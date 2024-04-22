Many Different Winners Celebrate Victory at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway wrapped up its second week of racing in 2024 with a two-day show on Friday and Saturday. The U.S Air Force Legend Car Spring Nationals and CP Race Wear Bandoleros ran on the quarter mile while the Super Trucks and Pro Late Models battled on the 5/8th for an action-packed weekend.

The Big Machine Vodka Spike Coolers Super Trucks took the green flag in its first feature event with a 25-lap race that saw tight action early on. Once the pace was set Jeremy Burns (No.87) would end up running away with the win with John Bradley (No.9), and Nicholas Formosa (No.81) rounding out the top 3.

The Pro Late Models took to the stage for their second feature event of the season. Three-time track champion Dylan Fetcho (No.89) pulled first on the redraw as he led the field to green. It was no surprise to most when recognizable drivers like Fetcho, Michael House (No.1), and Dawson Sutton (No.24) found their way into the top 5. Yet newcomer George Phillips (No. 55) got the fans up on their feet when he ran down Fetcho after starting six, to take the lead with 65 laps to go. After the big shuffle of positions from most of the field, all questions turned toward who could save their tires the best when tackling the long green flag run.

With 28 laps to go, trouble loomed as John Bradley spun his Pro Late Model up into the outside wall of turns 1 and 2 bringing out the first yellow. This would restack the field with drivers anxious to make up positions and when the race to turn one was on, Dylan Fetcho took the lead with no plans of looking back. The feel-good story of George Phillips would soon come to an end as he would put his 55 behind the wall due to a mechanical issue.

With 9 to go it looked to be another Dylan Fetcho win but then Davey Coble went for a loop on the front straight bringing out the second caution of the race. This would set up a classic short-track shootout with Fetcho, Sutton, and House as the leaders.

After the restart, it was clear the race would be decided amongst Fetcho and Sutton, as they were nose to tail with laps fading away. Sutton needed to get bold as he would drive it deep into turn 3 on the final lap but it wasn’t enough as Dylan Fetcho would hold on to win race 2 of the 2024 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Pro Late Model Season.

In the CP Race Wear Bandoleros and US Air Force Legend classes, drivers each ran one feature on Friday night with a pair of features held on Saturday night. In the CP Race Wear Bandoleros, Landon Thrasher, Corbin Cannon, and TJ Moon were winners on Friday night, while Bentley Thompson, James Faulkner, Chase Bohanon, Corbin Cannon, Colt Johnson, and Owen Zacharias claimed victory on Saturday night.

Feature winners over the weekend in Legends included Emma Britt, Kevin Rollins, Ethan Nascimento, Dylan Faulkner, and Keelan Harvick on Friday night with Keeton Harris, Samuel Macedo, Kevin Rollins, Alex McCollum, Michael Crafton, and Ryan Zima took wins on Saturday.

The next weekend of racing will be ARCA weekend as the ARCA Menards Series East makes its way to Middle Tennessee. Quarter mile racing will be held on Friday, May 10th with the CRA Street Stocks, Pro Late Models, and ARCA East Series racing on the 5/8th Saturday, May 11th. For more information on dates, times, and tickets, visit nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

COMPLETE RACE RUNDOWNS

FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2024

BANDOLERO BANDIT

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 55-Landon Thrasher[4]; 2. 2-Wyatt Coffey[3]; 3. 12B-Jaxon Burnett[13]; 4. 9-Jack Smith[8]; 5. 11-Bryson Carlbert[11]; 6. 83-Hudson Ruff[12]; 7. 1J-James Behnke[10]; 8. T2-Camden Truett[5]; 9. 4-Jordan Bauer[16]; 10. 04-James Monolo[9]; 11. 5-Chris Flynn[19]; 12. 95-Colton Glass[18]; 13. 27-KYIA RAIRDAN[20]; 14. 22-Bentley Thompson[2]; 15. 38-Gerald White III[6]; 16. 10-Emily Billings[7]; 17. 38L-Billy Lee[14]; 18. 66-Evan Johnson[15]; 19. 21-Mason Roberts[17]; 20. (DQ) 007-James Faulkner[1]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 007-James Faulkner, 00:16.822[7]; 2. 22-Bentley Thompson, 00:16.840[16]; 3. 2-Wyatt Coffey, 00:16.879[6]; 4. 55-Landon Thrasher, 00:17.051[17]; 5. T2-Camden Truett, 00:17.138[18]; 6. 38-Gerald White III, 00:17.262[19]; 7. 10-Emily Billings, 00:17.293[3]; 8. 9-Jack Smith, 00:17.321[15]; 9. 04-James Monolo, 00:17.324[12]; 10. 1J-James Behnke, 00:17.379[2]; 11. 11-Bryson Carlbert, 00:17.379[5]; 12. 83-Hudson Ruff, 00:17.409[14]; 13. 12B-Jaxon Burnett, 00:17.447[4]; 14. 38L-Billy Lee, 00:17.465[11]; 15. 66-Evan Johnson, 00:17.527[10]; 16. 4-Jordan Bauer, 00:17.634[1]; 17. 21-Mason Roberts, 00:17.693[13]; 18. 95-Colton Glass, 00:18.331[9]; 19. 5-Chris Flynn[8]

14 entries

BEGINNER BANDOLERO

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 5C-Corbin Cannon[1]; 2. 88-Chase Bohanon[3]; 3. 16-Maci Prowell[2]; 4. 17-Taegan Knowland[7]; 5. 7K-Kameren Koroshes[10]; 6. 51-Brody Thompson[6]; 7. 18-Michael Mazzagatti[9]; 8. 99-Camden Glass[11]; 9. 19-Grant Hooker[13]; 10. 5S-Steven Scalzo[8]; 11. 7-Casen Tate[5]; 12. 8-Jakob Peterson[12]; 13. 0-Jaxon Riley[4]; 14. (DNS) 5-Kaden Wells

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 5C-Corbin Cannon, 00:17.800[2]; 2. 16-Maci Prowell, 00:18.037[9]; 3. 88-Chase Bohanon, 00:18.119[1]; 4. 0-Jaxon Riley, 00:18.408[10]; 5. 7-Casen Tate, 00:18.550[12]; 6. 51-Brody Thompson, 00:18.575[13]; 7. 17-Taegan Knowland, 00:18.861[5]; 8. 5S-Steven Scalzo, 00:19.007[11]; 9. 18-Michael Mazzagatti, 00:19.035[7]; 10. 7K-Kameren Koroshes, 00:19.508[6]; 11. 99-Camden Glass, 00:20.030[3]; 12. 8-Jakob Peterson, 00:21.443[8]; 13. (DNS) 19-Grant Hooker; 14. (DNS) 5-Kaden Wells

10 entries

CHARGERS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 38-Emma Britt[3]; 2. 16-Samuel Macedo[5]; 3. 10-Alex Pate[8]; 4. 33-Ayden Oliver[7]; 5. 11-Landon Cordell[2]; 6. 9-Abi Johnson[10]; 7. 07-Keeton Harris[1]; 8. 13-Ben Mack[9]; 9. 09-Kaleb Cox[4]; 10. 3-Emily Arenas[6]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 07-Keeton Harris, 00:15.893[5]; 2. 11-Landon Cordell, 00:16.186[3]; 3. 38-Emma Britt, 00:16.234[2]; 4. 09-Kaleb Cox, 00:16.258[4]; 5. 16-Samuel Macedo, 00:16.277[7]; 6. 3-Emily Arenas, 00:16.296[1]; 7. 33-Ayden Oliver, 00:16.350[9]; 8. 10-Alex Pate, 00:16.362[10]; 9. 13-Ben Mack, 00:16.383[8]; 10. 9-Abi Johnson, 00:16.587[6]

16 entries

MASTERS LEGENDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 93-Kevin Rollins[1]; 2. 00-Scott Moseley[3]; 3. 31-Giles Martin[4]; 4. 1-Scott Harbison[8]; 5. 24G-Greg Gresham[10]; 6. 51-Matt Hillhouse[11]; 7. 24-Rodney Dowless[13]; 8. 66-Ed Bray[9]; 9. 76-Phil Jones[12]; 10. 36-Paul Jones[14]; 11. 15-Bill Plemons Jr[7]; 12. 03-Darrell Stewart[5]; 13. 34-John Dies[15]; 14. 14-Casey Atwood[6]; 15. (DNS) 56-Chris Jones; 16. (DQ) 4-Wayne Grubb[2]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 93-Kevin Rollins, 00:15.730[15]; 2. 4-Wayne Grubb, 00:15.813[6]; 3. 00-Scott Moseley, 00:15.826[13]; 4. 31-Giles Martin, 00:15.964[12]; 5. 03-Darrell Stewart, 00:15.988[16]; 6. 14-Casey Atwood, 00:16.019[1]; 7. 15-Bill Plemons Jr, 00:16.175[14]; 8. 1-Scott Harbison, 00:16.203[7]; 9. 66-Ed Bray, 00:16.241[2]; 10. 24G-Greg Gresham, 00:16.290[5]; 11. 51-Matt Hillhouse, 00:16.329[8]; 12. 76-Phil Jones, 00:16.355[11]; 13. 24-Rodney Dowless, 00:16.357[4]; 14. 36-Paul Jones, 00:16.536[10]; 15. 34-John Dies, 00:16.877[3]; 16. (DNS) 56-Chris Jones

16 entries

CP RACE WEAR BANDOLEROS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9-TJ Moon[1]; 2. 24-Colt Johnson[4]; 3. 35-Owen Zacharias[3]; 4. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti[2]; 5. 9S-Carson Sherman[6]; 6. 16-Finn Buckley[5]; 7. 51-Cole Gudmestad[8]; 8. 8-Carter Erickson[14]; 9. 15-Rhylee Hutchins[10]; 10. 11-Carter Stein[15]; 11. 75-Allee Johnson[12]; 12. 8X-Addison Martinez[11]; 13. 13-Lucas McFall[16]; 14. M00-Lily Impellizzeri[7]; 15. 37-Carson Cauble[9]; 16. 20-Kinsley Tatum[13]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 9-TJ Moon, 00:16.896[12]; 2. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti, 00:17.089[10]; 3. 35-Owen Zacharias, 00:17.131[16]; 4. 24-Colt Johnson, 00:17.138[8]; 5. 16-Finn Buckley, 00:17.216[1]; 6. 9S-Carson Sherman, 00:17.232[13]; 7. M00-Lily Impellizzeri, 00:17.251[6]; 8. 51-Cole Gudmestad, 00:17.256[4]; 9. 37-Carson Cauble, 00:17.268[2]; 10. 15-Rhylee Hutchins, 00:17.441[5]; 11. 8X-Addison Martinez, 00:17.486[9]; 12. 75-Allee Johnson, 00:17.501[7]; 13. 20-Kinsley Tatum, 00:17.547[15]; 14. 8-Carter Erickson, 00:17.551[3]; 15. 11-Carter Stein, 00:17.600[14]; 16. 13-Lucas McFall, 00:18.082[11]

16 entries

US AIR FORCE PRO/MASTERS LEGENDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21-Ethan Nascimento[7]; 2. 72-Nick Woodall[4]; 3. 98-Sean McElearney[9]; 4. 1-Alex McCollum[2]; 5. 32-Jensen Jorgensen[5]; 6. 4NH-Thomas Everson[10]; 7. 25-Jessie Binkley[11]; 8. 7-Jonathan Taylor[8]; 9. 10-Logan Misuraca[13]; 10. 7T-Matthew Tucker[12]; 11. 24-Joel Smith[6]; 12. 91-Martin Gatzulis[14]; 13. 17-Oliver Cordell[1]; 14. 22JR-Tanner Jones[3]; 15. 87-Zach Miller[16]; 16. (DNS) 13-Wyatt Philyaw

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 17-Oliver Cordell, 00:15.649[2]; 2. 1-Alex McCollum, 00:15.651[7]; 3. 22JR-Tanner Jones, 00:15.744[5]; 4. 72-Nick Woodall, 00:15.761[15]; 5. 32-Jensen Jorgensen, 00:15.767[6]; 6. 24-Joel Smith, 00:15.772[12]; 7. 21-Ethan Nascimento, 00:15.862[10]; 8. 7-Jonathan Taylor, 00:15.897[13]; 9. 98-Sean McElearney, 00:15.932[8]; 10. 4NH-Thomas Everson, 00:15.984[3]; 11. 25-Jessie Binkley, 00:16.047[1]; 12. 7T-Matthew Tucker, 00:16.400[14]; 13. 10-Logan Misuraca, 00:16.999[9]; 14. (DNS) 91-Martin Gatzulis; 15. (DNS) 13-Wyatt Philyaw

30 entries

US AIR FORCE SEMI-PRO LEGENDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 60-Dylan Faulkner[11]; 2. 85-Bradley Swift[4]; 3. 9-Michael Crafton[3]; 4. 81-Hunter Jordan[1]; 5. 8-Cooper Gaul[7]; 6. 0-Jerrod Holle[15]; 7. 48-Kyle Bacon[16]; 8. 29-Cole Robie[18]; 9. 5X-Jesse Martinez[10]; 10. 16-Mason Walters[8]; 11. 38C-Galen Clark[6]; 12. 22C-Chase Burgeson[12]; 13. 21-Mitch Wright[17]; 14. 2B-Stephen Brucker[13]; 15. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse[5]; 16. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller[2]; 17. 27N-Nicholaus Bulkeley[21]; 18. 73-Zachary Honaker[14]; 19. 66-Dawson Drimmie[9]; 20. 27-Garrett Dies[19]; 21. 20-Chase Johnson[22]; 22. 38-Cameron White[20]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 27-Garrett Dies[4]; 2. 38-Cameron White[2]; 3. 27N-Nicholaus Bulkeley[5]; 4. 20-Chase Johnson[1]; 5. 33-Clayton Bohanon[12]; 6. 4-Jake Locklear[7]; 7. 30-Joey Przybylinski[3]; 8. 93-Aidan Walker[10]; 9. 26-JT Poole[9]; 10. 7-Cassidy Keitt[8]; 11. 316-Adam Walker[6]; 12. 51-Rose Borntreger[11]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 81-Hunter Jordan, 00:15.680[17]; 2. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller, 00:15.688[19]; 3. 9-Michael Crafton, 00:15.701[9]; 4. 85-Bradley Swift, 00:15.729[25]; 5. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse, 00:15.747[4]; 6. 38C-Galen Clark, 00:15.799[8]; 7. 8-Cooper Gaul, 00:15.807[13]; 8. 16-Mason Walters, 00:15.818[28]; 9. 66-Dawson Drimmie, 00:15.823[11]; 10. 5X-Jesse Martinez, 00:15.837[21]; 11. 60-Dylan Faulkner, 00:15.841[12]; 12. 22C-Chase Burgeson, 00:15.893[7]; 13. 2B-Stephen Brucker, 00:15.919[5]; 14. 73-Zachary Honaker, 00:15.935[15]; 15. 0-Jerrod Holle, 00:15.944[14]; 16. 48-Kyle Bacon, 00:15.963[1]; 17. 21-Mitch Wright, 00:16.012[30]; 18. 29-Cole Robie, 00:16.026[24]; 19. 20-Chase Johnson, 00:16.027[16]; 20. 38-Cameron White, 00:16.053[29]; 21. 30-Joey Przybylinski, 00:16.055[23]; 22. 27-Garrett Dies, 00:16.082[10]; 23. 27N-Nicholaus Bulkeley, 00:16.085[6]; 24. 316-Adam Walker, 00:16.097[26]; 25. 4-Jake Locklear, 00:16.120[20]; 26. 7-Cassidy Keitt, 00:16.201[18]; 27. 26-JT Poole, 00:16.216[22]; 28. 93-Aidan Walker, 00:16.227[27]; 29. 51-Rose Borntreger, 00:16.373[3]; 30. 33-Clayton Bohanon, 00:16.505[2]

22 entries

US AIR FORCE YOUNG LION LEGENDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 62-Keelan Harvick[1]; 2. 21-Nathan Lyons[3]; 3. 23-Trayc Walker Scott[5]; 4. 79-Neal Dulin[4]; 5. 46D-Cole Denton[11]; 6. 35-Max Olmsted II[17]; 7. 20-Ashton Williams[7]; 8. 40-Dillon Thomas[6]; 9. 46-Lane Christensen[20]; 10. 26-Laquan McCoy[22]; 11. 18-Matthew Laprade[15]; 12. 99B-Spencer Bradshaw[9]; 13. 24-Rodney Dowless[12]; 14. 62B-Dylan Bongiovanni[19]; 15. 4-Ryan Zima[2]; 16. 17-Ben Moribito[8]; 17. 55-Mardy Roberts III[16]; 18. 2-Van Drugmand[18]; 19. 5-Will Haire[14]; 20. 15-Alison Johnson[10]; 21. 22-Austin Warner[21]; 22. 99-Baylor O’Neil[13]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 62-Keelan Harvick, 00:15.630[9]; 2. 4-Ryan Zima, 00:15.699[22]; 3. 21-Nathan Lyons, 00:15.708[12]; 4. 79-Neal Dulin, 00:15.757[7]; 5. 23-Trayc Walker Scott, 00:15.781[19]; 6. 40-Dillon Thomas, 00:15.807[18]; 7. 20-Ashton Williams, 00:15.823[21]; 8. 17-Ben Moribito, 00:15.898[14]; 9. 99B-Spencer Bradshaw, 00:15.900[2]; 10. 15-Alison Johnson, 00:15.936[10]; 11. 46D-Cole Denton, 00:15.980[4]; 12. 24-Rodney Dowless, 00:15.985[5]; 13. 99-Baylor O’Neil, 00:15.991[16]; 14. 5-Will Haire, 00:16.014[8]; 15. 18-Matthew Laprade, 00:16.108[11]; 16. 55-Mardy Roberts III, 00:16.127[17]; 17. 35-Max Olmsted II, 00:16.139[15]; 18. 2-Van Drugmand, 00:16.141[6]; 19. 62B-Dylan Bongiovanni, 00:16.200[1]; 20. 46-Lane Christensen, 00:16.227[3]; 21. 22-Austin Warner, 00:16.261[20]; 22. 26-Laquan McCoy, 00:16.290[13]

SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024

BANDOLERO BANDIT

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 22-Bentley Thompson[18]; 2. 38-Gerald White III[3]; 3. 04-James Monolo[12]; 4. 38L-Billy Lee[10]; 5. 9-Jack Smith[9]; 6. T2-Camden Truett[4]; 7. 10-Emily Billings[8]; 8. 55-Landon Thrasher[19]; 9. 66-Evan Johnson[14]; 10. 5-Chris Flynn[16]; 11. 95-Colton Glass[15]; 12. 21-Mason Roberts[13]; 13. 27-KYIA RAIRDAN[17]; 14. 12B-Jaxon Burnett[6]; 15. 4-Jordan Bauer[11]; 16. 83-Hudson Ruff[7]; 17. 1J-James Behnke[5]; 18. 007-James Faulkner[2]; 19. 11-Bryson Carlbert[20]; 20. (DQ) 2-Wyatt Coffey[1]

A Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 007-James Faulkner[2]; 2. 55-Landon Thrasher[18]; 3. 12B-Jaxon Burnett[6]; 4. 1J-James Behnke[4]; 5. 9-Jack Smith[9]; 6. 22-Bentley Thompson[19]; 7. 11-Bryson Carlbert[20]; 8. T2-Camden Truett[5]; 9. 38L-Billy Lee[12]; 10. 38-Gerald White III[3]; 11. 5-Chris Flynn[15]; 12. 95-Colton Glass[16]; 13. 4-Jordan Bauer[11]; 14. 2-Wyatt Coffey[1]; 15. 83-Hudson Ruff[7]; 16. 21-Mason Roberts[13]; 17. 27-KYIA RAIRDAN[17]; 18. 04-James Monolo[10]; 19. (DNS) 10-Emily Billings; 20. (DNS) 66-Evan Johnson

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 2-Wyatt Coffey, 00:17.050[6]; 2. 007-James Faulkner, 00:17.066[7]; 3. 38-Gerald White III, 00:17.164[20]; 4. T2-Camden Truett, 00:17.202[19]; 5. 1J-James Behnke, 00:17.239[2]; 6. 12B-Jaxon Burnett, 00:17.315[4]; 7. 83-Hudson Ruff, 00:17.414[15]; 8. 10-Emily Billings, 00:17.444[3]; 9. 9-Jack Smith, 00:17.468[16]; 10. 38L-Billy Lee, 00:17.577[11]; 11. 4-Jordan Bauer, 00:17.597[1]; 12. 04-James Monolo, 00:17.633[12]; 13. 21-Mason Roberts, 00:17.936[14]; 14. 66-Evan Johnson, 00:18.164[10]; 15. 95-Colton Glass, 00:18.217[9]; 16. 5-Chris Flynn, 00:18.472[8]; 17. 27-KYIA RAIRDAN, 00:20.285[13]; 18. (DQ) 11-Bryson Carlbert, 00:17.461[5]; 19. (DNS) 22-Bentley Thompson; 20. (DNS) 55-Landon Thrasher

14 entries

BEGINNER BANDOLERO

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 88-Chase Bohanon[2]; 2. 5C-Corbin Cannon[1]; 3. 7K-Kameren Koroshes[11]; 4. 7-Casen Tate[12]; 5. 51-Brody Thompson[14]; 6. 0-Jaxon Riley[3]; 7. 99-Camden Glass[8]; 8. 18-Michael Mazzagatti[6]; 9. 19-Grant Hooker[10]; 10. 8-Jakob Peterson[9]; 11. 17-Taegan Knowland[5]; 12. 16-Maci Prowell[4]; 13. 5S-Steven Scalzo[7]; 14. (DNS) 5-Kaden Wells

A Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 5C-Corbin Cannon[1]; 2. 88-Chase Bohanon[2]; 3. 17-Taegan Knowland[4]; 4. 7K-Kameren Koroshes[11]; 5. 16-Maci Prowell[3]; 6. 18-Michael Mazzagatti[5]; 7. 5S-Steven Scalzo[6]; 8. 51-Brody Thompson[14]; 9. 99-Camden Glass[7]; 10. 0-Jaxon Riley[9]; 11. 19-Grant Hooker[10]; 12. 8-Jakob Peterson[8]; 13. 7-Casen Tate[12]; 14. (DNS) 5-Kaden Wells

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 88-Chase Bohanon, 00:18.320[1]; 2. 0-Jaxon Riley, 00:18.433[10]; 3. 16-Maci Prowell, 00:18.701[9]; 4. 17-Taegan Knowland, 00:18.761[5]; 5. 18-Michael Mazzagatti, 00:19.376[7]; 6. 5S-Steven Scalzo, 00:20.034[11]; 7. 99-Camden Glass, 00:20.887[3]; 8. 8-Jakob Peterson, 00:21.902[8]; 9. 19-Grant Hooker, 00:38.546[4]; 10. (DQ) 5C-Corbin Cannon, 00:17.896[2]; 11. (DQ) 51-Brody Thompson, 00:19.568[13]; 12. (DNS) 7K-Kameren Koroshes; 13. (DNS) 7-Casen Tate; 14. (DNS) 5-Kaden Wells

10 entries

CHARGERS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 07-Keeton Harris[2]; 2. 10-Alex Pate[10]; 3. 33-Ayden Oliver[4]; 4. 38-Emma Britt[5]; 5. 16-Samuel Macedo[1]; 6. 11-Landon Cordell[3]; 7. 9-Abi Johnson[9]; 8. 13-Ben Mack[6]; 9. 3-Emily Arenas[7]; 10. 09-Kaleb Cox[8]

A Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 16-Samuel Macedo[1]; 2. 11-Landon Cordell[2]; 3. 38-Emma Britt[3]; 4. 33-Ayden Oliver[6]; 5. 07-Keeton Harris[4]; 6. 9-Abi Johnson[8]; 7. 09-Kaleb Cox[9]; 8. 13-Ben Mack[5]; 9. 3-Emily Arenas[7]; 10. 10-Alex Pate[10]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 16-Samuel Macedo, 00:16.057[7]; 2. 07-Keeton Harris, 00:16.083[5]; 3. 11-Landon Cordell, 00:16.169[3]; 4. 33-Ayden Oliver, 00:16.230[9]; 5. 38-Emma Britt, 00:16.242[2]; 6. 13-Ben Mack, 00:16.282[8]; 7. 3-Emily Arenas, 00:16.340[1]; 8. 09-Kaleb Cox, 00:16.585[4]; 9. 9-Abi Johnson, 00:16.588[6]; 10. 10-Alex Pate, 00:16.696[10]

18 entries

MASTERS LEGENDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 93-Kevin Rollins[1]; 2. 4-Wayne Grubb[2]; 3. 00-Scott Moseley[3]; 4. 31-Giles Martin[5]; 5. 14-Casey Atwood[4]; 6. 03-Darrell Stewart[8]; 7. 24-Rodney Dowless[9]; 8. 15-Bill Plemons Jr[6]; 9. 24G-Greg Gresham[10]; 10. 51-Matt Hillhouse[12]; 11. 66-Ed Bray[13]; 12. 15M-Tim Martin[17]; 13. 56-Chris Jones[11]; 14. 76-Phil Jones[14]; 15. 36-Paul Jones[16]; 16. 1-Scott Harbison[7]; 17. 13B-Kerry Spaay[18]; 18. 34-John Dies[15]

A Feature 2 (25 Laps): 1. 93-Kevin Rollins[1]; 2. 4-Wayne Grubb[2]; 3. 00-Scott Moseley[3]; 4. 03-Darrell Stewart[9]; 5. 14-Casey Atwood[4]; 6. 31-Giles Martin[6]; 7. 24G-Greg Gresham[10]; 8. 56-Chris Jones[11]; 9. 66-Ed Bray[12]; 10. 76-Phil Jones[14]; 11. 36-Paul Jones[16]; 12. 13B-Kerry Spaay[18]; 13. 15-Bill Plemons Jr[5]; 14. 24-Rodney Dowless[7]; 15. 15M-Tim Martin[17]; 16. 1-Scott Harbison[8]; 17. 51-Matt Hillhouse[13]; 18. 34-John Dies[15]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 93-Kevin Rollins, 00:15.781[16]; 2. 4-Wayne Grubb, 00:15.810[6]; 3. 00-Scott Moseley, 00:15.901[14]; 4. 14-Casey Atwood, 00:15.931[1]; 5. 31-Giles Martin, 00:16.014[12]; 6. 15-Bill Plemons Jr, 00:16.016[15]; 7. 1-Scott Harbison, 00:16.045[7]; 8. 03-Darrell Stewart, 00:16.130[18]; 9. 24-Rodney Dowless, 00:16.137[4]; 10. 24G-Greg Gresham, 00:16.147[5]; 11. 56-Chris Jones, 00:16.278[9]; 12. 51-Matt Hillhouse, 00:16.445[8]; 13. 66-Ed Bray, 00:16.539[2]; 14. 76-Phil Jones, 00:16.592[11]; 15. 34-John Dies, 00:16.765[3]; 16. 36-Paul Jones, 00:16.789[10]; 17. 15M-Tim Martin, 00:17.038[13]; 18. 13B-Kerry Spaay, 00:17.627[17]

16 entries

CP RACE WEAR BANDOLEROS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 24-Colt Johnson[2]; 2. 35-Owen Zacharias[1]; 3. 8-Carter Erickson[8]; 4. M00-Lily Impellizzeri[7]; 5. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti[6]; 6. 37-Carson Cauble[9]; 7. 15-Rhylee Hutchins[11]; 8. 51-Cole Gudmestad[4]; 9. 20-Kinsley Tatum[13]; 10. 75-Allee Johnson[10]; 11. 9-TJ Moon[15]; 12. 8X-Addison Martinez[12]; 13. 13-Lucas McFall[14]; 14. 16-Finn Buckley[5]; 15. 9S-Carson Sherman[3]; 16. 11-Carter Stein[16]

A Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 35-Owen Zacharias[1]; 2. 9-TJ Moon[15]; 3. 24-Colt Johnson[2]; 4. 8-Carter Erickson[9]; 5. 51-Cole Gudmestad[4]; 6. 16-Finn Buckley[5]; 7. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti[6]; 8. M00-Lily Impellizzeri[7]; 9. 15-Rhylee Hutchins[10]; 10. 8X-Addison Martinez[12]; 11. 37-Carson Cauble[8]; 12. 20-Kinsley Tatum[13]; 13. 9S-Carson Sherman[3]; 14. 75-Allee Johnson[11]; 15. 11-Carter Stein[16]; 16. (DNS) 13-Lucas McFall

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 35-Owen Zacharias, 00:16.944[16]; 2. 24-Colt Johnson, 00:17.013[8]; 3. 9S-Carson Sherman, 00:17.027[13]; 4. 51-Cole Gudmestad, 00:17.171[4]; 5. 16-Finn Buckley, 00:17.215[1]; 6. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti, 00:17.266[10]; 7. M00-Lily Impellizzeri, 00:17.352[6]; 8. 8-Carter Erickson, 00:17.502[3]; 9. 37-Carson Cauble, 00:17.522[2]; 10. 75-Allee Johnson, 00:17.527[7]; 11. 15-Rhylee Hutchins, 00:17.616[5]; 12. 8X-Addison Martinez, 00:17.717[9]; 13. 20-Kinsley Tatum, 00:17.772[15]; 14. 13-Lucas McFall, 00:28.323[11]; 15. (DQ) 11-Carter Stein, 00:17.554[14]; 16. 9-TJ Moon[12]

19 entries

PRO LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (100 Laps): 1. 89-Dylan Fetcho[1]; 2. 24-Dawson Sutton[4]; 3. 15-Trey Craig[2]; 4. 98-Bennie Hamlett[17]; 5. 1-Michael House[8]; 6. 14-Corey Deuser[16]; 7. 20-Chase Johnson[5]; 8. 09-Daniel Bolden[9]; 9. 29-Hunter Wright[10]; 10. (DNF) 11-Stacey Crain[14]; 11. (DNF) 14C-Davey Coble[11]; 12. (DNF) 55-George Phillips[6]; 13. (DNF) 38-Boston Oliver[7]; 14. (DNF) 44-John Bradley[18]; 15. (DNF) 9-Michael Bolden[13]; 16. (DNF) 5-Brett Robinson[3]; 17. (DNF) 95-Chaz Chaffin[12]; 18. (DNF) 86-Troy Hall[15]; 19. (DNS) 01-Austin Wilson

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 1-Michael House, 00:18.633[12]; 2. 20-Chase Johnson, 00:18.697[6]; 3. 89-Dylan Fetcho, 00:18.716[7]; 4. 24-Dawson Sutton, 00:18.721[4]; 5. 55-George Phillips, 00:18.818[10]; 6. 5-Brett Robinson, 00:18.859[1]; 7. 15-Trey Craig, 00:18.917[8]; 8. 38-Boston Oliver, 00:18.926[13]; 9. 09-Daniel Bolden, 00:18.942[2]; 10. 29-Hunter Wright, 00:18.971[14]; 11. 14C-Davey Coble, 00:18.986[18]; 12. 95-Chaz Chaffin, 00:19.045[16]; 13. 9-Michael Bolden, 00:19.059[17]; 14. 11-Stacey Crain, 00:19.067[11]; 15. 86-Troy Hall, 00:19.068[9]; 16. 14-Corey Deuser, 00:19.072[3]; 17. 98-Bennie Hamlett, 00:19.108[19]; 18. 44-John Bradley, 00:19.268[5]; 19. (DNS) 01-Austin Wilson

17 entries

US AIR FORCE PRO/MASTERS LEGENDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 1-Alex McCollum[1]; 2. 7-Jonathan Taylor[4]; 3. 17-Oliver Cordell[7]; 4. 4NH-Thomas Everson[10]; 5. 21-Ethan Nascimento[13]; 6. 98-Sean McElearney[5]; 7. 24-Joel Smith[6]; 8. 91-Martin Gatzulis[12]; 9. 25-Jessie Binkley[11]; 10. 72-Nick Woodall[2]; 11. 22-Landon Rapp[9]; 12. 32-Jensen Jorgensen[3]; 13. 7T-Matthew Tucker[14]; 14. 10-Logan Misuraca[15]; 15. 22JR-Tanner Jones[8]; 16. (DNS) 87-Zach Miller; 17. (DNS) 13-Wyatt Philyaw

A Feature 2 (25 Laps): 1. 1-Alex McCollum[1]; 2. 32-Jensen Jorgensen[4]; 3. 17-Oliver Cordell[7]; 4. 72-Nick Woodall[3]; 5. 24-Joel Smith[5]; 6. 7-Jonathan Taylor[2]; 7. 22JR-Tanner Jones[8]; 8. 98-Sean McElearney[6]; 9. 21-Ethan Nascimento[13]; 10. 91-Martin Gatzulis[10]; 11. 25-Jessie Binkley[9]; 12. 4NH-Thomas Everson[12]; 13. 7T-Matthew Tucker[14]; 14. 10-Logan Misuraca[15]; 15. 22-Landon Rapp[11]; 16. (DNS) 13-Wyatt Philyaw; 17. (DNS) 87-Zach Miller

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 1-Alex McCollum, 00:15.734[7]; 2. 72-Nick Woodall, 00:15.743[17]; 3. 32-Jensen Jorgensen, 00:15.784[6]; 4. 7-Jonathan Taylor, 00:15.788[15]; 5. 98-Sean McElearney, 00:15.793[8]; 6. 24-Joel Smith, 00:15.795[14]; 7. 17-Oliver Cordell, 00:15.814[2]; 8. 22JR-Tanner Jones, 00:15.814[5]; 9. 22-Landon Rapp, 00:15.879[13]; 10. 4NH-Thomas Everson, 00:15.901[3]; 11. 25-Jessie Binkley, 00:15.933[1]; 12. 91-Martin Gatzulis, 00:15.954[4]; 13. 21-Ethan Nascimento, 00:16.070[11]; 14. 7T-Matthew Tucker, 00:16.406[16]; 15. 10-Logan Misuraca, 00:16.551[10]; 16. (DNS) 87-Zach Miller; 17. (DNS) 13-Wyatt Philyaw

30 entries

US AIR FORCE SEMI-PRO LEGENDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9-Michael Crafton[1]; 2. 60-Dylan Faulkner[3]; 3. 85-Bradley Swift[8]; 4. 38C-Galen Clark[10]; 5. 20-Chase Johnson[11]; 6. 8-Cooper Gaul[6]; 7. 21-Mitch Wright[15]; 8. 5X-Jesse Martinez[17]; 9. 48-Kyle Bacon[18]; 10. 16-Mason Walters[16]; 11. 2B-Stephen Brucker[12]; 12. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse[4]; 13. 81-Hunter Jordan[2]; 14. 7-Cassidy Keitt[22]; 15. 38-Cameron White[19]; 16. 66-Dawson Drimmie[5]; 17. 27-Garrett Dies[13]; 18. 0-Jerrod Holle[14]; 19. 26-JT Poole[20]; 20. 29-Cole Robie[7]; 21. 73-Zachary Honaker[21]; 22. 27N-Nicholaus Bulkeley[9]

A Feature 2 (25 Laps): 1. 9-Michael Crafton[1]; 2. 81-Hunter Jordan[2]; 3. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse[4]; 4. 60-Dylan Faulkner[3]; 5. 0-Jerrod Holle[10]; 6. 8-Cooper Gaul[5]; 7. 20-Chase Johnson[16]; 8. 85-Bradley Swift[7]; 9. 27N-Nicholaus Bulkeley[17]; 10. 38C-Galen Clark[12]; 11. 5X-Jesse Martinez[11]; 12. 27-Garrett Dies[14]; 13. 4-Jake Locklear[20]; 14. 66-Dawson Drimmie[6]; 15. 29-Cole Robie[8]; 16. 21-Mitch Wright[9]; 17. 16-Mason Walters[18]; 18. 93-Aidan Walker[21]; 19. 7-Cassidy Keitt[19]; 20. 51-Rose Borntreger[22]; 21. 316-Adam Walker[23]; 22. 48-Kyle Bacon[15]; 23. (DNS) 2B-Stephen Brucker

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 38-Cameron White[3]; 2. 26-JT Poole[5]; 3. 73-Zachary Honaker[1]; 4. 7-Cassidy Keitt[7]; 5. 33-Clayton Bohanon[6]; 6. 4-Jake Locklear[10]; 7. 30-Joey Przybylinski[4]; 8. 93-Aidan Walker[2]; 9. 51-Rose Borntreger[8]; 10. 316-Adam Walker[9]; 11. (DNS) 22C-Chase Burgeson; 12. (DNS) 97-Isaac Kitzmiller

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 7-Cassidy Keitt[5]; 2. 4-Jake Locklear[10]; 3. 93-Aidan Walker[6]; 4. 316-Adam Walker[9]; 5. 51-Rose Borntreger[8]; 6. 38-Cameron White[2]; 7. 33-Clayton Bohanon[7]; 8. 73-Zachary Honaker[1]; 9. 30-Joey Przybylinski[3]; 10. (DNS) 26-JT Poole; 11. (DNS) 22C-Chase Burgeson; 12. (DNS) 97-Isaac Kitzmiller

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 9-Michael Crafton, 00:15.654[9]; 2. 81-Hunter Jordan, 00:15.720[17]; 3. 60-Dylan Faulkner, 00:15.766[12]; 4. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse, 00:15.768[4]; 5. 66-Dawson Drimmie, 00:15.788[11]; 6. 8-Cooper Gaul, 00:15.801[13]; 7. 29-Cole Robie, 00:15.819[24]; 8. 85-Bradley Swift, 00:15.847[25]; 9. 27N-Nicholaus Bulkeley, 00:15.852[6]; 10. 38C-Galen Clark, 00:15.856[8]; 11. 20-Chase Johnson, 00:15.872[16]; 12. 2B-Stephen Brucker, 00:15.895[5]; 13. 27-Garrett Dies, 00:15.896[10]; 14. 0-Jerrod Holle, 00:15.899[14]; 15. 21-Mitch Wright, 00:15.903[30]; 16. 16-Mason Walters, 00:15.911[28]; 17. 5X-Jesse Martinez, 00:15.913[21]; 18. 48-Kyle Bacon, 00:15.917[1]; 19. 73-Zachary Honaker, 00:16.055[15]; 20. 93-Aidan Walker, 00:16.065[27]; 21. 38-Cameron White, 00:16.079[29]; 22. 30-Joey Przybylinski, 00:16.108[23]; 23. 26-JT Poole, 00:16.124[22]; 24. 33-Clayton Bohanon, 00:16.141[2]; 25. 7-Cassidy Keitt, 00:16.157[18]; 26. 51-Rose Borntreger, 00:16.274[3]; 27. 316-Adam Walker, 00:16.278[26]; 28. 4-Jake Locklear, 00:16.351[20]; 29. (DNS) 22C-Chase Burgeson; 30. (DNS) 97-Isaac Kitzmiller

6 entries

BIG MACHINE VODKA SPIKE COOLER SUPER TRUCKS

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 87-Jeremy Bruns[2]; 2. 9-Jacob Bradley[4]; 3. 81-Nicholas Formosa[1]; 4. 3-Chad Chaffin[3]; 5. 1-Tucker Wingo[5]; 6. (DNS) 05-Brittany Climer

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 3-Chad Chaffin[5]; 2. 87-Jeremy Bruns[6]; 3. 81-Nicholas Formosa[3]; 4. 9-Jacob Bradley[1]; 5. 1-Tucker Wingo[2]; 6. 05-Brittany Climer[4]

22 entries

US AIR FORCE YOUNG LION LEGENDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 4-Ryan Zima[1]; 2. 23-Trayc Walker Scott[2]; 3. 62-Keelan Harvick[6]; 4. 46D-Cole Denton[4]; 5. 21-Nathan Lyons[7]; 6. 62B-Dylan Bongiovanni[16]; 7. 46-Lane Christensen[15]; 8. 24-Rodney Dowless[14]; 9. 2-Van Drugmand[17]; 10. 26-Laquan McCoy[21]; 11. 17-Ben Moribito[8]; 12. 18-Matthew Laprade[20]; 13. 55-Mardy Roberts III[19]; 14. 40-Dillon Thomas[10]; 15. 99B-Spencer Bradshaw[5]; 16. 5-Will Haire[18]; 17. 99-Baylor O’Neil[9]; 18. 35-Max Olmsted II[11]; 19. 22-Austin Warner[22]; 20. 79-Neal Dulin[3]; 21. 20-Ashton Williams[12]; 22. 15-Alison Johnson[13]

A Feature 2 (25 Laps): 1. 4-Ryan Zima[1]; 2. 23-Trayc Walker Scott[3]; 3. 79-Neal Dulin[2]; 4. 17-Ben Moribito[8]; 5. 21-Nathan Lyons[4]; 6. 62-Keelan Harvick[6]; 7. 46D-Cole Denton[5]; 8. 62B-Dylan Bongiovanni[15]; 9. 20-Ashton Williams[14]; 10. 99B-Spencer Bradshaw[7]; 11. 46-Lane Christensen[18]; 12. 24-Rodney Dowless[11]; 13. 99-Baylor O’Neil[17]; 14. 40-Dillon Thomas[9]; 15. 18-Matthew Laprade[19]; 16. 26-Laquan McCoy[22]; 17. 35-Max Olmsted II[10]; 18. 55-Mardy Roberts III[20]; 19. 22-Austin Warner[21]; 20. 15-Alison Johnson[16]; 21. 2-Van Drugmand[13]; 22. 5-Will Haire[12]

Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 4-Ryan Zima, 00:15.631[22]; 2. 23-Trayc Walker Scott, 00:15.723[19]; 3. 79-Neal Dulin, 00:15.752[7]; 4. 46D-Cole Denton, 00:15.762[4]; 5. 99B-Spencer Bradshaw, 00:15.794[2]; 6. 62-Keelan Harvick, 00:15.818[9]; 7. 21-Nathan Lyons, 00:15.819[12]; 8. 17-Ben Moribito, 00:15.865[14]; 9. 99-Baylor O’Neil, 00:15.893[16]; 10. 40-Dillon Thomas, 00:15.907[18]; 11. 35-Max Olmsted II, 00:15.920[15]; 12. 20-Ashton Williams, 00:15.976[21]; 13. 15-Alison Johnson, 00:15.988[10]; 14. 24-Rodney Dowless, 00:15.998[5]; 15. 46-Lane Christensen, 00:16.019[3]; 16. 62B-Dylan Bongiovanni, 00:16.020[1]; 17. 2-Van Drugmand, 00:16.033[6]; 18. 5-Will Haire, 00:16.041[8]; 19. 55-Mardy Roberts III, 00:16.130[17]; 20. 18-Matthew Laprade, 00:16.213[11]; 21. 26-Laquan McCoy, 00:16.263[13]; 22. 22-Austin Warner, 00:16.336[20]