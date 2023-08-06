Brian Brown Wins the 33rd Xtreme Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals by Inches!

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 5, 2023) “Shit, I just wanted to win. That’s for you, Jason Johnson,” echoed through the valley Saturday night as Brian Brown stood atop the podium after the closest margin of victory in the history of the Xtreme Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, Brian Brown.

Edging Aaron Reutzel by 0.020-seconds for the $20,500 payday, the win is Brown’s second 360 Nationals triumph, 19th at the Knoxville Raceway, and 21st against the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com.

“I seen Tyler Swank down here telling him [Aaron Reutzel] kind of what to do and that kind of helped my gameplan a little bit because I did really know what he was going to do. He’s such a smart racecar driver, and I knew he was trying to slide himself down here, so I knew my best chance was to hit the bottom coming to the white, and I hit it pretty good, and I was thinking he was going to the top, then he went to the middle, and I’m like man; Christmas came early. I’m worn out from the cheering, not the racing,” Explained Brown when asked about the restart.

Chasing Aaron Reutzel the entire race, it came down to a green, white, checkered dash to the finish after Garet Williamson and Kaleb Johnson, who were racing for fifth, flipped as the leaders worked into what they thought were going to be the final two turns.

Sliding himself on the restart as Brown glued his right rear to the cushion, Brian peeled to the bottom through the third and fourth turns as the pair raced to the white flag once more.

Brown again hustled the high side as Aaron slid across the cushion in turns one and two.

With a slight bounce off the curb, Aaron turned low, exposing a clear shot off the top, exiting the second turn. Wheel to wheel into turn three, Aaron drifted across the nose of Brown. Turning under Aaron working into the fourth turn, Aaron went down to block on exit, but it was not enough to keep Brian Brown at bay.

On that final run, Brown said, “We came off turn two, and I got such a good run and almost cleared him down the backstretch, and I was like, gosh darn it, I showed him, and I thought I was in trouble when he slid me, but I got it turned, and I was either going to come back on the trailer or holding this trophy.”

Sixth coming to the final dash to the finish, California’s Rico Abreu shot to third to earn the KSE Hard Charger, having advanced 24th to the show position and was trailing the race for the lead by 0.341-seconds at the line. Rico also earned the 2023 Jetco, Inc. 360 Knoxville Nationals Rookie of the Year title.

Parker Price-Miller crossed fourth, with Ryan Timms fifth. Zeb Wise moved up two spots to sixth, followed by Chase Randall, who advanced 10 positions to seventh. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. went 15th to eighth, with Terry McCarl and Kerry Madsen making up the top ten.

Zeb Wise was awarded the Team DGRD Best Appearing Car Award.

Special thanks to the Knoxville Raceway staff, all the teams who participated in this year’s event, and the fans who help make all this possible. We look forward to the 2024 event.

The next event for the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com is the next round in the ASCS Super Summer Series at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, August 25, paying $5,000 to win, $500 to start, then Saturday, August 26, at Salina Highbanks Speedway at $4,000 to win, $400 to start.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

Race Results:

ASCS National

Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa)

Friday, August 4, 2023

Car Count: 91

Event Count: 105

E-Feature (Top 8 advance to the D-Feature)

E Feature (8 Laps): 1. 75AU-Tyler Blank[2]; 2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[4]; 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]; 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[8]; 5. 22W-Aaron Werner[11]; 6. 87X-Shone Evans[5]; 7. 33-Alan Zoutte[1]; 8. 4H-Cody Hansen[16]; 9. 105-Cody Ihlen[9]; 10. T4-Tyler Graves[14]; 11. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood[7]; 12. 17N-Ben Woods[15]; 13. 14-Aidan Zoutte[13]; 14. 5D-Grae Anderson[17]; 15. 83-Austin Miller[3]; 16. B29-JJ Beaver[10]; 17. (DNS) 938-Bradley Fezard

Hoss Media D-Feature (Top 8 advance to the C-Feature)

D Feature (10 Laps): 1. 70-Calvin Landis[1]; 2. 8H-Jacob Hughes[2]; 3. 18-Ryan Roberts[7]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton[3]; 5. 27B-Jake Bubak[6]; 6. 75X-JT Imperial[4]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 8. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr[9]; 9. 01-Sammy Swindell[10]; 10. 87J-Jace Park[8]; 11. 35H-Zach Hampton[13]; 12. 2JR-Kelly Miller[12]; 13. 11X-Ayrton Gennetten[11]; 14. 11M-Brendan Mullen[19]; 15. 35L-Cody Ledger[14]; 16. 77X-Alex Hill[15]; 17. 9M-Liam Martin[16]; 18. 45X-Kyler Johnson[18]; 19. 4H-Cody Hansen[24]; 20. 87X-Shone Evans[22]; 21. 22W-Aaron Werner[21]; 22. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[20]; 23. 33-Alan Zoutte[23]; 24. 75AU-Tyler Blank[17]

Hoosier Tire C-Feature (Top 5 advance to the B-Feature)

C Feature (12 Laps): 1. 83H-Justin Henderson[1]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[15]; 4. 11N-Harli White[5]; 5. 50YR-JJ Hickle[10]; 6. 99-Tony Rost[8]; 7. 1E-Ian Madsen[14]; 8. 18-Ryan Roberts[22]; 9. 5M-Collin Moyle[6]; 10. 27B-Jake Bubak[24]; 11. 86-Timothy Smith[11]; 12. 24T-Christopher Thram[13]; 13. 41-Colton Hardy[12]; 14. 6-Dustin Selvage[19]; 15. 8H-Jacob Hughes[21]; 16. 7M-Chance Morton[23]; 17. 70-Calvin Landis[20]; 18. 15-Ryan Turner[16]; 19. 83JR-Sam Henderson[17]; 20. 6A-Alex Vande Voort[7]; 21. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[4]; 22. 42-Sye Lynch[9]; 23. 53-Joe Beaver[18]; 24. (DNS) 83T-Tanner Carrick

BMRS B-Feature (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature (18 Laps): 1. 7BC-Anthony Macri[2]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 3. 39M-Justin Sanders[1]; 4. 24R-Rico Abreu[7]; 5. 9T-Kasey Kahne[12]; 6. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[6]; 8. 20-Justin Peck[10]; 9. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[8]; 10. 17W-Shane Golobic[16]; 11. 22-Ryan Leavitt[5]; 12. 1-Brenham Crouch[11]; 13. 50YR-JJ Hickle[24]; 14. 52-Blake Hahn[22]; 15. 35-Skylar Prochaska[17]; 16. 83H-Justin Henderson[20]; 17. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[18]; 18. 44-Chris Martin[21]; 19. 8M-Kade Morton[13]; 20. 11N-Harli White[23]; 21. 4-Cameron Martin[15]; 22. 27-Carson McCarl[19]; 23. 24H-Kade Higday[9]; 24. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[14]

A-Feature

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown[2]; 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 3. 24R-Rico Abreu[24]; 4. 9P-Parker Price Miller[3]; 5. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise[8]; 7. 9-Chase Randall[17]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[15]; 9. 24-Terry McCarl[9]; 10. 55-Kerry Madsen[12]; 11. 1K-Kelby Watt[5]; 12. 5-Daryn Pittman[19]; 13. 7BC-Anthony Macri[21]; 14. 2M-Davey Heskin[18]; 15. 4W-Jamie Ball[13]; 16. 9G-Ryan Giles[20]; 17. 16A-Colby Copeland[16]; 18. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[7]; 19. 24W-Garet Williamson[4]; 20. 18T-Tanner Holmes[10]; 21. 39M-Justin Sanders[23]; 22. 36-Jason Martin[11]; 23. 88-Austin McCarl[22]; 24. 2C-Wayne Johnson[14]

Lap Leader(s): Aaron Reutzel 1-29; Brian Brown 30

Hard Charger: Rico Abreu +21

Quick Time: N/A

High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s): N/A

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 7 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81 Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 7/22 – 81 Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway; 7/8 – Dodge City Raceway Park); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); *Parker Price-Miller – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 2,568; 2. Matt Covington 2,502; 3. Jordon Mallett 2,351; 4. Howard Moore 2,341; 5. Brandon Anderson 2,284; 6. Kyler Johnson 2,161; 7. Christopher Townsend 2,023; 8. Landon Britt 1,988; 9. Michael Day 1,840; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;

Support of the American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by RacinDirt.com, AR Dyno Specialty, BMRS, The Driver’s Project, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Smiley’s Racing Products, Impact Signs, Hoosier Tire, RacinDirt.com, and MyRacePass.com.