Central Missouri Speedway Opening Night Victories go to Schultz, Poe, Russell, and Roark!

Central Missouri Speedway

April 20, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The thirtieth year of racing under the Earl and Susan Walls banner began on a chilly April night with 52 race teams checked in. There were 21 B-Mods, 15 Super Stocks, 9 Pure Stocks, and 8 Midwest Mods. There were seven heat races and four main events held during the night.

Main event victories went to Terry Schultz in B-Mods for his 80th career win, while Aaron Poe captured his 35th win in Super Stock Action. Bobby Russell returned to CMS in a big way with his 8th career win in Pure Stock action, while Logan Roark took the win in Midwest Mods for his second-career CMS win Mods.

POWRi B-Mod 21 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:44.656

1. 1K-Tim Karrick[1]; 2. 12-Parker Smith[3]; 3. 12C-Stephen Clancy[6]; 4. 20-Blake Wimmer[2]; 5. 447-Kenny Prince[7]; 6. 7-Anthony Tanner[5]; 7. (DNS) 29-Tyler Cochran

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:24.419

1. 57-Chad Clancy[2]; 2. 30-Rex Harris[5]; 3. 61-Sturgis Streeter[3]; 4. 73B-Shad Badder[4]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[6]; 6. 94-Jacob Ebert[7]; 7. R33-Austen Raybourn[1]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:03:33.634

1. 15J-Jake Fetterman[1]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[6]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[4]; 4. 15-Colin Pierce[5]; 5. 88-Derek Nevels[3]; 6. 87-Jason Billups[7]; 7. 12H-Mike Hoover[2]

Terry Schultz and Chad Clancy earned front-row starting positions for the night’s B-Mod 20-lap main event with Schultz grabbing the early lead. Clancy settled into second place behind the leader while Rex Harris and Tim Karrick ran close for the third position. Schultz maintained his lead through a series of cautions through lap 15 with Clancy holding down second in front of Karrick, Cody Brill, and Steven Clancy. Schultz ultimately went on to capture the victory with Chad Clancy second, Karrick third, Brill fourth, and Stephen Clancy fifth.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:20:48.152

1. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 57-Chad Clancy[2]; 3. 1K-Tim Karrick[4]; 4. 96-Cody Brill[8]; 5. 12C-Stephen Clancy[7]; 6. 73B-Shad Badder[12]; 7. 94-Jacob Ebert[16]; 8. 15-Colin Pierce[10]; 9. 20-Blake Wimmer[11]; 10. 447-Kenny Prince[13]; 11. 88-Derek Nevels[15]; 12. 12-Parker Smith[6]; 13. 87-Jason Billups[17]; 14. 29-Tyler Cochran[21]; 15. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[9]; 16. (DNF) 12H-Mike Hoover[20]; 17. (DNF) 30-Rex Harris[3]; 18. (DNF) 15J-Jake Fetterman[5]; 19. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[19]; 20. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[18]; 21. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[14]

POWRi Super Stocks 15 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:05:24.311

1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[5]; 3. 25X-Rodger Detherage[3]; 4. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[8]; 5. 164-Michael Muskrat[6]; 6. 28K-Chris Kircher[7]; 7. 9-Dave Meyer[4]; 8. (DNF) 3P-Tyler Perryman[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:49.365

1. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 2. G1-Nick Gibson[3]; 3. 67-Devin Irvin[7]; 4. 44-James Nighswonger[4]; 5. 00-Cory Flamm[6]; 6. 07D-Mike Daugherty[5]; 7. 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]

Blaine Ewing and Marc Carter began the Super Stock 20-lap main event from row one with Carter quickly grabbing the lead. However, it didn’t take long for Aaron Poe to move towards the front as he took the lead by lap three, dropping Carter to second. Ewing was third through the early stages and closing on Carter for second, but his night ended early with mechanical woes. A caution slowed the field at lap 11, but on the restart, Poe quickly distanced himself from the rest of the drivers, leaving Carter to battle with Devin Irvin and Ted Welschmeyer. Poe eventually collected the victory in dominating fashion, over his brother-in-law Marc Carter, Irvin, Welschmeyer, and Nick Gibson.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:08:46.724

1. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[2]; 3. 67-Devin Irvin[4]; 4. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[6]; 5. G1-Nick Gibson[5]; 6. 164-Michael Muskrat[9]; 7. 44-James Nighswonger[8]; 8. 28K-Chris Kircher[11]; 9. 9-Dave Meyer[13]; 10. 00-Cory Flamm[10]; 11. 25X-Rodger Detherage[7]; 12. 07D-Mike Daugherty[12]; 13. (DNF) 04-Blaine Ewing[1]; 14. (DNF) 3P-Tyler Perryman[15]; 15. (DNS) 30K-Cameron Kelly

Pure Stocks 9 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:56.910

1. 24-Bobby Russell[4]; 2. M87-Mallory Stiffler[6]; 3. 403-Darrin Christy[5]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[8]; 5. 26-Zachary McDowell[2]; 6. 75-Brady Tanner[9]; 7. 08-Scott Pullen[7]; 8. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[3]; 9. (DNS) 7-Spencer Reiff

Bobby Russell and Mallory Stiffler led the Pure Stock field to green for their main event. The lead pair battled closely in the opening stages until Russell pulled ahead and began distancing himself from the rest of the field. Stiffler had her hands full with David Doelz and Darrin Christy, as the trio battled for the second spot. By lap seven, Doelz moved up to challenge Stiffler for the second spot just as the yellow flag flew over the field. When racing resumed, Russell paced the field over Stiffler, Doelz, and defending champion, Spencer Rieff. In the closing laps, Russell pulled away and went on to claim the win. Reiff had a spirited battle inside the top three, and eventually moved into the second position, where he finished. Doelz was third, followed by Stiffler and Christy to round out a solid top five.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:07:31.351

1. 24-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[2]; 5. 403-Darrin Christy[3]; 6. 26-Zachary McDowell[6]; 7. 08-Scott Pullen[7]; 8. 75-Brady Tanner[5]; 9. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[8]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 8 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:29.151

1. 17-Logan Roark[1]; 2. 10-Johnny McGinnis[2]; 3. 82-David Wood[5]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[7]; 5. 64-Pete Richardson[3]; 6. 5D-Dustin Dennison[6]; 7. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[4]; 8. 2A-Scott Lunceford[8]

Youngster Logan Roark and veteran Johnny McGinnis earned the front-row honors to lead the Midwest Mods to green for their 15-lap main event with Roark quickly establishing himself as the man to beat. McGinnis settled into second with David Wood third. By lap four, defending champion Dustin Dennison moved into the top four as Roark continued pulling away. Meanwhile, Pete Richardson also moved forward to challenge McGinnis inside the top three in a fantastic battle for the position. In the end, Roark pulled off the victory with Dennison climbing all the way to second position in the closing laps. Richardson settled for third, with Wood fourth and McGinnis fifth.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:09:43.590

1. 17-Logan Roark[1]; 2. 5D-Dustin Dennison[6]; 3. 64-Pete Richardson[5]; 4. 82-David Wood[3]; 5. 10-Johnny McGinnis[2]; 6. 9-Brian Meyer[4]; 7. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[7]; 8. (DNF) 2A-Scott Lunceford[8]

Join us next week for race number two of the championship season featuring B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Here you will find the schedule of events, admissions information, start times, point standings, and much more.

Drivers will find registration information at www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909. The link to the paper POWRi Membership Form is: www.powri.com/rules. All POWRi sanctioning and fees are separate from that of CMS. Please utilize the POWRi links as mentioned here to take care of your POWRi fees. Benefits include year-end point fund and secondary medical insurance.

2024 UPCOMING EVENTS (Subject to Change)

Race #2, Saturday, April 27 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks

Race #3, Saturday, May 4 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. Plus, Guest Class POWRi Late Models

Race #4, Saturday, May 11 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg on Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.