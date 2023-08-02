- Advertisement -

The next Summer of Money stop will see drivers dueling in the demanding 55-lap Ironman with the winner banking $20,000

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Two Nights at I-55 to Decide Next Ironman Champion

PEVELY, MO (August 2, 2023) – There may be no race more appropriately named than the Ironman 55. It’s grueling. It’s exhausting. It’s intense. It’s a test of a driver’s stamina. And it’s what’s next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

After a Sunday showdown in New York, The Greatest Show on Dirt will travel nearly 900 miles this week to Pevely, MO where Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 awaits. The high-banked bullring will host two nights (August 4-5) of action this weekend concluded by Saturday’s 55 lapper to decide the champion of the 15th Ironman 55. The winner of the 2023 edition will take home the unique dumbbell trophy and $20,000.

The prestigious event serves as two more nights toward one of the most competitive championship battles in Series history. David Gravel carries a narrow eight-point lead over Brad Sweet into Pevely with Carson Macedo lurking in third, 40 markers behind Sweet.

Ironman also presents two more chances to gather some momentum heading into the biggest week of the season with the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals on deck.

As an added bonus for fans, they’ll be treated to double the open wheel action as the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota will be joining the fun for both nights.

BUY TWO-DAY TICKET PACKAGE

BUY FRIDAY TICKETS

BUY SATURDAY TICKETS

Let’s look at some of the weekend’s top storylines:

I AM IRONMAN: Of the stout field expected to fill the I-55 pit area this weekend, a trio are former Ironman 55 champions.

Sheldon Haudenschild owns a pair of Ironman dumbbells (2019 & 2021) behind the wheel of the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink #17. The Wooster, OH native has history in his sights this weekend as a third win would equal him with Craig Dollansky for the most. Of Haudenschild’s two triumphs, his 2019 victory stands out as one of the most dominant performances in Series history when he won by more than 10 seconds and lapped up to sixth place. As he crossed the finish line, Johnny Gibson summed it up perfectly with five words, “Sheldon Haudenschild destroys the field.”

Logan Schuchart conquered Ironman in 2018 with Shark Racing. To this day that remains Schuchart’s lone victory at the quarter mile – a fact he looks to change this weekend. While he hasn’t picked up a second I-55 win as of yet, Schuchart has been remarkably close with 12 more top fives on top of the 2018 score. A second Ironman title would put him in the company of Dollansky, Haudenschild, and Rico Abreu as the only competitors with multiple wins.

The most recent Ironman is four-time and defending Series champion – Brad Sweet. Last year “The Big Cat” dominated the demanding race, leading all 55 circuits. Considering Sweet’s I-55 résumé, it’s difficult to not consider him the favorite. In his last 15 starts at the south of St. Louis oval, Sweet owns six victories, 13 podiums, and a 2.7 average finish. If he can come out on top again, Sweet will become the first since Rico Abreu in 2016 & 2017 to claim consecutive Ironman titles.

PEVELY PROS: The former winners of the event have already shown their capability, but a handful of other competitors stand out as likely candidates to lift the dumbbell for the first time this weekend.

In recent years, Carson Macedo has emerged as one of the strongest drivers anytime the World of Outlaws roll into Pevely. Last April the Lemoore, CA native picked up his first win at the quarter mile. Then he followed that with another victory in August when he slid by Brad Sweet in the final corner. The Jason Johnson Racing pilot hasn’t missed the top five in his last four I-55 starts.

The Ironman 55 is one of few marquee events that doesn’t appear on Donny Schatz’s list of achievements. He’s been about as close as you can get with four runner-up finishes, most recently in 2019. The 10-time Series champion has proven he can get to Victory Lane in Pevely with victories in 2006 & 2015, and he’ll look to snag that elusive Ironman title this weekend.

David Gravel might not have as robust of a record at I-55 as some of his competition, but he can’t be counted out considering his 2023 performance to this point. Dating back to early June, Gravel has five wins, 12 podiums, and only one finish outside the top 10 in his last 17 races. The point leader has triumphed in Pevely once before, topping night one of the 2016 Ironman.

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR: There’s one driver who has stood on the second and third steps of the Ironman podium the past two editions, and it’s James McFadden.

Two years ago, the Australian finished runner-up aboard Kasey Kahne Racing’s #9 machine. Then, last year he made the move to his current ride – the Roth Motorsports #83 – and brought it home third. McFadden also finished third in the 2014 edition, so he’s hungry to stand atop that elusive top podium spot.

He and the Roth crew have been strong all season long with four wins under their belts.

GASSIN’ AROUND PEVELY: For Noah Gass, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 has always been one of his strongest tracks.

Before he became a full-time World of Outlaws driver in 2021, Gass earned his first top 15 with the Series at Pevely in 2021. Last year during his rookie campaign, Gass finished 13th on night one of Ironman before posting a very impressive ninth in the finale. Then, back in April of this season he earned another top 15.

The Mounds, OK native will enter Ironman weekend with some momentum. Gass is fresh off notching his best finish of the season – an 11th at Weedsport Speedway.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action on DIRTVision.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, August 4-5 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Twitter – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (44/78 Races):

1. 2 – David Gravel (5772PTS) 2. 49 – Brad Sweet (-8PTS) 3. 41 – Carson Macedo (-48PTS) 4. 1S – Logan Schuchart (-224PTS) 5. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (-314PTS) 6. 18 – Gio Scelzi (-318PTS) 7. 15 – Donny Schatz (-338PTS) 8. 5 – Spencer Bayston (-470PTS) 9. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss (-814PTS) 10. 1A – Jacob Allen (-861PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (13 Drivers):

10 wins – David Gravel (Big Game Motorsports #2)

6 wins – Brad Sweet (Kasey Kahne Racing #49)

5 wins – Carson Macedo (Jason Johnson Racing #41)

4 wins – James McFadden (Roth Motorsports #83), Rico Abreu (Rico Abreu Racing #24)

3 wins – Donny Schatz (Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15), Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing #1S)

2 wins –Sheldon Haudenschild (Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing #17), Kyle Larson (Silva Motorsports #57)

1 win – Buddy Kofoid (CMS Racing #11), Brady Bacon (TKH Motorsports #21), Anthony Macri (Macri Motorsports #39), Brian Brown (Brian Brown Racing #21), Gio Scelzi (KCP Racing #18)

FEATURE LAPS LED (19 Drivers):

219 laps – Brad Sweet

193 laps – David Gravel

187 laps – Carson Macedo

174 laps – Rico Abreu

133 laps – James McFadden

96 laps – Donny Schatz

93 laps – Buddy Kofoid

81 laps – Logan Schuchart

70 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

47 laps – Kyle Larson

43 laps – Brent Marks

39 laps – Gio Scelzi

24 laps – Brian Brown

23 laps – Spencer Bayston

11 laps – Anthony Macri

10 laps – Cory Eliason

3 laps – Brady Bacon, Danny Varin

1 lap – Austin McCarl

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (16 Drivers):

13 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

7 QuickTimes – David Gravel

5 QuickTimes – Logan Schuchart

2 QuickTimes – Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu, Sheldon Haudenschild, Bill Balog, Justin Peck

1 QuickTime – Brian Brown, Donny Schatz, Buddy Kofoid, Gio Scelzi, James McFadden, Jacob Allen, Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet

HEAT RACE WINNERS (34 Drivers):

25 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

21 Heat Wins – David Gravel

11 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz

10 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

9 Heat Wins – Buddy Kofoid, Gio Scelzi

8 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

6 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, James McFadden

5 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen, Spencer Bayston

4 Heat Wins – Brent Marks, Justin Peck

3 Heat Wins – Anthony Macri, Brian Brown, Bill Balog, Parker Price-Miller

2 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Kerry Madsen, Cory Eliason

1 Heat Win – Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Tim Kaeding, Mark Dobmeier, Kasey Kahne, Austin McCarl, Lachlan McHugh, Ryan Timms, Tim Estenson, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Kyle Larson, Shane Stewart, Lance Dewease

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (37 Drivers):

32 Dashes – Carson Macedo

31 Dashes – David Gravel

27 Dashes – Brad Sweet

21 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

19 Dashes – Gio Scelzi

17 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

16 Dashes – Donny Schatz

15 Dashes – Rico Abreu

12 Dashes – James McFadden, Spencer Bayston

9 Dashes – Buddy Kofoid

8 Dashes – Jacob Allen, Brent Marks

7 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss

6 Dashes – Cory Eliason

5 Dashes – Anthony Macri, Justin Peck

4 Dashes – Brian Brown

3 Dashes – Danny Dietrich, Robbie Price, Parker Price-Miller, Tyler Courtney

2 Dashes – Garet Williamson, Austin McCarl, Kasey Kahne, Bill Balog, Kyle Larson

1 Dash – Freddie Rahmer, Devon Borden, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Chad Trout, Dylan Norris, Cap Henry, Stuart Brubaker, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Shane Stewart, Danny Varin

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (29 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

3 LCS Wins – Spencer Bayston

2 LCS Wins – Robbie Price, Parker Price-Miller, Noah Gass, Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo

1 LCS Win – Brock Zearfoss, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, James McFadden, Wayne Johnson, Ryan Timms, Ayrton Gennetten, Kraig Kinser, Freddie Rahmer, Henry Malcuit, Cole Macedo, Tim Estenson, Aaron Reutzel, Kerry Madsen, Sye Lynch, Cory Eliason, Donny Schatz, Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu, Jacob Allen, Daryn Pittman, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (31 Drivers):

4 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

3 Hard Chargers – Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, James McFadden

2 Hard Chargers – Brock Zearfoss, Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, Danny Dietrich

1 Hard Charger – Gio Scelzi, Robbie Price, David Gravel, Justin Peck, Blake Hahn, Buddy Kofoid, Joe B. Miller, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg, Kyle Moody, Freddie Rahmer, Skylar Gee, Cole Duncan, Austin Pierce, Brenham Crouch, Tim Kaeding, Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Caden Englehart, Zeb Wise, Rico Abreu, Carson Macedo, Dale Blaney

PODIUM FINISHES (23 Drivers):

24 Podiums – David Gravel

19 Podiums – Brad Sweet

14 Podiums – Carson Macedo

11 Podiums – Rico Abreu

9 Podiums – Logan Schuchart

8 Podiums – Donny Schatz

7 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Podiums – Buddy Kofoid

5 Podiums – James McFadden, Brent Marks

4 Podiums – Kyle Larson

3 Podiums – Brian Brown, Jacob Allen, Spencer Bayston

2 Podiums – Gio Scelzi

1 Podium – Danny Dietrich, Kasey Kahne, Devon Borden, Parker Price-Miller, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri, Garet Williamson, Dave Blaney

TOP 10 FINISHES (50 Drivers):

39 Top 10s – Carson Macedo, David Gravel

38 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

33 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

30 Top 10s – Gio Scelzi

29 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

27 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston

25 Top 10s – James McFadden

23 Top 10s – Donny Schatz

20 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

16 Top 10s – Buddy Kofoid

14 Top 10s – Jacob Allen

11 Top 10s – Justin Peck, Brent Marks

8 Top 10s – Cory Eliason

7 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney

6 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne, Danny Dietrich

5 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss

3 Top 10s – Anthony Macri, Bill Balog

2 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Blake Hahn, Brady Bacon, Parker Price-Miller, Robbie Price, Zeb Wise, Freddie Rahmer

1 Top 10 – Devon Borden, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brandon Rahmer, Chad Trout, Lance Dewease, Cap Henry, Cole Macedo, Stuart Brubaker, Skylar Gee, Cole Duncan, Austin McCarl, Garet Williamson, Tim Kaeding, Chase Randall, Shane Stewart, Dave Blaney, Larry Wight, Dale Blaney

2023 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

2. Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (2)

3. Sat, Feb 11* / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / James McFadden (1)

4. Sun, March 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Carson Macedo (1)

5. Mon, March 6 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (3)

6. Sat, March 18 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Rico Abreu (1)

7. Fri, March 24 / Talladega Short Track / Eastaboga, AL / Buddy Kofoid (1)

8. Sat, March 25 / Magnolia Motor Speedway / Columbus, MS / Brad Sweet (1)

9. Fri, March 31 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brad Sweet (2)

10. Sat, April 1 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / James McFadden (2)

11. Fri, April 7 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

12. Sat, April 8 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (2)

13. Fri, April 14 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

14. Fri, April 28 / Tri-City Speedway / Granite City, IL / David Gravel (4)

15. Sat, April 29 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1)

16. Fri, May 5 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Logan Schuchart (1)

17. Sat, May 6 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (3)

18. Wed, May 10 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Anthony Macri (1)

19. Fri, May 12 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (4)

20. Fri, May 19 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Donny Schatz (1)

21. Sat, May 20 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Donny Schatz (2)

22. Fri, May 26 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Brad Sweet (5)

23. Sat, May 27 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

24. Mon, May 29 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / James McFadden (3)

25. Fri, June 2 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / David Gravel (5)

26. Sat, June 3 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Carson Macedo (3)

27. Fri, June 9 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brian Brown (1)

28. Sat, June 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (6)

29. Fri, June 16 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Gio Scelzi (1)

30. Sat, June 17 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

31. Wed, June 21 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Kyle Larson (1)

32. Thurs, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / James McFadden (4)

33. Fri, June 23 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Logan Schuchart (2)

34. Sat, June 24 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / David Gravel (7)

35. Fri, June 30 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

36. Sat, July 1 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / David Gravel (8)

37. Sat, July 8 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (4)

38. Tues, July 11 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

39. Fri, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (5)

40. Sat, July 15 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Donny Schatz (3)

41. Thurs, July 20 / BAPS Motor Speedway / York Haven, PA / David Gravel (9)

42. Fri, July 21 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Logan Schuchart (3)

43. Sat, July 22 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Rico Abreu (4)

44. Sun, July 30 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (10)