Aaron Reutzel/Brian Brown Share Lead in Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Standings Before Tonight’s Front Row Challenge!

Aaron Reutzel/Brian Brown -- Paul Arch photo
(Bill W) Knoxville, IA, August 7, 2023 – A competitive weekend at Knoxville sees Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel tied at the top of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into tonight’s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa.  Points are accrued at racing action at both Knoxville Raceway and Southern Iowa Speedway.  Parker Price-Miller, Zeb Wise and Sam Hafertepe Jr. complete the top five.

The purse for this year’s award, thanks to Beaver Drill & Tool sees the winner awarded $6,000, second place $2,500 and third $1,000.

Beaver Drill & Tool Company of Kansas City is in their fifth year as title sponsor of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award. The Vielhauer family, well-known in the sprint car racing community are owners of Beaver Drill & Tool Co.  The late Bob Vielhauer was inducted in the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame in 2022.

Current 2022 Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” top ten standings…

2022 – 1. (tie) Aaron Reutzel, Texas, 109 points; Brian Brown, Missouri, 109 points; 3. Parker Price-Miller, Indiana, 107 points; 4. Zeb Wise, Indiana, 103 points; 5. (tie) Sam Hafertepe Jr., 102 points; Chase Randall, Texas, 102 points; 7. Ryan Timms, Oklahoma, 97 points; 8. (tie) Jamie Ball, Iowa, 92 points; Davey Heskin, Minnesota, 92 points.

History of the Southern Iowa SprintWeek Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings…

2022 – 1. Aaron Reutzel, Texas, 264 points ($6,500); 2. Giovanni Scelzi, California, 254 points $2,500); 3. Brian Brown, Missouri, 236 points ($1,000); 4. Parker Price-Miller, Indiana, 232 points; 5. Kyle Larson, California, 224 points

2021 – 1. Gio Scelzi, California, 267 points ($6,000); 2. Brian Brown, Missouri, 240 points ($2,500); 3. Justin Henderson, South Dakota, 211 points ($1,000); 4. Cory Eliason, California, 200 points; 5. Shane Golobic, California, 182 points

2019 – 1. James McFadden, Victoria, Aust., 276 points; 2. Aaron Reutzel, Texas, 257 points; 3. Cory Eliason, California, 234 points; 4. Brian Brown, Missouri, 213 points; 5. Parker Price-Miller, Indiana, 205

2018 – 1. Carson Macedo, California, 330 points ($2,000); 2. Gio Scelzi, California, 287 points ($1,250); 3. Terry McCarl, Iowa, 256 points ($750); 4. Tim Kaeding, California, 240 points; 5. Cory Eliason, California, 233 points

2017 – 1. Brian Brown, Missouri, 332 points ($1,500); 2. Greg Hodnett, Pennsylvania, 261 points; 3. Brad Sweet, California, 238 points; 4. Ian Madsen, New South Wales, 236 points; 5. Trey Starks, Washington, 218 points

2016 – 1. Jamie Veal, Victoria, 271 points ($2,500); 2. Ian Madsen, New South Wales, 257 points ($1,000); 3. Danny Lasoski, Missouri, 222 points ($500); 4. Terry McCarl, Iowa 221 points; 5. Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 217 points.

2015 – 1., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 277 points ($2,500); 2., Danny Lasoski, Missouri, 275 points ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 259 points ($500); 4., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 246 points; 5., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 234 points.

2014 – 1., Brian Brown, Missouri, 296 points ($2,500); 2., Mark Dobmeier, North Dakota, 271 points ($1,000); 3., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 257 points ($500); 4., Ian Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 232 points; 5., Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Texas, 219 points.

2013 – 1., Kevin Swindell, Tennessee, 312 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 288 points ($1,000); 3., Kyle Larson, California, 285 points ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 268 points; 5., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 250 points.

2012 – 1., Kyle Larson, California, 350 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 276 points ($1,000); 3., Tim Kaeding, California, 268 points ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 253 points; 5., Tim Shaffer, Pennsylvania, 246 points.

2011 – 1., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 321 points ($2,500); 2., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 291 points ($1,000); 3., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 259 points ($500); 4., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 237 points; 5., Tim Shaffer, Pennsylvania, 227 points.

2010 – 1., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 276 points ($2,500); 2., Brooke Tatnell, New South Wales, Australia, 229 ($1,000); 3., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 219 ($500); 4., Bronson Maeschen, Iowa, 215; 5., Brian Brown, Missouri, 207.

2009 – 1., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 276 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 253 ($1,000); 3., Johnny Herrera, New Mexico, 239 ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 224; 5., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 213.

2008 – 1., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 314 points ($2,500); 2., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 274 ($1,000); 3., Brooke Tatnell ($500), New South Wales, Australia, 271; 4., Tyler Walker, California, 261; 5., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 233.

2007 – 1., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 266 points ($2,500); 2., Kaley Gharst, Illinois, 252 ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 249 ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 192; 5., Jonathan Allard, California, 182.

2006 – 1., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 309 points ($2,500); 2., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 247 ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 227 ($500); 4., Don Droud, Jr., Nebraska, 201; 5., Gary Wright, Texas, 187.

2005 – 1., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 303 points ($2,500); 2., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 258 ($1,000); 3., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 235; 4., Jesse Hockett, Missouri, 227; 5., Jesse Giannetto, Iowa, 214.

2004 – 1., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 217 points ($3,000); 2., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 183; 3., Zach Chappell, Oklahoma, 182; 4., Tim Kaeding, California, 165; 5., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 160.

2003 – 1., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 238 points ($2,500); 2., Erin Crocker, Massachusetts, 186; 3., Travis Rilat, Texas, 183; 4., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 177; 5., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 175.

2002 – 1., Ricky Logan, Arkansas, 202 points ($1,500); 2., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 186; 3., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 171; 4., Brad Furr, California, 170; 5., Kasey Kahne, Washington, 160.

Those seeking information on the two participating tracks of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Award are encouraged to visit their websites at www.knoxvilleraceway.com and www.oskychallenges.com, respectively.

