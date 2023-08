- Advertisement -

PARAGOULD, Ark. (August 5, 2023) – Kenny Wallace dominated the racing in Paragould, Arkansas at the Crowley’s Ridge Raceway on Saturday night.

“I just did a once in a lifetime experience and BROKE my own record” said Wallace.

Racing in 4 different classes, Wallace ended the evening with 3 victories along with a 4th place finish.

1 – Super Late Model (Kryptonite) – Won🏁

2 – IMCA A – Mod – Won🏁

3 – Compact Car – Won🏁

4 – Street Stock – Finished 4th