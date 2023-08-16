Abreu and Ferguson Victorious at Huset’s Speedway During Northwest Tire Inc. High Limit Sprint Car Series Presented by Bank Midwest Event

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 15, 2023) – Rico Abreu capitalized on a late-race restart to capture the $23,023-to-win Northwest Tire Inc. High Limit Sprint Car Series presented by Bank Midwest sprint car feature on Tuesday at Huset’s Speedway.

Brandon Ferguson was also victorious as he became the seventh different Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature winner this season.

Abreu’s winning move was a slide job on Robbie Price in turns one and two on a restart with seven laps remaining before he pulled away for his second High Limit Sprint Car Series triumph of the season. He also became the 12 th different 410ci winged sprint car winner in 14 Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars races at Huset’s Speedway this season.

“I just knew the tire pressures were going to come into play at the end there,” he said. “That was a lot of hard racing. This is probably the most demanding track that we come to in a season where it’s fast paced like that. Robbie did an amazing job there. If the roles were reversed he probably would have done the same thing to me.”

Price led from the drop of the green flag during a 35-lap feature that was slowed early by a trio of red flags within the first three laps. A long green-flag run followed with Price pacing the field while running the top around the high-banked oval.

Abreu and Buddy Kofoid swapped the runner-up position multiple times throughout the race with Abreu securing the spot before the final caution. He then dropped to the bottom groove entering turn one as Price ran the top on the restart. Abreu slid up in front of Price in turn two and was able to hold onto the top spot for the remainder of the race.

“The caution definitely played in our favor there,” Abreu said. “That’s just how it goes in racing.”

Kofoid slid Price for second place in turns one and two the lap after the restart to garner the second-place showing.

“Traffic was going to make it interesting,” Kofoid said. “Once I got clear of some of the other lappers I was able to inch toward Robbie. I felt pretty damn good for the most part. I just stumbled on the top one time into (turns) three and four. That was the only time I got tight and that let Rico by. We were able to go back and forth however many different times. He was able to get me at the right time and then the yellow came out unfortunately.”

Price held on for a third-place finish, which was his best result of the season.

“I felt decent in traffic,” he said. “I was starting to hang a little bit coming off each corner. I about plugged it into the flagstand with about 15 (laps) to go. I felt really good around the top. I ran the bottom once and I felt decent down there, but I felt like I could keep my momentum a lot better ripping the top. On the restart I knew better. I felt I got a decent run down the hill. I probably should have tried to slide myself. I feel like I knew better, but it’s also hard to abandon what you’ve been doing the past 30 laps. I’m a little frustrated, but it’s a good run – the best run of the year for us.”

Kerry Madsen placed fourth and Justin Sanders was fifth. Kyle Larson hustled from 17 th to sixth.

Kofoid and Abreu each set quick time during qualifying in their group before the heat races were won by Kofoid, Ryan Timms, Price and Aaron Reutzel. Price picked up the dash victory with Ian Madsen claiming the C Main and Cole Macedo the B Main.

Ferguson led the distance of the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event, winning for the first time in the division at Huset’s Speedway.

“Wooooooo,” he exclaimed into the microphone during the post-race interview. “That’s how it feels. I am so happy. My wife finally came and got to witness me win in the thing and I’m so happy about it.”

A trio of cautions in the first half of the race kept Ferguson out of traffic throughout the race. Dan Jensen ran a close second lap after lap before ending 0.675 seconds behind Ferguson. Garet Deboer ended third with Matt Steuerwald finishing fourth and J.J. Zebell fifth.

Ferguson and Deboer were the heat race winners.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Aug. 27 for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

NORTHWEST TIRE INC. HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY BANK MIDWEST RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Aug. 15, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu (5); 2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid (2); 3. 7S-Robbie Price (1); 4. 55-Kerry Madsen (6); 5. 39M-Justin Sanders (8); 6. 57-Kyle Larson (17); 7. 8-Aaron Reutzel (4); 8. 3-Tim Kaeding (23); 9. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (15); 10. 11-Cory Eliason (9); 11. 83-Justin Henderson (14); 12. 16-Brooke Tatnell (22); 13. 21T-Cole Macedo (21); 14. 3J-Dusty Zomer (25); 15. 9K-Kasey Kahne (11); 16. 24T-Christopher Thram (20); 17. 14D-Corey Day (24); 18. 88-Austin McCarl (19); 19. 5T-Ryan Timms (7); 20. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 21. 9-Chase Randall (10); 22. 84-Scott Bogucki (12); 23. 13-Justin Peck (13); 24. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (18); 25. 22-Riley Goodno (16).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 21T-Cole Macedo (2); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 3. 3-Tim Kaeding (4); 4. 14D-Corey Day (7); 5. 21H-Brady Bacon (9); 6. 1T-Tanner Holmes (6); 7. 55B-Jake Swanson (1); 8. 1X-Jake Bubak (13); 9. 44-Austen Wheatley (5); 10. 52-Blake Hahn (11); 11. 45-Rusty Hickman (15); 12. 14T-Tim Estenson (8); 13. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier (16); 14. 14H-Carson McCarl (10); 15. 7-Ian Madsen (17); 16. 71-Anthony Macri (18); 17. 81-Jack Dover (14); 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett (20); 19. (DNS) 25-Lachlan McHugh; 20. (DNS) 20G-Noah Gass.

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 7-Ian Madsen (1); 2. 71-Anthony Macri (4); 3. 20G-Noah Gass (3); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8); 6. 22W-Aaron Werner (10); 7. 47-Brant O’Banion (6); 8. 4-Cody Hansen (9); 9. 83H-Sam Henderson (7); 10. (DNS) 3J-Dusty Zomer; 11. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Dash (7 Laps): 1. 7S-Robbie Price (1); 2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid (3); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen (4); 4. 8-Aaron Reutzel (2); 5. 24-Rico Abreu (6); 6. 55-Kerry Madsen (5); 7. 5T-Ryan Timms (8); 8. 39M-Justin Sanders (7).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 83JR-Michael Kofoid (1); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (2); 3. 11-Cory Eliason (3); 4. 13-Justin Peck (4); 5. 57-Kyle Larson (6); 6. 55B-Jake Swanson (5); 7. 44-Austen Wheatley (7); 8. 21H-Brady Bacon (8); 9. 1X-Jake Bubak (9); 10. 7-Ian Madsen (10); 11. 17B-Ryan Bickett (12); 12. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (11).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (1); 2. 39M-Justin Sanders (2); 3. 9K-Kasey Kahne (4); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 5. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 6. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. 14D-Corey Day (8); 8. 52-Blake Hahn (6); 9. 45-Rusty Hickman (10); 10. 20G-Noah Gass (9); 11. 83H-Sam Henderson (11); 12. (DNS) 78-Bill Wagner.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7S-Robbie Price (2); 2. 24-Rico Abreu (1); 3. 9-Chase Randall (3); 4. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr (7); 6. 21T-Cole Macedo (5); 7. 1T-Tanner Holmes (6); 8. 14H-Carson McCarl (9); 9. 81-Jack Dover (10); 10. 3J-Dusty Zomer (8); 11. 47-Brant O’Banion (11); 12. 22W-Aaron Werner (12).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Aaron Reutzel (1); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen (2); 3. 84-Scott Bogucki (3); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 6. 3-Tim Kaeding (8); 7. 14T-Tim Estenson (6); 8. 25-Lachlan McHugh (9); 9. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier (10); 10. 71-Anthony Macri (7); 11. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (11).

Qualifying A: 1. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 00:10.720 (17); 2. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:10.858 (19); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:10.869 (7); 4. 39M-Justin Sanders, 00:10.871 (14); 5. 11-Cory Eliason, 00:10.882 (6); 6. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.891 (4); 7. 13-Justin Peck, 00:10.901 (18); 8. 9K-Kasey Kahne, 00:10.914 (16); 9. 55B-Jake Swanson, 00:10.924 (11); 10. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:10.944 (5); 11. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:10.951 (2); 12. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:10.968 (22); 13. 44-Austen Wheatley, 00:10.971 (9); 14. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.976 (3); 15. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:10.984 (21); 16. 14D-Corey Day, 00:11.020 (15); 17. 1X-Jake Bubak, 00:11.033 (12); 18. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.071 (10); 19. 7-Ian Madsen, 00:11.102 (24); 20. 45-Rusty Hickman, 00:11.119 (23); 21. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.327 (20); 22. 83H-Sam Henderson, 00:11.342 (8); 23. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.468 (1); 24. 78-Bill Wagner, 00:11.834 (13).

Qualifying B: 1. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:10.857 (6); 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 00:10.883 (8); 3. 7S-Robbie Price, 00:10.916 (17); 4. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.932 (13); 5. 9-Chase Randall, 00:10.935 (21); 6. 84-Scott Bogucki, 00:10.951 (22); 7. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.955 (7); 8. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.994 (16); 9. 21T-Cole Macedo, 00:10.995 (1); 10. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.026 (20); 11. 1T-Tanner Holmes, 00:11.043 (4); 12. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.075 (15); 13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:11.085 (18); 14. 71-Anthony Macri, 00:11.117 (10); 15. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.123 (5); 16. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.127 (12); 17. 14H-Carson McCarl, 00:11.134 (11); 18. 25-Lachlan McHugh, 00:11.185 (23); 19. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.215 (19); 20. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.246 (9); 21. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.385 (2); 22. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.435 (14); 23. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:11.745 (3).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 2. 98-Dan Jensen (3); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (2); 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (8); 6. 55-John Hoing (5); 7. 71-Zach Olivier (9); 8. 99-Ryan DeBoer (4); 9. 40-Tim Dann (11); 10. 12-Mike Chaney (13); 11. 34K-Colby Klaassen (6); 12. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (10); 13. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (12); 14. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (14); 15. (DNS) 21T-Trevor Tesch; 16. (DNS) 21-Ron Howe.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Brandon Ferguson (2); 2. 99-Ryan DeBoer (4); 3. 71-Zach Olivier (8); 4. 55-John Hoing (5); 5. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 6. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 7. (DNF) 21T-Trevor Tesch (3); 8. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Garet Deboer (2); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (6); 3. 98-Dan Jensen (3); 4. 34K-Colby Klaassen (5); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (7); 6. 40-Tim Dann (8); 7. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (1); 8. (DNF) 21-Ron Howe (4).

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 3(May 21, June 4 and July 30); Rico Abreu – 1 (Aug. 15); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 3(May 28, June 18 and July 9); Zach Olivier – 2(May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Brandon Ferguson – 1 (Aug. 15); Tracy Halouska– 1(June 11); John Hoing – 1(June 4); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (July 30)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); Jack Dover – 1 (July 30); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

