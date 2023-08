Tune in at the track: St. Louis’ KFNS-AM 590 “The Fan” to air Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race August 27 from World Wide Technology Raceway

- Advertisement -

St. Louis’ KFNS-AM 590 “The Fan” to air Bommarito Automotive Group 500

INDYCAR race August 27 from World Wide Technology Raceway

ST. LOUIS, August 16, 2023 – Now you can tune in at the track. World Wide Technology Raceway’s seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will be heard live on the St. Louis airwaves.

“We have a new radio station this year picking up the race next weekend,” said Chris Pollock, Director of the IMS Radio Network/INDYCAR Radio Network. “We are excited to partner with KFNS 590 AM ‘The Fan’ to carry the Bommarito 500 locally in the St. Louis area.”

KFNS-AM is an all-sports station, featuring shows like “The Charlie ‘Tuna’ Show” featuring Charlie Edwards, “The Hollywood Casino Pressbox with Frank Cusumano,” and “Hot Take Central” (with Charlie Marlow, Cam Janssen, and Jim Hayes), to name a few.

WWTR will present the seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend on August 26-27.

The cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 will take to WWTR’s challenging 1.25-mile oval on Sunday, August 27 at 2:30 p.m. Central for the grueling, 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ final oval race of the 2023 season. The USAC Silver Crown Series will kick off the Sunday afternoon of auto racing action with the OUTFRONT 100 at 12:15 p.m.

The INDY NXT series takes center stage on Saturday, August 26, with the OUTFRONT Showdown. INDY NXT is a developmental feeder series, one step away from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. INDYCAR practice and qualifying also will take place on Saturday.

The Vintage Indy exhibit will be on track both days with vintage Indy Car exhibition runs on both days. The restored cars, ranging from the 1930s to 1980s, will be on display on the midway both days. Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 2001 WWTR victor Al Unser Jr. will drive the Vintage Indy pace car during exhibition runs and will greet fans at the midway display.

Three NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and seven drivers will test at WWTR in preparation for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Thursday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One section of the WWTR grandstands will be open free of charge to spectators.

For INDYCAR tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend fan schedule

Saturday, August 26 – INDY NXT, INDYCAR practice and qualifying

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

8:55 a.m. – INDY NXT practice.

10 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice.

11:45 a.m. – INDY NXT qualifying.

1 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

2:35 p.m. – INDY NXT OUTFRONT Showdown race.

4 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group A highline practice.

4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group B highline practice.

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice (all cars, 60 minutes).

7:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Sunday, August 27 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race, USAC Silver Crown Series

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

9 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

10:15 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver autograph session.

12 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series pre-race ceremonies.

12:15 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 (80 laps, 100 miles, 60 minutes).

1:55 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline driver introductions.

2:19 p.m. – Invocation and national anthem.

2:22 p.m. – Command for drivers to cars.

2:35 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (260 laps, 325 miles).

5:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Schedule subject to change.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.