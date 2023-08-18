Dominic Scelzi Hitting the Road for Races in California, Oregon, Montana and Washington During the Next Month

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – FRESNO, Calif. (Aug. 17, 2023) – Dominic Scelzi is about to embark upon another busy month as the summer winds down.

Scelzi plans to race this Friday and Saturday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., during the Johnny Key Classic. He has won at least once at the track every year he’s raced there since 2018.

“We’ve been successful racing in Watsonville and have won a lot of races there,” he said. “The Johnny Key Classic is another big race in California so hopefully we can put ourselves in position to contend for a victory each night.”

Scelzi will then make his way north for Western Sprint Tour races on Aug. 21 at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore., and Aug. 22 at Coos Bay Speedway in Coos Bay, Ore. He swept a pair of Western Sprint Tour races at Cottage Grove Speedway last month.

“I had a blast racing in Oregon last month and we were able to do pretty well so we’re aiming to continue that success,” he said.

The following weekend will feature a trip to Montana for the ASCS Frontier Region’s Harvey Ostermiller Memorial on Aug. 25-26 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings. Scelzi last raced there in August 2018 when he earned a 10th-place finish with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“We haven’t raced in Montana in a while, but I have fond memories of our solid run with the Outlaws there a few years ago,” he said. “The ASCS race coming up offers a big payout and we want to support tracks that are putting on these big shows. It’s a long travel for us so hopefully it will be a winning weekend.”

Scelzi will then join the World of Outlaws Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 31 – Sept. 2) at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., and will follow ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ the next couple of weeks with races at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. (Sept. 4); at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. (Sept. 7-9); at Kings Speedway in Hanford, Calif. (Sept. 15); and at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, Calif. (Sept. 16).

“We are looking forward to spending three straight weekends racing with the World of Outlaws,” he said. “We haven’t really been able to race with them the last couple of years so it will be a great opportunity to test ourselves against the best in the sport.”

SEASON STATS –

31 races, 9 wins, 21 top fives, 24 top 10s, 28 top 15s, 30 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., for the Johnny Key Classic with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour; Aug. 21 at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore., and Aug. 22 at Coos Bay Speedway in Coos Bay, Ore., with the Western Sprint Tour; and Aug. 25-26 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont., for the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial with the ASCS Frontier Region

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GaryScelziMotorsports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DominicScelzi41

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – K&N Filters

K&N Engineering is the world’s leading manufacturer of washable performance air filters and air intake systems. K&N is a world class filtration company selling air filters, oil filters and air intakes in more than 30 countries. K&N sells more than 5,000 products designed for cars, trucks, motorcycles, engines and industrial applications. For more information, visit http://www.KNfilters.com .

“K&N Filters gives our motors the maximum performance they can possibly have,” Scelzi said. “They are the best product on the market and we’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone at K&N throughout the years.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Meridian Steel, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.

*PHOTO BY DEVIN M. PHOTOGRAPHY*