USAC Indiana Sprint Week Review: Bacon Brings It Home In 2023

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media
Speedway, Indiana (July 30, 2023)………If there’s one thing that this past week of racing reminded us, it’s that when the chips are down, Brady Bacon is on the rise.
The Broken Arrow, Okla. native’s second career USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing championship came without a win throughout the seven-race series, but instead, was rooted in consistency and thriving through circumstances that would’ve derailed many others in their quest.
In round three at Lawrenceburg, he was light at the scales in tech inspection after qualifying, which forced him to start from the tail in all proceeding events throughout the evening. In the feature, he managed to make the biggest charge of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season when he advanced from his 22nd starting position to finish third.
At Terre Haute, during round five of the series, with five laps remaining, his car had flipped just about 80 percent of the way over while running third, riding solely on his right front wheel for a brief moment before miraculously landing on all four wheels. Within the blink of an eye, he had fallen back to eighth, but quickly gathered himself and hustled back to a fourth-place finish.
In what turned out to be the series finale at Bloomington, Bacon raced to a seemingly smooth fourth place finish without any qualms and without a hitch – no pun intended. However, after the race when it was time to load up for the night, Bacon’s merchandise trailer dislodged from the hitch and rolled down the turn four hillside.
Just as all of Indiana Sprint Week seemed to go for Bacon, misfortune soon turned into good fortune. The trailer glided to a stop at the bottom of the hillside without touching anything, and pretty much nothing fell out of place on the inside with everything secure and still in its place.
What did fall into place was another championship run for Bacon, making him the 11th driver to achieve multiple Indiana Sprint Week titles after he corralled his first back in 2016. He joins a group which includes Chuck Amati, Kevin Thomas, J.J. Yeley, Dave Darland, Levi Jones, Cory Kruseman, Jon Stanbrough, Chris Windom, Bryan Clauson and Kevin Thomas Jr.
In all, Bacon totaled six top-five results in seven starts throughout Indiana Sprint Week, buoyed by a third in the Gas City opener, a second at Kokomo, another third at Lawrenceburg, a fourth at Terre Haute, a third at Lincoln Park and a fourth at Bloomington. Bacon’s only aberration of the week was a 16th at Circle City in which he clipped an infield tire while running second with eight laps to go.
Bacon assumed the top spot in the points just in time after Bloomington before rain forced cancellation of the scheduled finale the following night at Tri-State Speedway. In the end, Bacon was eight points better than Grant. While Grant attained four more points than Bacon in the seven feature events, it was the prelim points which pushed Bacon to the forefront, most notably a pair of fast qualifying efforts at Lincoln Park and Bloomington, which boosted him with six points apiece.
Bacon earned $10,000 as the 2023 Indiana Sprint Week champion, the third for the Dynamics, Inc. team who had previously won the title with driver Dave Darland in 1998 and with Bacon in 2016.
“It was a long and grueling week, as it always is, and it takes a huge number of people to make it possible for not only my team, but all of the teams and tracks involved,” Bacon stated. “I would first like to thank my wife, Xia Xianna, and my family for giving me the support I need to compete at this level and being there all the time.”
“My crew was amazing all week and worked their butts off,” Bacon continued. “Matt Hummel gave me a car that should have been on the podium every night. Kaleb did a great job all week and is getting better each night. Another addition I have to thank is Lacey Doyle, who jumped right in and stepped up huge.”
Unique in Bacon’s effort throughout ISW was his rotating series of sponsors, which was launched in a “sponsor raffle” for individuals, fans and businesses to purchase tickets to help sponsor Bacon’s Sprint Week effort along with Longworth Properties, Mays-Shedd and Apex Spa Services, which all adorned the side of Bacon’s Triple X/Rider Chevy during the week.
Bacon’s total earnings throughout Indiana Sprint Week equaled $25,350 with all his winnings combined, and also earned a new helmet wrap courtesy of Hurricane Designs.
Furthermore, the top-eight in the final Indiana Sprint Week standings received point fund money: Justin Grant ($4,000), Robert Ballou ($2,500), Kyle Cummins ($2,000), Emerson Axsom ($1,500), C.J. Leary ($1,250), Kevin Thomas Jr. ($1,000) and Shane Cottle ($750) in addition to their nightly feature finishing earnings and bonuses.
Outside of Bacon, several top-notch performances were turned in by a number of teams and drivers who reached new heights across the 36th annual event, which began in 1988.
In the opener at Gas City, Justin Grant earned a victory in the second closest finish in Indiana Sprint Week history when he passed Robert Ballou on the final lap to win by .005 of a second. In fact, Grant won three times throughout the week, coming up just short of becoming the first repeat ISW champion since Bryan Clauson in 2013-14.
Grant also was victorious in subsequent barnburners at Lawrenceburg and Terre Haute, which moved him into the top-five all-time in terms of Indiana Sprint Week feature victories with nine.
Two veteran racers returned to Indiana Sprint Week victory lane in 2023 with Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) taking round four to become the first multi-time USAC National Sprint Car winner at Circle City, both of which have come this year.
After a crash at Gas City destroyed his primary ride, C.J. Leary went back to the shop and rolled out a three-year-old car that had never been run, and promptly put it in victory lane during its first outing in round two at Kokomo.
Meanwhile, two more drivers added their names as first-time Indiana Sprint Week victors. In what became a familiar story during the week, Jake Swanson totaled his ride in a flip at Terre Haute while running third. The very next night, with another car his Team AZ crew had put together, the Anaheim, Calif. racer posted a “W” at Lincoln Park.
That same night at Lincoln Park, Emerson Axsom missed out on transferring to the feature, requiring the use of a provisional. By rule, provisional starters do not receive Indiana Sprint Week points, effectively ending Axsom’s shot at an ISW title after entering the night 23 points out of the lead in third. One night later at Bloomington, he parked his Clauson Marshall Newman No. 47BC in the winner’s circle.
As far as other notes of interest, the 58-car entry list for the opener at Gas City was the largest field for an Indiana Sprint Week round since 2005, right at the same spot at Gas City.
Ninety-five drivers participated in Indiana Sprint Week, with drivers hailing from 12 different United States: Indiana (50), California (11), Ohio (9), Arizona (6), Texas (4), Illinois (3), Pennsylvania (3), Alabama (1), Colorado (1), Kentucky (1), Michigan (1) and Missouri (1), plus four more from Australia.
Fourteen drivers started all seven feature events. Only nine of those drivers started every feature without the aid of a provisional: Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles and Kevin Thomas Jr.
Several drivers earned their best career USAC National Sprint Car finishes during Indiana Sprint Week. Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) led 14 laps and finished second at Bloomington, tying his previous best series result while also becoming just the third Pennsylvanian to finish inside the top-five during ISW after Frankie Kerr (4th at Bloomington in 1991) and Steve Surniak (5th at Paragon in 1998).
Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) led six laps near the midway point at Kokomo en route to 3rd place result. Xavier Doney (Odessa, Mo.) led a race-high 17 laps and finished with his first career top-five at Circle City. Joey Amantea (Mount Pocono, Pa.) charged up through the field to finish 7th at Lawrenceburg after starting 18th.
Charles Davis Jr.’s 8th place run at Lincoln Park was the Buckeye, Ariz. native’s first top-ten result during Indiana Sprint Week since 2004, 19 years earlier when he took sixth at Lawrenceburg.
Perhaps the most talked about achievement of the week was Shane Cottle’s passing prowess. In seven starts, the Kansas, Ill. driver passed a grand total of 82 cars combined in heat races, semi-feature and feature events. To put it all into perspective, Brady Bacon passed the second most cars throughout the week – 49. That achievement earned Cottle the Indiana Sprint Week ProSource Passing Master award for the second consecutive year.
Incredibly, Cottle was the J & J Trucking Hard Charger in five of his seven starts this week: 22nd to 11th at Gas City; 20th to 8th at Kokomo; 12th to 3rd at Circle City, 17th to 7th at Terre Haute; and 22nd to 13th at Bloomington.
======================
2023 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STAT LEADERS
Champion: Brady Bacon
Most Wins: 3-Justin Grant
Most Laps Led: 78-Justin Grant
Most Top-Fives: 6-Brady Bacon
Most Top-Tens: 6-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou & Justin Grant
Most Fast Qualifying Times: 2-Brady Bacon & C.J. Leary
Most Heat Race Wins: 3-Robert Ballou, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas Jr.
Most Feature Starts: 7-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall
Biggest Charge: July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 3rd)
=================
2023 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINT STANDINGS
POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN
1. 474 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.
2 466 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.
3 418 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.
4 403 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.
5 399 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.
6 371 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.
7 366 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.
8 346 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.
9 342 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.
10 340 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.
11 327 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.
12 314 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.
13 306 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.
14 267 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.
15 254 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio
16 190 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz.
17 182 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Ind.
18 166 Brent Beauchamp, Fairland, Ind.
19 165 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa.
20 164 Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.
21 152 Braxton Cummings, Bedford, Ind.
22 145 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.
23 136 Geoff Ensign, Sebastopol, Calif.
24 135 Eddie Tafoya Jr., Chino Hills, Calif.
25 132 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.
26 113 Stevie Sussex, Tempe, Ariz.
27 101 Max Adams, Loomis, Calif.
28 99 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.
29 95 Travis Millar, Wandin North, Vic.
30 88 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.
31 84 Justin Zimmerman, Athens, Texas
32 70 Troy Carey, Tullamore, N.S.W.
70 Dalton Stevens, Scurry, Texas
34 68 Tye Mihocko, Peoria, Ariz.
35 67 Colten Cottle, Kansas, Ill.
36 50 Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, Ariz.
50 Tayte Williamson, Rushylvania, Ohio
38 49 Hunter Maddox, Bloomington, Ind.
39 48 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Ind.
40 41 Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, Calif.
41 41 Larry Kingseed Jr., Castalia, Ohio
42 40 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.
40 Kobe Simpson, Bonham, Texas
44 39 Jordan Kinser, Bloomington, Ind.
45 35 Brayden Fox, Avon, Ind.
46 34 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio
47 30 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.
48 30 Ryan Barr, Piqua, Ohio
30 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio
30 Tim Creech, Greenfield, Ind.
30 Dave Darland, Lincoln, Ind.
52 20 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.
20 Brayden Clark, Tipton, Ind.
20 Tyler Hewitt, Marion, Ind.
20 Dustin Ingle, Lima, Ohio
20 Jack James, Harlan, Ind.
20 Evan Mosley, Lapel, Ind.
20 Devan Myers, Delphi, Ind.
20 Alec Sipes, Springville, Ind.
20 Travis Thompson, Brazil, Ind.
20 Noah Whitehouse, Greenfield, Ind.
62 10 Harley Burns, Brazil, Ind.
10 Nathan Carle, West Harrison, Ind.
10 Scott Evans, Rhome, Texas
10 Parker Frederickson, Kokomo, Ind.
10 Ivan Glotzbach, Fillmore, Ind.
10 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Ind.
10 Colin Grissom, Anderson, Ind.
10 Tony Helton, Cloverdale, Ind.
10 Todd Hobson, Clyde, Vic.
10 Johnny Ivers, Vincennes, Ind.
10 Kyle Johnson, Greencastle, Ind.
10 Tyler Kendall, Connersville, Ind.
10 Matt McDonald, Brownsburg, Ind.
10 Justin Meneely, Brazil, Ind.
10 Tyler Miller, Kokomo, Ind.
10 Todd Moule, Heathcote, Vic.
10 Brian Ruhlman, Clark Lake, Mich.
10 Bryar Schroeter, Kokomo, Ind.
10 Jake Scott, Morgantown, Ind.
10 Kyle Shipley, El Mirage, Ariz.
10 Brady Short, Bedford, Ind.
10 John Sluss, Indianapolis, Ind.
10 Marcus Smith, Tracy, Calif.
85. 0 Stan Beadles, Owensville, Ind.
0 Dustin Beck, Petersburg, Ind.
0 Donny Brackett, Fort Branch, Ind.
0 Aric Gentry, Robards, Ky.
0 J.J. Hughes, Jasper, Ind.
0 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.
0 Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Ind.
0 Adyn Schmidt, Haubstadt, Ind.
0 Stephen Schnapf, Newburgh, Ind.
0 Sam Scott, Patoka, Ind.
0 Eddie Vancil, Olney, Ill.
=================
2023 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE & RESULTS
July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN
WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)
July 22: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN
WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)
July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN
WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)
July 24: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN
WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)
July 26: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN
WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)
July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN
WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)
July 28: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN
WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)
July 29: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN
WINNER: Rained Out
2023 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINS
3-Justin Grant (July 21 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, July 23 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & July 26 at the Terre Haute Action Track)
1-Emerson Axsom (July 28 at Bloomington Speedway)
1-Kyle Cummins (July 24 at Circle City Raceway)
1-C.J. Leary (July 22 at Kokomo Speedway)
1-Jake Swanson (July 27 at Lincoln Park Speedway)
=================
2023 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATISTICS
FEATURE LAPS LED
78-Justin Grant
40-Jake Swanson
17-Brady Bacon & Xavier Doney
16-Emerson Axsom
14-Briggs Danner
11-Kyle Cummins
8-Carson Garrett & C.J. Leary
1-Robert Ballou
=================
TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES
6-Brady Bacon
4-Emerson Axsom & Justin Grant
3-Kevin Thomas Jr.
2-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson
1-Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Xavier Doney, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles & Daison Pursley
=================
TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES
6-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou & Justin Grant
5-Kyle Cummins
4-C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.
3-Shane Cottle, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley & Chase Stockon
2-Charles Davis Jr. & Xavier Doney
1-Joey Amantea, Brent Beauchamp, Colten Cottle, Briggs Danner, Jadon Rogers & Matt Westfall
=================
FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)
2-Brady Bacon & C.J. Leary
1-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins & Brayden Fox
=================
HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)
3-Robert Ballou, Carson Garrett, Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas Jr.
2-Emerson Axsom, Charles Davis Jr., C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon
1-Brady Bacon, Colten Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, Larry Kingseed Jr., Brandon Mattox, Logan Seavey & Matt Westfall
=================
SEMI WINS (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)
1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary, Brandon Mattox, Jake Swanson & Matt Westfall
=================
D-MAIN WINS (Presented by The Frolic Bar & Grill)
1-Brayden Clark & Rylan Gray
=================
C-MAIN WINS (Presented by Steel-It)
1-Joey Amantea, Ivan Glotzbach & Dustin Ingle
=================
FEATURE STARTS
7-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall
6-Daison Pursley
5-Brandon Mattox
4-Brent Beauchamp, Braxton Cummings & Charles Davis Jr.
3-Joey Amantea, Sterling Cling, Briggs Danner, Xavier Doney, Geoff Ensign & Eddie Tafoya Jr.
2-Max Adams, Alex Bright, Tye Mihocko, Jadon Rogers & Stevie Sussex
1-Colten Cottle, Brayden Fox, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Ricky Lewis, Hunter Maddox, Thomas Meseraull, Travis Millar, Trey Osborne, Zack Pretorius & Justin Zimmerman
=================
HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE (Presented by J & J Trucking)
July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 11th)
July 22: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (20th to 8th)
July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 3rd)
July 24: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (12th to 3rd)
July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Shane Cottle (17th to 7th)
July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brent Beauchamp (22nd to 10th)
July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 13th)
=================
GREEN APU FIRST LAP LEADER
July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Justin Grant
July 22: Kokomo Speedway – Jake Swanson
July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant
July 24: Circle City Raceway – Xavier Doney
July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon
July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson
July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Briggs Danner
=================
DIRT DRAFT HOT LAPS FASTEST DRIVER
July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Max Adams (11.680)
July 22: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley (13.190)
July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary (13.432)
July 24: Circle City Raceway – Brady Bacon (12.142)
July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Robert Ballou (19.947)
July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon (12.587)
July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Shane Cottle (11.528)
=================
HARD WORK AWARD (Slowest qualifier to transfer to the feature)
July 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Shane Cottle
July 22: Kokomo Speedway – Braxton Cummings
July 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon
July 24: Circle City Raceway – Matt Westfall
July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Joey Amantea
July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brent Beauchamp
July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Justin Zimmerman
=================
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATS: (1988-2023)
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS
1988: Randy Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.
1989: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill.
1990: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill. & Gary Trammell/Bloomington, Ind.
1991: Bob Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.
1992: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.
1993: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.
1994: Kelly Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.
1995: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.
1996: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.
1997: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.
1998: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.
1999: Tony Elliott/Kokomo, Ind.
2000: Jay Drake/Val Verde, Calif.
2001: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.
2002: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.
2003: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.
2004: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.
2005: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.
2006: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.
2007: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.
2008: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.
2009: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.
2010: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.
2011: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.
2012: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.
2013: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.
2014: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.
2015: Robert Ballou/Rocklin, Calif.
2016: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.
2017: Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, Ala.
2018: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.
2019: C.J. Leary/Greenfield, Ind.
2020: Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, Ind.
2021: Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, Ala.
2022: Justin Grant/Ione, Calif.
2023: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.
===================
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:
20-Dave Darland
16-Jon Stanbrough
12-Cory Kruseman
9-Justin Grant & J.J. Yeley
7-Bryan Clauson, Kyle Cummins & C.J. Leary
6-Jay Drake, Danny Smith & Kevin Thomas Jr.
5-Robert Ballou, Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas
4-Brady Bacon, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Kelly Kinser & Logan Seavey
3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines & Hunter Schuerenberg
2-Chuck Amati, Shane Cottle, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom
1-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt
===================
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
431-Dave Darland
413-Jon Stanbrough
276-Cory Kruseman
217-Brady Bacon
216-Kevin Thomas Jr.
205-Robert Ballou & Justin Grant
187-J.J. Yeley
184-C.J. Leary
176-Jay Drake
173-Bryan Clauson
148-Chris Windom
124-Levi Jones
121-Tracy Hines
103-Kyle Cummins & Hunter Schuerenberg
101-Tyler Courtney
98-Kevin Briscoe
97-Brady Short
94-Jerry Coons Jr. & Logan Seavey
82-Jack Hewitt
80-Chase Stockon
76-Tony Elliott
68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull
63-Jake Swanson
57-Bud Kaeding
52-Brad Sweet
50-Shane Cottle & Derek Davidson
43-Cole Whitt
42-Chad Boespflug
38-Carson Short
36-Damion Gardner
35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines
33-Josh Wise
30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel
29-Mitchel Moles & Bill Rose
26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir
25-Brad Fox
24-John Memmer
23-Cary Faas & Brandon Petty
22-Darren Hagen, & Brian Tyler
21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp, Briggs Danner & Eric Shively
20-Kevin Doty
18-Boston Reid
17-Xavier Doney
16-Emerson Axsom, Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs
14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre
13-Jeff Bland Jr.
12-Christopher Bell
11-Bobby Stines
10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal
9-Kevin Thomas
8-Carson Garrett, Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills
6-Jarett Andretti, Cole Bodine, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith
5-John Wolfe
4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel
3-Keith Bloom Jr., Rickie Gaunt & Tanner Thorson
1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jadon Rogers, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard
===================
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-FIVE FINISHES (1988-2023)
66-Dave Darland
51-Jon Stanbrough
45-Levi Jones
42-Brady Bacon
33-Tony Elliott & Chris Windom
32-Justin Grant
31-J.J. Yeley
29-Bryan Clauson
28-Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas Jr.
27-Kevin Thomas
25-Shane Cottle & Cory Kruseman
24-C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon
20-Jerry Coons Jr.
19-Jay Drake & Tracy Hines
18-Kyle Cummins
15-Brady Short
14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose & Hunter Schuerenberg
13-Tyler Courtney & Bud Kaeding
10-Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser
9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith
8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser, Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey
7-Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise
6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt
5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat & Joe Roush
4-Emerson Axsom, Mike Mann, Carson Short, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson
3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Mitchel Moles, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker
2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman & Mike Spencer
1-Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Hud Cone, Troy Cline, Briggs Danner, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Carson Garrett, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Mike Kirby, Frankie Kerr, Chris LaFollette, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Daison Pursley, Jadon Rogers, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson
===================
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
98-Dave Darland
74-Jon Stanbrough
66-Levi Jones
64-Brady Bacon
59-Robert Ballou & Chris Windom
53-Shane Cottle & Justin Grant
48-Kevin Thomas Jr.
47-Chase Stockon
46-Jerry Coons Jr.
45-Bryan Clauson
43-Cory Kruseman & C.J. Leary
42-Tracy Hines
40-J.J. Yeley
39-Tony Elliott
34-Kyle Cummins
31-Jay Drake
30-Brady Short
24-Hunter Schuerenberg
21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding & Bill Rose
20-Kevin Thomas
19-Chad Boespflug
17-Kevin Briscoe & Scotty Weir
16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen & Brian Hayden
15-Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey
14-Dickie Gaines
13-Daron Clayton, Carson Short & Josh Wise
12-Kevin Doty & Jason McDougal
11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt
10-Jake Swanson
9-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Jack Hewitt, Josh Hodges & Jadon Rogers
8-Jarett Andretti & Jeff Bland Jr.
7-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman & Brian Tyler
6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Eric Shively, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Matt Westfall
5-Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer
4-Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Jimmy Sills, & John Wolfe
3-A.J. Anderson, Briggs Danner, Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Carson Garrett, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Dakota Jackson, Rusty McClure, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd, Steve Surniak & Ryan Timms
2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson
1-Max Adams, Garrett Aitken, Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Colten Cottle, Tim Cox, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Kurt Gross, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Matt Mitchell, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Daison Pursley, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Joe Roush, Alex Shanks, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Stevie Sussex, Tanner Thorson, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams, Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller
===================
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
12-Dave Darland
11-Brady Bacon
9-Justin Grant
8-Levi Jones
7-Tracy Hines, C.J. Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley
6-Daron Clayton & Richard Griffin
5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott, Mitchel Moles & Hunter Schuerenberg
4-Tyler Courtney & Jay Drake
3-Robert Ballou, Cory Kruseman, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise
2-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Brayden Fox, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Scotty Weir
1-Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Jadon Rogers, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe
===================
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
32-Dave Darland
30-Jon Stanbrough
31-Robert Ballou
26-Shane Cottle
20-Brady Bacon
19-Cory Kruseman & C.J. Leary
18-Chris Windom
17-Brady Short
15-Chase Stockon
14-Kevin Thomas Jr.
13-Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins & Thomas Meseraull
12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Justin Grant & Tracy Hines
11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley
10-Bryan Clauson
9-Hunter Schuerenberg
8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Carson Short & Kevin Thomas
7-Kenny Carmichael, Damion Gardner & Terry Pletch
6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen & Scotty Weir
5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer, Brian Tyler & Matt Westfall
4-Emerson Axsom, Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Brandon Mattox, Jason McDougal, Mitchel Moles, Corey Smith, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller
3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Brad Fox, Carson Garrett, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Wes McIntyre, Boston Reid, Jadon Rogers, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Logan Seavey, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson
2-Brent Beauchamp, Nick Bilbee, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Kris Deckard, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, A.J. Hopkins, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Bret Mellenberndt, Tye Mihocko, Dustin Morgan, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Alex Shanks, Jake Swanson, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller
1-Max Adams, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Cole Bodine, Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Clark, Henry Clarke, Colten Cottle, Anthony D’Alessio, Briggs Danner, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Brayden, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Jerry Miller Jr., Kevin Miller, Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Ande Possman, Michael Pickens, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe
===================
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
158-Dave Darland
119-Jon Stanbrough
98-Robert Ballou & Shane Cottle
96-Jerry Coons Jr.
88-Chris Windom
86-Tracy Hines
84-Levi Jones
83-Brady Bacon
82-Kevin Thomas Jr.
75-Justin Grant
79-Chase Stockon
74-C.J. Leary
65-Cory Kruseman
62-Hunter Schuerenberg
61-Kyle Cummins
60-Brady Short
58-Tony Elliott
56-Bryan Clauson & Thomas Meseraull
54-Chad Boespflug
53-Damion Gardner
50-Scotty Weir & J.J. Yeley
47-Jay Drake
41-Darren Hagen
40-Tyler Courtney
39-Bill Rose
37-Bud Kaeding
36-Daron Clayton
34-Derek Davidson
33-Jarett Andretti
32-Kevin Briscoe
31-Brian Hayden & Matt Westfall
30-A.J. Anderson & Carson Short
29-Brent Beauchamp
28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines & Justin Marvel
27-Josh Hodges, Brandon Mattox & Kevin Thomas
25-Mat Neely, Brandon Petty & Logan Seavey
24-Josh Wise
23-Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Casey Shuman
22-Jeff Bland Jr., Jake Swanson & Brian Tyler
21-Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet
19-Brody Roa, Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt
18-Blake Fitzpatrick & Jadon Rogers
17-Kevin Doty, Aaron Farney & Critter Malone
16-Hud Cone, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth & Dustin Morgan
15-Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas
14-Henry Clarke, Charles Davis Jr., Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively
13-Max Adams, Emerson Axsom, Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick, Mitchel Moles & Richard Vander Weerd
12-Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice & Jonathan Vennard
11- Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann & Corey Smith
10-Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe
9-Shane Cockrum, Briggs Danner, Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak & Kody Swanson
8-Cole Bodine, Carson Garrett, Richard Griffin, J.J. Hughes, Chase Johnson, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stevie Sussex & Kevin Swindell
7-Timmy Buckwalter, Tim Cox, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller
6-Christopher Bell, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Daison Pursley, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Michael Trimble
5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Mario Clouser, Cary Faas, Chris Gurley, Shane Hmiel, Jon Sciscoe, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams
4-Caleb Armstrong, Nick Bilbee, Dustin Clark, Braxton Cummings, Xavier Doney, Rickie Gaunt, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Aaron Mosley, Kendall Ruble, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson
3-Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Donny Brackett, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Sterling Cling, Zach Daum, Mike English, Geoff Ensign, A.J. Fike, Kurt Gross, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Cannon McIntosh, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Ande Possman, Davey Ray, Alex Shanks, Gary Taylor, Ryan Timms, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams & Jeff Wilson
2-Rodney Argo, Koby Barksdale, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Greg Bragg, Alex Bright, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Colten Cottle, Braydon Cromwell, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Brayden Fox, Russ Gamester, Chris Gansen, Aric Gentry, Travis Gregg, Max Guilford, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Jack Hoyer, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Zack Pretorius, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Leon Thickstun, & Shawn Westerfeld
1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Dustin Beck, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Brian Gerster, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Chase Jones, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Riley Kreisel, Ricky Lewis, Hunter Maddox, David McCreary, Matt McDonald, Austin Mero, Travis Millar, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Brandon Morin, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Paul Nienhiser, Trey Osborne, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Seth Parker, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Kyle Shipley, Jake Simmons, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, Brandon Spencer, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Chet Williams, Rick Ziehl & Justin Zimmerman
===================
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINNERS
1988
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 27, 1988 | Avilla Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing
July 28, 1988 | Paragon Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing
July 29, 1988 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 31, 1988 | Kokomo Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing
Aug 6, 1988 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing
1989
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 1989 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 28, 1989 | Bloomington Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Wing
July 29, 1989 | Paragon Speedway | Mickey Smith | Smith #14 | Wing
July 30, 1989 | Kokomo Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
1990
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 25, 1990 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 27, 1990 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | Wing
July 28, 1990 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing
Aug 5, 1990 | Kokomo Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Non-Wing
1991
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 25, 1991 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | Non-Wing
July 26, 1991 | Bloomington Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 27, 1991 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 28, 1991 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing
1992
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 31, 1992 | Bloomington Speedway | Bob Kinser | Bayless #17B | Wing
Aug 1, 1992 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Hazen #57 | Non-Wing
Aug 9, 1992 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Newkirk #17 | Non-Wing
1993
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 15, 1993 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Dave Darland | Earlywine #36D | Non-Wing
July 16, 1993 | Bloomington Speedway | Cary Faas | Faas #37 | Non-Wing
Aug 1, 1993 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Black #2B | Non-Wing
Aug 6, 1993 | Paragon Speedway | Tray House | Frampton #95 | Non-Wing
1994
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 14, 1994 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 15, 1994 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 16, 1994 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Bodkins #00 | Wing
July 17, 1994 | Kokomo Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
1995
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
Jun 15, 1995 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Tony Elliott | Hazen/Walker #57 | Non-Wing
Jun 16, 1995 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing
Jun 17, 1995 | Paragon Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing
Jun 18, 1995 | Kokomo Speedway | Mike Mann | Mann #37m | Non-Wing
1996
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 1996 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | USAC
July 27, 1996 | Paragon Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Law #77 | USAC
July 28, 1996 | Kokomo Speedway | Brad Marvel | Black #2m | USAC
1997
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 19, 1997 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brian Tyler | Contos #4c | USAC
July 20, 1997 | Kokomo Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC
July 23, 1997 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC
July 24, 1997 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC
July 25, 1997 | Bloomington Speedway | Brad Fox | Fox #53 | USAC
July 26, 1997 | Paragon Speedway | Bill Rose | Gardner #96 | USAC
July 27, 1997 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | USAC
1998
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 18, 1998 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 19, 1998 | Evans Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC
July 23, 1998 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC
July 24, 1998 | Bloomington Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC
July 25, 1998 | Paragon Speedway | Derek Davidson | BWB #62 | USAC
July 26, 1998 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
1999
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 1999 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terry Pletch | Pletch #29 | USAC
July 22, 1999 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Newkirk #17 | USAC
July 23, 1999 | Bloomington Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC
July 24, 1999 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 25, 1999 | Kokomo Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC
July 28, 1999 | Eldora Speedway | Tracy Hines | Willoughby #97 | USAC
2000
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 20, 2000 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Bud Kaeding | BK #129 | USAC
July 21, 2000 | Bloomington Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 22, 2000 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 23, 2000 | Kokomo Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 28, 2000 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 29, 2000 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 30, 2000 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Potter #3p | USAC
2001
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 2001 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57H | USAC
July 22, 2001 | Tri-State Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 24, 2001 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Jack Hewitt | Kaser #31 | USAC
July 26, 2001 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | DeSalle #3AC | USAC
July 27, 2001 | Bloomington Speedway | A.J. Anderson | Edison #10 | USAC
July 29, 2001 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Walker/Gratton #66 | USAC
2002
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 19, 2002 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 20, 2002 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 21, 2002 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 22, 2002 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | GT Racing #76 | USAC
July 25, 2002 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 26, 2002 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 27, 2002 | Terre Haute Action Track | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
2003
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 17, 2003 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 18, 2003 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 19, 2003 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 20, 2003 | Tri-State Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 23, 2003 | Kokomo Speedway | Bud Kaeding | BK #29 | USAC
July 24, 2003 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57 | USAC
July 25, 2003 | Bloomington Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 26, 2003 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC
2004
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 15, 2004 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC
July 17, 2004 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC
July 18, 2004 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC
July 22, 2004 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 23, 2004 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 24, 2004 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC
2005
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 14, 2005 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 15, 2005 | Bloomington Speedway | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 17, 2005 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 19, 2005 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC
July 20, 2005 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 21, 2005 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dickie Gaines | Roberts #21x | USAC
July 22, 2005 | Terre Haute Action Track | Levi Jones | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
2006
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 13, 2006 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Mat Neely | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
July 14, 2006 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 15, 2006 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 16, 2006 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 19, 2006 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
2007
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 11, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 12, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC
July 13, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Daron Clayton | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 14, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 15, 2007 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 19, 2007 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 20, 2007 | Bloomington Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC
July 21, 2007 | Tri-State Speedway | Daron Clayton | Walker/Guiducci #11D | USAC
2008
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 9, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jeff Bland Jr. | Bland #21s | USAC
July 10, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 11, 2008 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cole Whitt | Kunz #67K | USAC
July 13, 2008 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
July 17, 2008 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 18, 2008 | Bloomington Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 19, 2008 | Tri-State Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC
2009
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 10, 2009 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC
July 11, 2009 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 12, 2009 | Kokomo Speedway | Chad Boat | Boat #30 | USAC
July 15, 2009 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brad Sweet | Kahne/Curb #9 | USAC
July 16, 2009 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC
July 17, 2009 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker #7 | USAC
July 18, 2009 | Tri-State Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
2010
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 9, 2010 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight #39 | USAC
July 10, 2010 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 11, 2010 | Kokomo Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 14, 2010 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 15, 2010 | Brownstown Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 16, 2010 | Bloomington Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 17, 2010 | Tri-State Speedway | Blake Fitzpatrick | Fitzpatrick #10F | USAC
2011
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2011 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Dave Darland | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC
July 9, 2011 | Kokomo Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC
July 10, 2011 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Robert Ballou | MPHG #81 | USAC
July 13, 2011 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chris Windom | Baldwin #5x | USAC
July 14, 2011 | Brownstown Speedway | Casey Riggs | Indiana Underground #37 | USAC
July 15, 2011 | Bloomington Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC
July 16, 2011 | Tri-State Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG #71 | USAC
2012
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 13, 2012 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | USAC
July 15, 2012 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | Hery #40 | USAC
July 16, 2012 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC
July 18, 2012 | Terre Haute Action Track | Daron Clayton | Clayton #92 | USAC
July 20, 2012 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Black Jack #9K | USAC
July 21, 2012 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC
July 22, 2012 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC
2013
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 12, 2013 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Wade #66 | USAC
July 13, 2013 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 14, 2013 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 17, 2013 | Terre Haute Action Track | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 18, 2013 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 19, 2013 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
2014
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 11, 2014 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dutcher #37RW | USAC
July 12, 2014 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips #71p | USAC
July 16, 2014 | Terre Haute Action Track | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 17, 2014 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC
July 18, 2014 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 19, 2014 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC
2015
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 10, 2015 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC
July 12, 2015 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 15, 2015 | Terre Haute Action Track | Aaron Farney | Farney #15F | USAC
July 16, 2015 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 18, 2015 | Tri-State Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC
2016
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2016 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP #23c | USAC
July 9, 2016 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC
July 10, 2016 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling/Hayward #63 | USAC
July 14, 2016 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC
July 15, 2016 | Bloomington Speedway | Brent Beauchamp | Olson #34 | USAC
July 16, 2016 | Tri-State Speedway | Carson Short | Short #21 | USAC
July 17, 2016 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC
2017
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2017 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC
July 9, 2017 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 10, 2017 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 14, 2017 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT #9K | USAC
July 15, 2017 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC
July 16, 2017 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12 | USAC
2018
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 20, 2018 | Plymouth Speedway | Brady Bacon | Bacon #99 | USAC
July 22, 2018 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC
July 24, 2018 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC
July 25, 2018 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC
July 26, 2018 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC
July 27, 2018 | Bloomington Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 28, 2018 | Tri-State Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC
2019
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 18, 2019 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Epperson Racing #2E | USAC
July 19, 2019 | Plymouth Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC
July 20, 2019 | Kokomo Speedway | Chris Windom | Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G | USAC
July 21, 2019 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 24, 2019 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC
July 25, 2019 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 26, 2019 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 | USAC
July 27, 2019 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
2020
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2020 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 25, 2020 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC
July 26, 2020 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC
July 29, 2020 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
Aug 2, 2020 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
2021
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2021 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 25, 2021 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 26, 2021 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 28, 2021 | Terre Haute Action Track | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 29, 2021 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tanner Thorson | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 30, 2021 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | USAC
July 31, 2021 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
2022
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 22, 2022 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Hodges Motorsports #74x | USAC
July 25, 2022 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Michael Motorsports #77m | USAC
July 26, 2022 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 28, 2022 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Mitchel Moles | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 29, 2022 | Bloomington Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 30, 2022 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC
2023
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 2023 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 22, 2023 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x | USAC
July 23, 2023 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 24, 2023 | Circle City Raceway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 26, 2023 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 27, 2023 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | USAC
July 28, 2023 | Bloomington Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | USAC
