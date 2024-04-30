Tim McCreadie Eighth in Georgetown’s Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

- Advertisement -



Kentucky LOLMDS Double Dip on Deck this Week



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/29/24) – Tim McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing resumed the 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) campaign over the weekend with a scheduled tripleheader in the Northeast.

While Mother Nature snared a victory in one of the events, the team competed in two races with their Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

On Friday evening at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway McCreadie stormed into the $19,049-to-win Melvin L. Joseph Memorial A-Main with a runner-up showing in his heat race. Rallying back into the top-10 after losing ground in the middle stages of the 49-lapper, Tim recorded an eighth-place finish.

With Saturday’s Conococheague 50 at Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway cancelled by wet weather, the team traveled to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on Sunday to wrap up the weekend with the Battle in the Borough.

In a stacked field of 47 cars, Tim edged into the main event with a third-place finish in his heat race. With a $10,000 payday up for grabs, McCreadie slipped up three positions when the checkered flag flew, crossing the line in 12th.

Tim is currently ninth in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

The team now turns their attention to a LOLMDS doubleheader in the Bluegrass State this coming weekend. On Friday, May 3 the action opens with the $12,000-to-win, Billy Todd Classic at Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ky.) before shifting to Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.) on Saturday, May 4 for the $15,000-to-win, 38th annual Ralph Latham Memorial.

