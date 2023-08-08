Rodney Sanders Rolls to $10,000 USMTS Lucas Oil Speedway Victory

- Advertisement -

Deer Creek Speedway Invasion Set for this Saturday



HAPPY, Tex. (08/08/23) – Rodney Sanders increased his 2023-win total to 12 on Saturday night with a flag-to-flag sweep of the Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout at Lucas Oil Speedway behind the wheel of his Wichita Tank Racing / Paulson Rock Products / Stussy Construction No. 20 Texas Locomotive Solutions / Kenny’s Tile / ARMI Contractors / MB Customs Race Car / Hatfield Racing Engine Modified.



Sanders collected $10,000 for his dominant performance and put a halt to Dereck Ramirez’ recent dominance of the 3/8-mile oval.



“Dereck [Ramirez] is super good here [Lucas Oil Speedway]. He’s been really getting himself going lately and I knew he would be hard to beat,” Sanders said. “I just have to thank everybody that helps me. This has been a great year so far. It just feels good to get going again.”



Rodney Sanders came another step closer to a fifth Summit United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) championship on Saturday with a victory in the 13th annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout.



With 38 USMTS entrants on hand at the 3/8-mile Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Missouri), the driver originally from Happy, Texas, won one of four heat races from the pole and redrew to start on the front row for the night’s 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.



He jumped out to an early lead and led all 50 circuits in a race that was marred by only one caution flag on Lap 10.



Sanders took his second-career win in the event by 1.554 seconds over Dereck Ramirez, who was vying for his fourth consecutive Show-Me Shootout victory. Terry Phillips rounded out the podium, with Dan Ebert taking fourth and Tanner Mullens finishing fifth.



With the victory, Sanders extended his USMTS National Championship points lead. He has also now won 12 A-Mains overall this season, including three on the USMTS schedule.



Thursday and Friday’s scheduled USMTS events at I-70 Motorsports Park (Odessa, Missouri) and Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas) fell to weather.



Full results are available at www.usmts.com.



Rodney currently plans to enter a single event this week with a Weekly Racing Series Event at Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.) on Saturday night.



For more information on the event, please point your browser to www.DeerCreekSpeedway.com.



Rodney Sanders would like to thank all of his sponsors including Wichita Tank Racing, ARMI Contractors, Mesilla Valley Transportation, S&S Fishing and Rental, Kenny’s Tile, MB Customs, Hatfield Race Engines, Hibner Logging, Keith Hammett Trucking & Construction, Bergman Tax and Accounting, Paulson Rock Products, Stussy Construction, Integra Shocks, Shocker Hitch, Olsen Custom Farms, Swift Springs, Texas Locomotive Solutions, American Masonry Contractors, FK Rod Ends, CMD Race Shocks, Wehrs Machine, 87 Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Allstar Performance, Speedway Motors, Schoenfeld Headers, JE Pistons, Walker Performance Filtration, Day Motorsports, Real Wheels, Palmer Painting, Deatherage Opticians, Wilwood Brakes, PEM Rearends, Winning Edge Carburetors, McCartney Welding, Simpson Race Products, and MyRacePass.com Website & Marketing Services.



For more information on Rodney Sanders, please visit www.RodneySandersRacing.net .