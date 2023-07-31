USAC Indiana Sprint Week Review: Bacon Brings It Home In 2023

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (July 30, 2023)………If there’s one thing that this past week of racing reminded us, it’s that when the chips are down, Brady Bacon is on the rise.

The Broken Arrow, Okla. native’s second career USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing championship came without a win throughout the seven-race series, but instead, was rooted in consistency and thriving through circumstances that would’ve derailed many others in their quest.

In round three at Lawrenceburg, he was light at the scales in tech inspection after qualifying, which forced him to start from the tail in all proceeding events throughout the evening. In the feature, he managed to make the biggest charge of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season when he advanced from his 22nd starting position to finish third.

At Terre Haute, during round five of the series, with five laps remaining, his car had flipped just about 80 percent of the way over while running third, riding solely on his right front wheel for a brief moment before miraculously landing on all four wheels. Within the blink of an eye, he had fallen back to eighth, but quickly gathered himself and hustled back to a fourth-place finish.

In what turned out to be the series finale at Bloomington, Bacon raced to a seemingly smooth fourth place finish without any qualms and without a hitch – no pun intended. However, after the race when it was time to load up for the night, Bacon’s merchandise trailer dislodged from the hitch and rolled down the turn four hillside.

Just as all of Indiana Sprint Week seemed to go for Bacon, misfortune soon turned into good fortune. The trailer glided to a stop at the bottom of the hillside without touching anything, and pretty much nothing fell out of place on the inside with everything secure and still in its place.

What did fall into place was another championship run for Bacon, making him the 11th driver to achieve multiple Indiana Sprint Week titles after he corralled his first back in 2016. He joins a group which includes Chuck Amati, Kevin Thomas, J.J. Yeley, Dave Darland, Levi Jones, Cory Kruseman, Jon Stanbrough, Chris Windom, Bryan Clauson and Kevin Thomas Jr.

In all, Bacon totaled six top-five results in seven starts throughout Indiana Sprint Week, buoyed by a third in the Gas City opener, a second at Kokomo, another third at Lawrenceburg, a fourth at Terre Haute, a third at Lincoln Park and a fourth at Bloomington. Bacon’s only aberration of the week was a 16th at Circle City in which he clipped an infield tire while running second with eight laps to go.

Bacon assumed the top spot in the points just in time after Bloomington before rain forced cancellation of the scheduled finale the following night at Tri-State Speedway. In the end, Bacon was eight points better than Grant. While Grant attained four more points than Bacon in the seven feature events, it was the prelim points which pushed Bacon to the forefront, most notably a pair of fast qualifying efforts at Lincoln Park and Bloomington, which boosted him with six points apiece.

Bacon earned $10,000 as the 2023 Indiana Sprint Week champion, the third for the Dynamics, Inc. team who had previously won the title with driver Dave Darland in 1998 and with Bacon in 2016.

“It was a long and grueling week, as it always is, and it takes a huge number of people to make it possible for not only my team, but all of the teams and tracks involved,” Bacon stated. “I would first like to thank my wife, Xia Xianna, and my family for giving me the support I need to compete at this level and being there all the time.”

“My crew was amazing all week and worked their butts off,” Bacon continued. “Matt Hummel gave me a car that should have been on the podium every night. Kaleb did a great job all week and is getting better each night. Another addition I have to thank is Lacey Doyle, who jumped right in and stepped up huge.”

Unique in Bacon’s effort throughout ISW was his rotating series of sponsors, which was launched in a “sponsor raffle” for individuals, fans and businesses to purchase tickets to help sponsor Bacon’s Sprint Week effort along with Longworth Properties, Mays-Shedd and Apex Spa Services, which all adorned the side of Bacon’s Triple X/Rider Chevy during the week.

Bacon’s total earnings throughout Indiana Sprint Week equaled $25,350 with all his winnings combined, and also earned a new helmet wrap courtesy of Hurricane Designs.

Furthermore, the top-eight in the final Indiana Sprint Week standings received point fund money: Justin Grant ($4,000), Robert Ballou ($2,500), Kyle Cummins ($2,000), Emerson Axsom ($1,500), C.J. Leary ($1,250), Kevin Thomas Jr. ($1,000) and Shane Cottle ($750) in addition to their nightly feature finishing earnings and bonuses.

Outside of Bacon, several top-notch performances were turned in by a number of teams and drivers who reached new heights across the 36th annual event, which began in 1988.

In the opener at Gas City, Justin Grant earned a victory in the second closest finish in Indiana Sprint Week history when he passed Robert Ballou on the final lap to win by .005 of a second. In fact, Grant won three times throughout the week, coming up just short of becoming the first repeat ISW champion since Bryan Clauson in 2013-14.

Grant also was victorious in subsequent barnburners at Lawrenceburg and Terre Haute, which moved him into the top-five all-time in terms of Indiana Sprint Week feature victories with nine.

Two veteran racers returned to Indiana Sprint Week victory lane in 2023 with Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) taking round four to become the first multi-time USAC National Sprint Car winner at Circle City, both of which have come this year.

After a crash at Gas City destroyed his primary ride, C.J. Leary went back to the shop and rolled out a three-year-old car that had never been run, and promptly put it in victory lane during its first outing in round two at Kokomo.

Meanwhile, two more drivers added their names as first-time Indiana Sprint Week victors. In what became a familiar story during the week, Jake Swanson totaled his ride in a flip at Terre Haute while running third. The very next night, with another car his Team AZ crew had put together, the Anaheim, Calif. racer posted a “W” at Lincoln Park.

That same night at Lincoln Park, Emerson Axsom missed out on transferring to the feature, requiring the use of a provisional. By rule, provisional starters do not receive Indiana Sprint Week points, effectively ending Axsom’s shot at an ISW title after entering the night 23 points out of the lead in third. One night later at Bloomington, he parked his Clauson Marshall Newman No. 47BC in the winner’s circle.

As far as other notes of interest, the 58-car entry list for the opener at Gas City was the largest field for an Indiana Sprint Week round since 2005, right at the same spot at Gas City.

Ninety-five drivers participated in Indiana Sprint Week, with drivers hailing from 12 different United States: Indiana (50), California (11), Ohio (9), Arizona (6), Texas (4), Illinois (3), Pennsylvania (3), Alabama (1), Colorado (1), Kentucky (1), Michigan (1) and Missouri (1), plus four more from Australia.

Fourteen drivers started all seven feature events. Only nine of those drivers started every feature without the aid of a provisional: Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles and Kevin Thomas Jr.

Several drivers earned their best career USAC National Sprint Car finishes during Indiana Sprint Week. Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) led 14 laps and finished second at Bloomington, tying his previous best series result while also becoming just the third Pennsylvanian to finish inside the top-five during ISW after Frankie Kerr (4th at Bloomington in 1991) and Steve Surniak (5th at Paragon in 1998).

Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) led six laps near the midway point at Kokomo en route to 3rd place result. Xavier Doney (Odessa, Mo.) led a race-high 17 laps and finished with his first career top-five at Circle City. Joey Amantea (Mount Pocono, Pa.) charged up through the field to finish 7th at Lawrenceburg after starting 18th.

Charles Davis Jr.’s 8th place run at Lincoln Park was the Buckeye, Ariz. native’s first top-ten result during Indiana Sprint Week since 2004, 19 years earlier when he took sixth at Lawrenceburg.

Perhaps the most talked about achievement of the week was Shane Cottle’s passing prowess. In seven starts, the Kansas, Ill. driver passed a grand total of 82 cars combined in heat races, semi-feature and feature events. To put it all into perspective, Brady Bacon passed the second most cars throughout the week – 49. That achievement earned Cottle the Indiana Sprint Week ProSource Passing Master award for the second consecutive year.

Incredibly, Cottle was the J & J Trucking Hard Charger in five of his seven starts this week: 22nd to 11th at Gas City; 20th to 8th at Kokomo; 12th to 3rd at Circle City, 17th to 7th at Terre Haute; and 22nd to 13th at Bloomington.

======================

2023 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STAT LEADERS

Champion: Brady Bacon

Most Wins: 3-Justin Grant

Most Laps Led: 78-Justin Grant

Most Top-Fives: 6-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Tens: 6-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou & Justin Grant

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 2-Brady Bacon & C.J. Leary

Most Heat Race Wins: 3-Robert Ballou, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Feature Starts: 7-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

Biggest Charge: July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 3rd)

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 474 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

2 466 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

3 418 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

4 403 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

5 399 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

6 371 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

7 366 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

8 346 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

9 342 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

10 340 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.

11 327 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

12 314 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

13 306 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

14 267 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

15 254 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

16 190 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz.

17 182 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Ind.

18 166 Brent Beauchamp, Fairland, Ind.

19 165 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa.

20 164 Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.

21 152 Braxton Cummings, Bedford, Ind.

22 145 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

23 136 Geoff Ensign, Sebastopol, Calif.

24 135 Eddie Tafoya Jr., Chino Hills, Calif.

25 132 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

26 113 Stevie Sussex, Tempe, Ariz.

27 101 Max Adams, Loomis, Calif.

28 99 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.

29 95 Travis Millar, Wandin North, Vic.

30 88 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

31 84 Justin Zimmerman, Athens, Texas

32 70 Troy Carey, Tullamore, N.S.W.

70 Dalton Stevens, Scurry, Texas

34 68 Tye Mihocko, Peoria, Ariz.

35 67 Colten Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

36 50 Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, Ariz.

50 Tayte Williamson, Rushylvania, Ohio

38 49 Hunter Maddox, Bloomington, Ind.

39 48 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Ind.

40 41 Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, Calif.

41 41 Larry Kingseed Jr., Castalia, Ohio

42 40 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

40 Kobe Simpson, Bonham, Texas

44 39 Jordan Kinser, Bloomington, Ind.

45 35 Brayden Fox, Avon, Ind.

46 34 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

47 30 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

48 30 Ryan Barr, Piqua, Ohio

30 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

30 Tim Creech, Greenfield, Ind.

30 Dave Darland, Lincoln, Ind.

52 20 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

20 Brayden Clark, Tipton, Ind.

20 Tyler Hewitt, Marion, Ind.

20 Dustin Ingle, Lima, Ohio

20 Jack James, Harlan, Ind.

20 Evan Mosley, Lapel, Ind.

20 Devan Myers, Delphi, Ind.

20 Alec Sipes, Springville, Ind.

20 Travis Thompson, Brazil, Ind.

20 Noah Whitehouse, Greenfield, Ind.

62 10 Harley Burns, Brazil, Ind.

10 Nathan Carle, West Harrison, Ind.

10 Scott Evans, Rhome, Texas

10 Parker Frederickson, Kokomo, Ind.

10 Ivan Glotzbach, Fillmore, Ind.

10 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Ind.

10 Colin Grissom, Anderson, Ind.

10 Tony Helton, Cloverdale, Ind.

10 Todd Hobson, Clyde, Vic.

10 Johnny Ivers, Vincennes, Ind.

10 Kyle Johnson, Greencastle, Ind.

10 Tyler Kendall, Connersville, Ind.

10 Matt McDonald, Brownsburg, Ind.

10 Justin Meneely, Brazil, Ind.

10 Tyler Miller, Kokomo, Ind.

10 Todd Moule, Heathcote, Vic.

10 Brian Ruhlman, Clark Lake, Mich.

10 Bryar Schroeter, Kokomo, Ind.

10 Jake Scott, Morgantown, Ind.

10 Kyle Shipley, El Mirage, Ariz.

10 Brady Short, Bedford, Ind.

10 John Sluss, Indianapolis, Ind.

10 Marcus Smith, Tracy, Calif.

85. 0 Stan Beadles, Owensville, Ind.

0 Dustin Beck, Petersburg, Ind.

0 Donny Brackett, Fort Branch, Ind.

0 Aric Gentry, Robards, Ky.

0 J.J. Hughes, Jasper, Ind.

0 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

0 Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Ind.

0 Adyn Schmidt, Haubstadt, Ind.

0 Stephen Schnapf, Newburgh, Ind.

0 Sam Scott, Patoka, Ind.

0 Eddie Vancil, Olney, Ill.

=================

2023 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE & RESULTS

July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

July 22: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

July 24: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

July 28: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

July 29: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Rained Out

2023 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINS

3-Justin Grant (July 21 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, July 23 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & July 26 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

1-Emerson Axsom (July 28 at Bloomington Speedway)

1-Kyle Cummins (July 24 at Circle City Raceway)

1-C.J. Leary (July 22 at Kokomo Speedway)

1-Jake Swanson (July 27 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

=================

2023 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATISTICS

FEATURE LAPS LED

78-Justin Grant

40-Jake Swanson

17-Brady Bacon & Xavier Doney

16-Emerson Axsom

14-Briggs Danner

11-Kyle Cummins

8-Carson Garrett & C.J. Leary

1-Robert Ballou

=================

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

6-Brady Bacon

4-Emerson Axsom & Justin Grant

3-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

1-Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Xavier Doney, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles & Daison Pursley

=================

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

6-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou & Justin Grant

5-Kyle Cummins

4-C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Shane Cottle, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley & Chase Stockon

2-Charles Davis Jr. & Xavier Doney

1-Joey Amantea, Brent Beauchamp, Colten Cottle, Briggs Danner, Jadon Rogers & Matt Westfall

=================

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)

2-Brady Bacon & C.J. Leary

1-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins & Brayden Fox

=================

HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)

3-Robert Ballou, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Emerson Axsom, Charles Davis Jr., C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon

1-Brady Bacon, Colten Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, Larry Kingseed Jr., Brandon Mattox, Logan Seavey & Matt Westfall

=================

SEMI WINS (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Brandon Mattox, Jake Swanson & Matt Westfall

=================

D-MAIN WINS (Presented by The Frolic Bar & Grill)

1-Brayden Clark & Rylan Gray

=================

C-MAIN WINS (Presented by Steel-It)

1-Joey Amantea, Ivan Glotzbach & Dustin Ingle

=================

FEATURE STARTS

7-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

6-Daison Pursley

5-Brandon Mattox

4-Brent Beauchamp, Braxton Cummings & Charles Davis Jr.

3-Joey Amantea, Sterling Cling, Briggs Danner, Xavier Doney, Geoff Ensign & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

2-Max Adams, Alex Bright, Tye Mihocko, Jadon Rogers & Stevie Sussex

1-Colten Cottle, Brayden Fox, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Ricky Lewis, Hunter Maddox, Thomas Meseraull, Travis Millar, Trey Osborne, Zack Pretorius & Justin Zimmerman

=================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE (Presented by J & J Trucking)

July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 11th)

July 22: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (20th to 8th)

July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 3rd)

July 24: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (12th to 3rd)

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Shane Cottle (17th to 7th)

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brent Beauchamp (22nd to 10th)

July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 13th)

=================

GREEN APU FIRST LAP LEADER

July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Justin Grant

July 22: Kokomo Speedway – Jake Swanson

July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant

July 24: Circle City Raceway – Xavier Doney

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson

July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Briggs Danner

=================

DIRT DRAFT HOT LAPS FASTEST DRIVER

July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Max Adams (11.680)

July 22: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley (13.190)

July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary (13.432)

July 24: Circle City Raceway – Brady Bacon (12.142)

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Robert Ballou (19.947)

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon (12.587)

July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Shane Cottle (11.528)

=================

HARD WORK AWARD (Slowest qualifier to transfer to the feature)

July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Shane Cottle

July 22: Kokomo Speedway – Braxton Cummings

July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon

July 24: Circle City Raceway – Matt Westfall

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Joey Amantea

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brent Beauchamp

July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Justin Zimmerman

=================

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATS: (1988-2023)

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1989: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill.

1990: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill. & Gary Trammell/Bloomington, Ind.

1991: Bob Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1992: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1993: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1994: Kelly Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1995: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1996: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1997: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

1998: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

1999: Tony Elliott/Kokomo, Ind.

2000: Jay Drake/Val Verde, Calif.

2001: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2002: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2003: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

2004: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2005: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2006: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2007: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2008: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2009: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2010: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2011: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2012: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2013: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2014: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2015: Robert Ballou/Rocklin, Calif.

2016: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, Ala.

2018: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2019: C.J. Leary/Greenfield, Ind.

2020: Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, Ind.

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, Ala.

2022: Justin Grant/Ione, Calif.

2023: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.

===================

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:

20-Dave Darland

16-Jon Stanbrough

12-Cory Kruseman

9-Justin Grant & J.J. Yeley

7-Bryan Clauson, Kyle Cummins & C.J. Leary

6-Jay Drake, Danny Smith & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Robert Ballou, Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas

4-Brady Bacon, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Kelly Kinser & Logan Seavey

3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines & Hunter Schuerenberg

2-Chuck Amati, Shane Cottle, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

1-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt

===================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2023)

431-Dave Darland

413-Jon Stanbrough

276-Cory Kruseman

217-Brady Bacon

216-Kevin Thomas Jr.

205-Robert Ballou & Justin Grant

187-J.J. Yeley

184-C.J. Leary

176-Jay Drake

173-Bryan Clauson

148-Chris Windom

124-Levi Jones

121-Tracy Hines

103-Kyle Cummins & Hunter Schuerenberg

101-Tyler Courtney

98-Kevin Briscoe

97-Brady Short

94-Jerry Coons Jr. & Logan Seavey

82-Jack Hewitt

80-Chase Stockon

76-Tony Elliott

68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull

63-Jake Swanson

57-Bud Kaeding

52-Brad Sweet

50-Shane Cottle & Derek Davidson

43-Cole Whitt

42-Chad Boespflug

38-Carson Short

36-Damion Gardner

35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines

33-Josh Wise

30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel

29-Mitchel Moles & Bill Rose

26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir

25-Brad Fox

24-John Memmer

23-Cary Faas & Brandon Petty

22-Darren Hagen, & Brian Tyler

21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp, Briggs Danner & Eric Shively

20-Kevin Doty

18-Boston Reid

17-Xavier Doney

16-Emerson Axsom, Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs

14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre

13-Jeff Bland Jr.

12-Christopher Bell

11-Bobby Stines

10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal

9-Kevin Thomas

8-Carson Garrett, Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills

6-Jarett Andretti, Cole Bodine, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith

5-John Wolfe

4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel

3-Keith Bloom Jr., Rickie Gaunt & Tanner Thorson

1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jadon Rogers, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard

===================

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-FIVE FINISHES (1988-2023)

66-Dave Darland

51-Jon Stanbrough

45-Levi Jones

42-Brady Bacon

33-Tony Elliott & Chris Windom

32-Justin Grant

31-J.J. Yeley

29-Bryan Clauson

28-Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas Jr.

27-Kevin Thomas

25-Shane Cottle & Cory Kruseman

24-C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon

20-Jerry Coons Jr.

19-Jay Drake & Tracy Hines

18-Kyle Cummins

15-Brady Short

14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose & Hunter Schuerenberg

13-Tyler Courtney & Bud Kaeding

10-Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser

9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith

8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser, Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey

7-Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise

6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt

5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat & Joe Roush

4-Emerson Axsom, Mike Mann, Carson Short, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Mitchel Moles, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker

2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman & Mike Spencer

1-Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Hud Cone, Troy Cline, Briggs Danner, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Carson Garrett, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Mike Kirby, Frankie Kerr, Chris LaFollette, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Daison Pursley, Jadon Rogers, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson

===================

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2023)

98-Dave Darland

74-Jon Stanbrough

66-Levi Jones

64-Brady Bacon

59-Robert Ballou & Chris Windom

53-Shane Cottle & Justin Grant

48-Kevin Thomas Jr.

47-Chase Stockon

46-Jerry Coons Jr.

45-Bryan Clauson

43-Cory Kruseman & C.J. Leary

42-Tracy Hines

40-J.J. Yeley

39-Tony Elliott

34-Kyle Cummins

31-Jay Drake

30-Brady Short

24-Hunter Schuerenberg

21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding & Bill Rose

20-Kevin Thomas

19-Chad Boespflug

17-Kevin Briscoe & Scotty Weir

16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen & Brian Hayden

15-Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey

14-Dickie Gaines

13-Daron Clayton, Carson Short & Josh Wise

12-Kevin Doty & Jason McDougal

11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt

10-Jake Swanson

9-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Jack Hewitt, Josh Hodges & Jadon Rogers

8-Jarett Andretti & Jeff Bland Jr.

7-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman & Brian Tyler

6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Eric Shively, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Matt Westfall

5-Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer

4-Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Jimmy Sills, & John Wolfe

3-A.J. Anderson, Briggs Danner, Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Carson Garrett, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Dakota Jackson, Rusty McClure, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd, Steve Surniak & Ryan Timms

2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson

1-Max Adams, Garrett Aitken, Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Colten Cottle, Tim Cox, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Kurt Gross, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Matt Mitchell, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Daison Pursley, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Joe Roush, Alex Shanks, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Stevie Sussex, Tanner Thorson, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams, Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller

===================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2023)

12-Dave Darland

11-Brady Bacon

9-Justin Grant

8-Levi Jones

7-Tracy Hines, C.J. Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley

6-Daron Clayton & Richard Griffin

5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott, Mitchel Moles & Hunter Schuerenberg

4-Tyler Courtney & Jay Drake

3-Robert Ballou, Cory Kruseman, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise

2-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Brayden Fox, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Scotty Weir

1-Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Jadon Rogers, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe

===================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2023)

32-Dave Darland

30-Jon Stanbrough

31-Robert Ballou

26-Shane Cottle

20-Brady Bacon

19-Cory Kruseman & C.J. Leary

18-Chris Windom

17-Brady Short

15-Chase Stockon

14-Kevin Thomas Jr.

13-Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins & Thomas Meseraull

12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Justin Grant & Tracy Hines

11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

10-Bryan Clauson

9-Hunter Schuerenberg

8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Carson Short & Kevin Thomas

7-Kenny Carmichael, Damion Gardner & Terry Pletch

6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen & Scotty Weir

5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer, Brian Tyler & Matt Westfall

4-Emerson Axsom, Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Brandon Mattox, Jason McDougal, Mitchel Moles, Corey Smith, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller

3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Brad Fox, Carson Garrett, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Wes McIntyre, Boston Reid, Jadon Rogers, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Logan Seavey, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Brent Beauchamp, Nick Bilbee, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Kris Deckard, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, A.J. Hopkins, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Bret Mellenberndt, Tye Mihocko, Dustin Morgan, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Alex Shanks, Jake Swanson, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller

1-Max Adams, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Cole Bodine, Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Clark, Henry Clarke, Colten Cottle, Anthony D’Alessio, Briggs Danner, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Brayden, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Jerry Miller Jr., Kevin Miller, Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Ande Possman, Michael Pickens, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe

===================

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2023)

158-Dave Darland

119-Jon Stanbrough

98-Robert Ballou & Shane Cottle

96-Jerry Coons Jr.

88-Chris Windom

86-Tracy Hines

84-Levi Jones

83-Brady Bacon

82-Kevin Thomas Jr.

75-Justin Grant

79-Chase Stockon

74-C.J. Leary

65-Cory Kruseman

62-Hunter Schuerenberg

61-Kyle Cummins

60-Brady Short

58-Tony Elliott

56-Bryan Clauson & Thomas Meseraull

54-Chad Boespflug

53-Damion Gardner

50-Scotty Weir & J.J. Yeley

47-Jay Drake

41-Darren Hagen

40-Tyler Courtney

39-Bill Rose

37-Bud Kaeding

36-Daron Clayton

34-Derek Davidson

33-Jarett Andretti

32-Kevin Briscoe

31-Brian Hayden & Matt Westfall

30-A.J. Anderson & Carson Short

29-Brent Beauchamp

28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines & Justin Marvel

27-Josh Hodges, Brandon Mattox & Kevin Thomas

25-Mat Neely, Brandon Petty & Logan Seavey

24-Josh Wise

23-Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Casey Shuman

22-Jeff Bland Jr., Jake Swanson & Brian Tyler

21-Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet

19-Brody Roa, Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt

18-Blake Fitzpatrick & Jadon Rogers

17-Kevin Doty, Aaron Farney & Critter Malone

16-Hud Cone, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth & Dustin Morgan

15-Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas

14-Henry Clarke, Charles Davis Jr., Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively

13-Max Adams, Emerson Axsom, Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick, Mitchel Moles & Richard Vander Weerd

12-Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice & Jonathan Vennard

11- Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann & Corey Smith

10-Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe

9-Shane Cockrum, Briggs Danner, Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak & Kody Swanson

8-Cole Bodine, Carson Garrett, Richard Griffin, J.J. Hughes, Chase Johnson, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stevie Sussex & Kevin Swindell

7-Timmy Buckwalter, Tim Cox, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Christopher Bell, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Daison Pursley, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Michael Trimble

5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Mario Clouser, Cary Faas, Chris Gurley, Shane Hmiel, Jon Sciscoe, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams

4-Caleb Armstrong, Nick Bilbee, Dustin Clark, Braxton Cummings, Xavier Doney, Rickie Gaunt, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Aaron Mosley, Kendall Ruble, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson

3-Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Donny Brackett, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Sterling Cling, Zach Daum, Mike English, Geoff Ensign, A.J. Fike, Kurt Gross, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Cannon McIntosh, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Ande Possman, Davey Ray, Alex Shanks, Gary Taylor, Ryan Timms, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams & Jeff Wilson

2-Rodney Argo, Koby Barksdale, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Greg Bragg, Alex Bright, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Colten Cottle, Braydon Cromwell, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Brayden Fox, Russ Gamester, Chris Gansen, Aric Gentry, Travis Gregg, Max Guilford, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Jack Hoyer, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Zack Pretorius, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Leon Thickstun, & Shawn Westerfeld

1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Dustin Beck, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Brian Gerster, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Chase Jones, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Riley Kreisel, Ricky Lewis, Hunter Maddox, David McCreary, Matt McDonald, Austin Mero, Travis Millar, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Brandon Morin, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Paul Nienhiser, Trey Osborne, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Seth Parker, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Kyle Shipley, Jake Simmons, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, Brandon Spencer, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Chet Williams, Rick Ziehl & Justin Zimmerman

===================

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINNERS

1988

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 27, 1988 | Avilla Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing

July 28, 1988 | Paragon Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing

July 29, 1988 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 31, 1988 | Kokomo Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing

Aug 6, 1988 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing

1989

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 26, 1989 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 28, 1989 | Bloomington Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Wing

July 29, 1989 | Paragon Speedway | Mickey Smith | Smith #14 | Wing

July 30, 1989 | Kokomo Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

1990

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 25, 1990 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 27, 1990 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | Wing

July 28, 1990 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing

Aug 5, 1990 | Kokomo Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Non-Wing

1991

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 25, 1991 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | Non-Wing

July 26, 1991 | Bloomington Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 27, 1991 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 28, 1991 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing

1992

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 31, 1992 | Bloomington Speedway | Bob Kinser | Bayless #17B | Wing

Aug 1, 1992 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Hazen #57 | Non-Wing

Aug 9, 1992 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Newkirk #17 | Non-Wing

1993

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 15, 1993 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Dave Darland | Earlywine #36D | Non-Wing

July 16, 1993 | Bloomington Speedway | Cary Faas | Faas #37 | Non-Wing

Aug 1, 1993 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Black #2B | Non-Wing

Aug 6, 1993 | Paragon Speedway | Tray House | Frampton #95 | Non-Wing

1994

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 14, 1994 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 15, 1994 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 16, 1994 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Bodkins #00 | Wing

July 17, 1994 | Kokomo Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

1995

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jun 15, 1995 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Tony Elliott | Hazen/Walker #57 | Non-Wing

Jun 16, 1995 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing

Jun 17, 1995 | Paragon Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing

Jun 18, 1995 | Kokomo Speedway | Mike Mann | Mann #37m | Non-Wing

1996

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 26, 1996 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | USAC

July 27, 1996 | Paragon Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Law #77 | USAC

July 28, 1996 | Kokomo Speedway | Brad Marvel | Black #2m | USAC

1997

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 19, 1997 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brian Tyler | Contos #4c | USAC

July 20, 1997 | Kokomo Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC

July 23, 1997 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC

July 24, 1997 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC

July 25, 1997 | Bloomington Speedway | Brad Fox | Fox #53 | USAC

July 26, 1997 | Paragon Speedway | Bill Rose | Gardner #96 | USAC

July 27, 1997 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | USAC

1998

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 18, 1998 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 19, 1998 | Evans Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC

July 23, 1998 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC

July 24, 1998 | Bloomington Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC

July 25, 1998 | Paragon Speedway | Derek Davidson | BWB #62 | USAC

July 26, 1998 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

1999

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 1999 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terry Pletch | Pletch #29 | USAC

July 22, 1999 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Newkirk #17 | USAC

July 23, 1999 | Bloomington Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC

July 24, 1999 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 25, 1999 | Kokomo Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC

July 28, 1999 | Eldora Speedway | Tracy Hines | Willoughby #97 | USAC

2000

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 20, 2000 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Bud Kaeding | BK #129 | USAC

July 21, 2000 | Bloomington Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 22, 2000 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 23, 2000 | Kokomo Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 28, 2000 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 29, 2000 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 30, 2000 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Potter #3p | USAC

2001

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 2001 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57H | USAC

July 22, 2001 | Tri-State Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 24, 2001 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Jack Hewitt | Kaser #31 | USAC

July 26, 2001 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | DeSalle #3AC | USAC

July 27, 2001 | Bloomington Speedway | A.J. Anderson | Edison #10 | USAC

July 29, 2001 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Walker/Gratton #66 | USAC

2002

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 19, 2002 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 20, 2002 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 21, 2002 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 22, 2002 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | GT Racing #76 | USAC

July 25, 2002 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 26, 2002 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 27, 2002 | Terre Haute Action Track | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

2003

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 17, 2003 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 18, 2003 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 19, 2003 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 20, 2003 | Tri-State Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 23, 2003 | Kokomo Speedway | Bud Kaeding | BK #29 | USAC

July 24, 2003 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57 | USAC

July 25, 2003 | Bloomington Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 26, 2003 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC

2004

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 15, 2004 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC

July 17, 2004 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC

July 18, 2004 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC

July 22, 2004 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 23, 2004 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 24, 2004 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC

2005

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 14, 2005 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 15, 2005 | Bloomington Speedway | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 17, 2005 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 19, 2005 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC

July 20, 2005 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 21, 2005 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dickie Gaines | Roberts #21x | USAC

July 22, 2005 | Terre Haute Action Track | Levi Jones | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

2006

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 13, 2006 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Mat Neely | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

July 14, 2006 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 15, 2006 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 16, 2006 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 19, 2006 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

2007

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 11, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 12, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC

July 13, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Daron Clayton | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 14, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 15, 2007 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 19, 2007 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 20, 2007 | Bloomington Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC

July 21, 2007 | Tri-State Speedway | Daron Clayton | Walker/Guiducci #11D | USAC

2008

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 9, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jeff Bland Jr. | Bland #21s | USAC

July 10, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 11, 2008 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cole Whitt | Kunz #67K | USAC

July 13, 2008 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

July 17, 2008 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 18, 2008 | Bloomington Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 19, 2008 | Tri-State Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC

2009

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 10, 2009 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC

July 11, 2009 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 12, 2009 | Kokomo Speedway | Chad Boat | Boat #30 | USAC

July 15, 2009 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brad Sweet | Kahne/Curb #9 | USAC

July 16, 2009 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC

July 17, 2009 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker #7 | USAC

July 18, 2009 | Tri-State Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

2010

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 9, 2010 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight #39 | USAC

July 10, 2010 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 11, 2010 | Kokomo Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 14, 2010 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 15, 2010 | Brownstown Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 16, 2010 | Bloomington Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 17, 2010 | Tri-State Speedway | Blake Fitzpatrick | Fitzpatrick #10F | USAC

2011

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2011 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Dave Darland | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC

July 9, 2011 | Kokomo Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC

July 10, 2011 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Robert Ballou | MPHG #81 | USAC

July 13, 2011 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chris Windom | Baldwin #5x | USAC

July 14, 2011 | Brownstown Speedway | Casey Riggs | Indiana Underground #37 | USAC

July 15, 2011 | Bloomington Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC

July 16, 2011 | Tri-State Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG #71 | USAC

2012

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 13, 2012 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | USAC

July 15, 2012 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | Hery #40 | USAC

July 16, 2012 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC

July 18, 2012 | Terre Haute Action Track | Daron Clayton | Clayton #92 | USAC

July 20, 2012 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Black Jack #9K | USAC

July 21, 2012 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC

July 22, 2012 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC

2013

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 12, 2013 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Wade #66 | USAC

July 13, 2013 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 14, 2013 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 17, 2013 | Terre Haute Action Track | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 18, 2013 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 19, 2013 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

2014

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 11, 2014 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dutcher #37RW | USAC

July 12, 2014 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips #71p | USAC

July 16, 2014 | Terre Haute Action Track | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 17, 2014 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC

July 18, 2014 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 19, 2014 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC

2015

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 10, 2015 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC

July 12, 2015 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 15, 2015 | Terre Haute Action Track | Aaron Farney | Farney #15F | USAC

July 16, 2015 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 18, 2015 | Tri-State Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC

2016

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2016 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP #23c | USAC

July 9, 2016 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC

July 10, 2016 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling/Hayward #63 | USAC

July 14, 2016 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC

July 15, 2016 | Bloomington Speedway | Brent Beauchamp | Olson #34 | USAC

July 16, 2016 | Tri-State Speedway | Carson Short | Short #21 | USAC

July 17, 2016 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC

2017

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2017 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC

July 9, 2017 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 10, 2017 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 14, 2017 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT #9K | USAC

July 15, 2017 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC

July 16, 2017 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12 | USAC

2018

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 20, 2018 | Plymouth Speedway | Brady Bacon | Bacon #99 | USAC

July 22, 2018 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC

July 24, 2018 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC

July 25, 2018 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC

July 26, 2018 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC

July 27, 2018 | Bloomington Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 28, 2018 | Tri-State Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC

2019

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 18, 2019 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Epperson Racing #2E | USAC

July 19, 2019 | Plymouth Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC

July 20, 2019 | Kokomo Speedway | Chris Windom | Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G | USAC

July 21, 2019 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 24, 2019 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC

July 25, 2019 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 26, 2019 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 | USAC

July 27, 2019 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

2020

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 24, 2020 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 25, 2020 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC

July 26, 2020 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC

July 29, 2020 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

Aug 2, 2020 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

2021

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 24, 2021 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 25, 2021 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 26, 2021 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 28, 2021 | Terre Haute Action Track | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 29, 2021 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tanner Thorson | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 30, 2021 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | USAC

July 31, 2021 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

2022

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 22, 2022 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Hodges Motorsports #74x | USAC

July 25, 2022 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Michael Motorsports #77m | USAC

July 26, 2022 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 28, 2022 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Mitchel Moles | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 29, 2022 | Bloomington Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 30, 2022 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC

2023

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 2023 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 22, 2023 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x | USAC

July 23, 2023 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 24, 2023 | Circle City Raceway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 26, 2023 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 27, 2023 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | USAC

July 28, 2023 | Bloomington Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | USAC