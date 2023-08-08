St. Louis-based Welsch Heating & Cooling and Bryant to sponsor Kaylee Bryson in USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 August 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway

- Advertisement -

Welsch Heating & Cooling and Bryant rally behind Kaylee Bryson for USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 August 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway

August 27 doubleheader: USAC Silver Crown Series race is opening act for

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

INDIANAPOLIS, August 6, 2023 – Sam Pierce Racing’s team principles are pleased to announce that St. Louis-based Welsch Heating & Cooling and Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems are teaming up with driver Kaylee Bryson for the USAC Silver Crown National Series OUTFRONT 100 on August 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Bryson, the 22-year-old native of Oklahoma, will pilot the No. 26 Welsch Heating & Cooling / AP Driver Development / Logical Systems Chevrolet-powered Beast at WWTR. She is a developing motorsports competitor with experience in multiple racing disciplines. The OUTFRONT 100 will be her second Silver Crown appearance at WWTR. She was eighth-quickest in final practice in race trim last year before engine failure prevented her from starting the race. Bryson is currently third in the USAC Silver Crown National Series driver point standings and leading the Rookie of the Year points chase.

Welsch and Bryant have been supporting open wheel racing for decades. Company President Butch Welsch has attended 76 consecutive Indianapolis 500s, which is “as close to a record as we have,” according to IMS President Doug Boles. Mr. Welsch has occupied the same seat since the paddock grandstand was constructed at IMS in 1961. Welsch Heating & Cooling has been a family-owned industry leading HVAC contactor in the St. Louis market for 128 years and will always answer the phone with live, 24-hour customer service staff.

Bryant is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions. Bryant, known for its exceptional reliability and energy efficiency through an extensive line of durable heating and cooling products, has been sponsoring open wheel drivers and teams since the 1958 Indianapolis 500. Their drivers have included Janet Guthrie, the first woman to qualify for the 500 (1977), and INDYCAR fan favorite Sarah Fisher (2004). Bryant is the longest-standing non-automotive sponsor at the Indianapolis 500.

The annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline brings the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the St. Louis-Metro East region. The August 26-27 race weekend includes INDY NXT and USAC Silver Crown Series racing, as well as Vintage Indy exhibition runs and displays.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend schedule

Saturday, August 26

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

8:55 a.m. – INDY NXT practice.

10 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice.

11:45 a.m. – INDY NXT qualifying.

1 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

2:35 p.m. – INDY NXT OUTFRONT Showdown race.

4 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group A highline practice.

4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group B highline practice.

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice (all cars, 60 minutes).

7:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Sunday, August 27

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

9 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

10:15 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver autograph session.

12 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series pre-race ceremonies.

12:15 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 (80 laps, 100 miles, 60 minutes).

1:55 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline driver introductions.

2:19 p.m. – Invocation and national anthem.

2:22 p.m. – Command for drivers to cars.

2:35 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (260 laps, 325 miles).

5:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

