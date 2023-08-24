August 26-27 is more than just a weekend full of racing: It’s a St. Louis Speed Fest!

- Advertisement -

Inaugural Super Slam for 410 Sprint Cars at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway in

Pevely adds dirt track action to exciting open wheel weekend at WWTR

ST. LOUIS, August 23, 2023 – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, is delivering the ultimate race weekend experience Saturday and Sunday for true, die-hard Midwest racing fans. The St. Louis Speed Fest includes two amazing days of open-wheel racing at the 1.25-mile WWTR oval, and, for the first time ever, the track is teaming up with Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri, for dirt racing on Saturday night for the inaugural Super Slam.

“This dirt event is a collaborative effort between IRA Bumper to Bumper Sprint Series owner Steve Sinclair, Ken Schrader and Ray Marlar from I-55 Raceway and the team here at WWTR,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We are all good friends, and we all love great open-wheel racing. We wanted to offer something for everyone who loves the sport, while also showcasing the incredible competition here in the St. Louis-Metro East region. The St. Louis Speed Fest Super Slam takes the racing action to the dirt track, so we truly have something for all race fans on this incredible weekend.”

Saturday night’s show at I-55 features a winged 410 Sprint Car show that combines the best stars of the Bumper to Bumper IRA Series and the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series. Winged 410 Sprint Cars have circled the half-mile high-banked dirt oval as quickly as 9.995 seconds — a track record that was set by Kyle Larson in 2020. The track, while extremely fast, also produces incredible side-by-side racing action and is known for amazing slide jobs and photo finishes. Accompanying the Sprint Cars on Saturday night will be UMP Late Models, Modifieds and B-Modifieds.

“I-55 Raceway is just a 30-mile drive from WWTR and is one of the most exciting dirt tracks in the sport,” continued Blair. “They always deliver an incredible show and that action, combined with the cars and stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the USAC Silver Crown Series, INDY NXT and Vintage Indy Registry, make this a must-see weekend for racing loyalists.”

For INDYCAR tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend fan schedule

Saturday, August 26 – INDY NXT, INDYCAR practice and qualifying

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

8:55 a.m. – INDY NXT practice.

10 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice.

11:45 a.m. – INDY NXT qualifying.

1 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

2:35 p.m. – INDY NXT OUTFRONT Showdown race.

4 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group A highline practice.

4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group B highline practice.

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice (all cars, 60 minutes).

7 p.m. – Inaugural Super Slam at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Missouri, featuring 410 Sprint Cars, UMP Late Models, Modifieds and B-Modifieds.

Sunday, August 27 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race, USAC Silver Crown Series

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

9 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

10:15 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver autograph session.

12 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series pre-race ceremonies.

12:15 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 (80 laps, 100 miles, 60 minutes).

1:55 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline driver introductions.

2:19 p.m. – Invocation and national anthem.

2:22 p.m. – Command for drivers to cars.

2:35 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (260 laps, 325 miles).

5:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Schedule subject to change.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.