Sprint Invaders Hit Illinois Doubleheader This Weekend!

(Bill W) August 14, 2023 – The Sprint Invaders are back in action this weekend in the “Land of Lincoln.” On Saturday, August 19, they will visit the Peoria Speedway for the first time since 2015. Action moves to the Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Illinois on Sunday, August 20.

This will be the eighth visit for the series to the Peoria quarter-mile. Ryan Jamison has two career wins at the facility, and other victors include Bobby Mincer, Jerrod Hull, Roger Crockett, Bret Tripplett and Jon Agan, who won the last event in 2015.

The gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday in Peoria with hot laps at 5:45 p.m. and racing to follow. Adult grandstand admission is $18, with children ten and under FREE. IMRA Midgers, Late Models, B Mods, Hornets and Kid Mods are also in action.

The Sprint Invaders visit Quincy for the twelfth time in series’ history. Kaley Gharst is the only multi-time winner having garnered two wins on the bullring. Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Jerrod Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan, Joe B. Miller, Chase Randall and Garet Williamson have also visited Victory Lane. Randall and Williamson were the victors there in 2022.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Quincy, with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $5 for Kids 6-13, and 5 and under is FREE. Crate Late Models, IMCA Sport Mods and Street Stocks are also on the card.

Ryan Bunton leads the current point standings by just three markers over Colton Fisher. Cody Wehrle, Bret Tripplett, Josh Higday, Tanner Gebhardt, Devin Wignall, Tyler Lee, Luke Verardi and Nienhiser round out the top ten.

2023 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 1 – 34 Raceway (Cold)

Sunday, May 28 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 15 – Eldon Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Friday, June 23 – Davenport Speedway (Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust.)

Saturday, June 24 – Spoon River Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, June 30 – Jacksonville Speedway (Rain)

Sunday, July 2 – Benton County Speedway (Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA)

Wednesday, July 26 – Dubuque Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Saturday, August 19 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 20 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 2 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Friday, September 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 23 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

2023 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 1238 Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1235 Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1223 (1) Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1214 Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 1191 Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1166 Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1144 Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1139 Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 1134 Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1081 (2) Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1029 Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 977 Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 863 McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 837 Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 658 (1) Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 589 Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 546 Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 448 (1) Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 438 (1) Randy Martin, California, MO, 367 Ryan Edwards, Waverly, IL, 332 Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 220 Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 178 Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 178 Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL, 174 Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 172 Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 166

Series Sponsors

Shottenkirk Automotive is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

