”

Tatnell’s second-place run was his fifth top five of the season at the track.

“I knew we had a good race car right off the top,” he said. “When you’re sitting there with a green-white-checkered or a four-lap restart the ideal spot is second because you don’t have to make a decision. Congratulations to him.”

Riley Goodno rounded out the podium.

“I think my car just wasn’t there to be up front with these guys,” he said.

Dusty Zomer finished fourth and Tanner Holmes was fifth.

Christopher Thram set quick time during qualifying before Zomer, Rusty Hickman and Justin Henderson garnered heat race wins.

Dover became the ninth different winner in nine Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main events this season as he held off 11th-starting Tyler Drueke by 0.456 seconds.

“We went out for hot laps and the car wasn’t running right,” Dover said. “We went through the whole fuel system and fixed it and she ran strong for the rest of the night. It’s always fun to drive a nice car like that. Second night out in the car, it’s pretty awesome.”

Dover was out front throughout the 20-lap A Main, which showcased a red flag that involved points leader Cole Vanderheiden on the opening lap. Dover led by more than three and a half seconds at one point in the race, but three more cautions bunched the field together and traffic in the final two laps allowed a hard charging Drueke to close in rapidly.

Mike Moore recorded a third-place result with Tyler Rabenberg ending fourth and Dusty Ballenger fifth.

Dover, Moore, Taylor Ryan and Nicholas Winter posted heat race wins. John Lambertz was the B Main winner.

Yeigh led the opening lap and the final 15 laps of the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event, which featured a green-white-checkered finish following a caution on the originally scheduled final lap.

“I almost forgot how to get here; it’s been a while,” he quipped in Sea Foam Victory Lane.

Matt Steuerwald passed Yeigh for the top spot on Lap 2, but Yeigh stayed nearly side by side for the next few laps before he returned the favor on Lap 7. Yeigh entered traffic with five laps to go and Steuerwald quickly closed. Yeigh stayed committed to the bottom lane and faced another close call on Lap 20 when a fellow driver spun in front of him in turn two, setting up a two-lap race to the checkered flag. Yeigh got a strong restart and held the point to win by 0.965 seconds for his 19 th career victory and first of the season at Huset’s Speedway.

Steuerwald finished second with Eric Moser placing third. Tim Dann charged from 14 th to fourth and Ron Howe advanced from 12 th to fifth.

The heat races were won by Garet Deboer, Yeigh and Colby Klaassen.

Huset’s Speedway will take the next two weekends off before resuming action Aug. 15 for the High Limit Sprint Car Series presented by Northwest Tire Inc. featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

NORDSTROM’S AUTOMOTIVE NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 30, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall (3); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (2); 3. 22-Riley Goodno (1); 4. 3J-Dusty Zomer (4); 5. 18T-Tanner Holmes (6); 6. 45-Rusty Hickman (7); 7. 83-Justin Henderson (8); 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier (10); 9. 3-Tim Kaeding (17); 10. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (13); 11. 14T-Tim Estenson (12); 12. 24T-Christopher Thram (9); 13. 23W-Scott Winters (15); 14. 83JR-Sam Henderson (14); 15. 17B-Ryan Bickett (20); 16. 111-Chad Frewaldt (21); 17. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (18); 18. 2X-Tony Rustad (24); 19. 22W-Aaron Werner (19); 20. 8-Micah Slendy (22); 21. (DNF) 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (5); 22. (DNF) 105-Cody Ihlen (11); 23. (DNF) 81-Jack Dover (16); 24. (DNF) 51-Bill Wiese (25); 25. (DNS) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek; 26. (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (3); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 3. 14T-Tim Estenson (5); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (6); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 7. 2X-Tony Rustad (9); 8. (DNF) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (8); 9. (DNF) 3-Tim Kaeding (2).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 45-Rusty Hickman (2); 2. 9-Chase Randall (3); 3. 105-Cody Ihlen (1); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 5. 81-Jack Dover (6); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (5); 7. 111-Chad Frewaldt (8); 8. (DNF) 51-Bill Wiese (9); 9. (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray.

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (2); 3. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes (4); 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson (5); 6. 22W-Aaron Werner (7); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (8); 8. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.748 (14); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.775 (4); 3. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 00:10.823 (2); 4. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:10.829 (7); 5. 9-Chase Randall, 00:10.873 (24); 6. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:10.913 (21); 7. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:10.980 (19); 8. 45-Rusty Hickman, 00:10.980 (18); 9. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.004 (10); 10. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.005 (6); 11. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:11.009 (8); 12. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.017 (25); 13. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.020 (26); 14. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.025 (20); 15. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.051 (3); 16. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.077 (23); 17. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.117 (12); 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.225 (5); 19. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.233 (16); 20. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.239 (1); 21. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:11.293 (11); 22. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.452 (13); 23. 111-Chad Frewaldt, 00:11.586 (17); 24. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.785 (22); 25. 2X-Tony Rustad, 00:12.080 (9); 26. 51-Bill Wiese, 00:12.639 (15).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 55L-Jack Dover (1); 2. 12-Tyler Drueke (11); 3. 69-Mike Moore (2); 4. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (9); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 6. 17-Lee Goos Jr (16); 7. 77-Taylor Ryan (3); 8. 81-Jared Jansen (14); 9. 12L-John Lambertz (17); 10. 96-Blaine Stegenga (15); 11. 4D-Logan Domagala (7); 12. 28-Nicholas Winter (4); 13. 31-Koby Werkmeister (20); 14. 15-Jack Potter (18); 15. 98-Nate Barger (12); 16. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (19); 17. (DNF) 10-Trevor Serbus (13); 18. (DNF) F5-Tim Rustad (5); 19. (DNF) 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (8); 20. (DNF) 64-Andy Pake (10).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (1); 2. 15-Jack Potter (2); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7); 5. 17D-Dillon Bickett (5); 6. 14-Nick Barger (6); 7. 48-Cole Olson (10); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (11); 9. 1B-Brayden Wiese (8); 10. 18-Corbin Erickson (9); 11. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis (4); 12. (DNS) 28G-Gracyn Masur; 13. (DNS) 80P-Jacob Peterson; 14. (DNS) 67-Dan Carsrud; 15. (DNS) 18D-Dalton Domagala.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55L-Jack Dover (1); 2. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (5); 3. F5-Tim Rustad (3); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (7); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (8); 6. 17D-Dillon Bickett (4); 7. 1B-Brayden Wiese (2); 8. (DNF) 67-Dan Carsrud (6).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 69-Mike Moore (2); 2. 12-Tyler Drueke (6); 3. 4D-Logan Domagala (4); 4. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 5. 15-Jack Potter (8); 6. 14-Nick Barger (7); 7. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (1).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Taylor Ryan (2); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 3. 98-Nate Barger (8); 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga (7); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 7. 48-Cole Olson (1); 8. (DNF) 18D-Dalton Domagala (6).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Nicholas Winter (2); 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (4); 3. 64-Andy Pake (5); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 5. 74N-Luke Nellis (6); 6. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (1); 7. (DNF) 80P-Jacob Peterson (3).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (1); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (2); 3. 1M-Eric Moser (3); 4. 40-Tim Dann (14); 5. 21-Ron Howe (12); 6. 29Z-JJ Zebell (18); 7. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (20); 8. 71-Zach Olivier (9); 9. 33-Garet Deboer (6); 10. 99-Ryan DeBoer (19); 11. 86-Tracy Halouska (10); 12. 98-Dan Jensen (13); 13. 21T-Trevor Tesch (4); 14. 211-Tyler Zebell (17); 15. 34K-Colby Klaassen (8); 16. 20K-Spenser Kalass (5); 17. 20X-Derrick Nordstrom (16); 18. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (15); 19. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (7); 20. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (11).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Garet Deboer (2); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (4); 3. 20K-Spenser Kalass (3); 4. 1M-Eric Moser (6); 5. 98-Dan Jensen (5); 6. 20X-Derrick Nordstrom (1); 7. (DNS) 1K-Kinzer Glanzer.

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (3); 2. 15-Brandon Ferguson (2); 3. 21-Ron Howe (4); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (6); 5. 40-Tim Dann (5); 6. 211-Tyler Zebell (1); 7. 99-Ryan DeBoer (7).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 34K-Colby Klaassen (3); 2. 21T-Trevor Tesch (2); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 4. 86-Tracy Halouska (5); 5. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 6. 29Z-JJ Zebell (6).

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 3(May 21, June 4 and July 30); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Kasey Kahne – 1 (May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 3(May 28, June 18 and July 9); Zach Olivier – 2(May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Tracy Halouska– 1(June 11); John Hoing – 1(June 4); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (July 30)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); Jack Dover – 1 (July 30); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Aug. 15 for the High Limit Sprint Car Series presented by Northwest Tire Inc. featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

