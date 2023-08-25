Scott Air Force Base to provide opening ceremonies flyover for Sunday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

- Advertisement -

ST. LOUIS, August 25, 2023 — The 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base (Illinois) will provide the flyover for opening ceremonies for Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

A U.S. Air Force C-21 is used as an instrument of diplomacy, transporting general officers and other high ranking officials to locations around the world.

“We have a great relationship with the men and women of Scott Air Force Base, and we thank them for their participation in our major events and for their service to the community,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 RACE WEEKEND

WWTR’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline weekend features the OUTFRONT Showdown for INDY NXT on Saturday, along with INDYCAR practice and qualifying, and exhibitions by Vintage Indy Registry.

On Saturday night, the racing action moves to Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Missouri, for the IRA Sprint Car Series’ St. Louis Speed Fest Summer Slam.

On Sunday — along with another round of exhibitions by the Vintage Indy Registry — the USAC Silver Crown Series will compete in the 80-lap, 100-mile OUTFRONT 100 prior to the seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR event.

For INDYCAR tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

Saturday, August 26 – INDY NXT; INDYCAR practice and qualifying

7 a.m. – Parking lots open. 7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition. 8:55 a.m. – INDY NXT practice. 10 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice.

11:45 a.m. – INDY NXT qualifying. 1 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying.

2:35 p.m. – INDY NXT OUTFRONT Showdown race.

4 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group A highline practice.

4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Group B highline practice.

4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice (all cars, 60 minutes).

7:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Sunday, August 27 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race, USAC Silver Crown Series

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience open.

8 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series practice.

9 a.m. – Vintage Indy exhibition.

10:15 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver autograph session.

12 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series pre-race ceremonies.

12:15 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 (80 laps, 100 miles, 60 minutes).

1:46 p.m. – Law enforcement appreciation laps on track.

1:55 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline driver introductions.

2:19 p.m. – Invocation and national anthem.

2:22 p.m. – Command for drivers to cars.

2:35 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (260 laps, 325 miles).

5:30 p.m. – Paddock and Gateway Garage Experience closed.

Schedule subject to change.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.