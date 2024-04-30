HomeDirt Late Model NewsTim McCreadie Eighth in Georgetown’s Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

Tim McCreadie Eighth in Georgetown's Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Kentucky LOLMDS Double Dip on Deck this Week

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/29/24) – Tim McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing resumed the 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) campaign over the weekend with a scheduled tripleheader in the Northeast.

While Mother Nature snared a victory in one of the events, the team competed in two races with their Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

On Friday evening at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway McCreadie stormed into the $19,049-to-win Melvin L. Joseph Memorial A-Main with a runner-up showing in his heat race. Rallying back into the top-10 after losing ground in the middle stages of the 49-lapper, Tim recorded an eighth-place finish.

With Saturday’s Conococheague 50 at Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway cancelled by wet weather, the team traveled to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on Sunday to wrap up the weekend with the Battle in the Borough.

In a stacked field of 47 cars, Tim edged into the main event with a third-place finish in his heat race. With a $10,000 payday up for grabs, McCreadie slipped up three positions when the checkered flag flew, crossing the line in 12th.

Tim is currently ninth in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

The team now turns their attention to a LOLMDS doubleheader in the Bluegrass State this coming weekend. On Friday, May 3 the action opens with the $12,000-to-win, Billy Todd Classic at Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ky.) before shifting to Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.) on Saturday, May 4 for the $15,000-to-win, 38th annual Ralph Latham Memorial.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunter’s Honey, Performance Grading, Stiles Marine & Maintenance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Fox Racing Shox, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, On Time Body & Graphic, Franklin Enterprises, Bubba Army, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Sharp Advantage Safety Products, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, MSD, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, QuickCar Racing Products, MatMan Designs, Allgaier Performance Parts, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racingwww.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

